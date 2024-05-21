If You Hate Clutter With Every Fiber Of Your Being, Try These 42 Organization Solutions

1. A set of airtight food storage containers so you can toss all those bulky boxes in the trash. You'll save space in the kitchen *and* probably open your pantry simply to admire the organization!
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels, markers, *and* a measuring spoon set!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4 yr old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
Get a 14-piece set from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors and various multipacks).
2. A water bottle organizer if you want to tackle your chaotic cabinet and organize that massive bottle collection you've acquired over the years.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
3. A cutlery organizer tray that'll transform your nightmarish silverware drawer into a thing of dreams. You'll find what you need much faster and no longer let out a sigh of despair upon opening the drawer.
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc., in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above) for $9.17 too.
4. A broom and mop organizer for taking your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with ~flawless~ organization. Bonus: Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in four colors and in packs of two).
5. Stackable clear drawer organizers when you've been avoiding your cluttered desk drawer due to how stressful it is. Everything will have a designated place and you'll no longer dread looking for things.
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $13.59+ (also available as 10-piece set or 18-piece set).
6. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves — they can hold up to 15 lbs each, so you'll be able to store all your bathroom supplies without a hitch. It also comes with removable hooks for hanging sponges and loofahs!
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A makeup organizer to neatly store all your fave products rather than angrily rummaging through that one catch-all drawer. It comes with seven pull-out drawers and a top shelf for taller items.
This setup can work as a jewelry organizer too!
Promising reviews: "My makeup collection is not a mess anymore thanks to this product. All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to the makeup so they are not moving around in there as you open and close drawers." —Shorouq
"Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, looks clean, tidy, classy. It was packaged well, everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices, and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." —deidra
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
8. A cable organizer box because you shouldn't have to look at those tangled cords for a moment longer. Protect your peace and conceal the cables with this handy box.
And grab a sleek cable sleeve (a.k.a. a wire cover) while you're at it!
Promising review: "Love this box. Perfect for hiding my cords and power boxes. I like that the wood grain and white box blend in with my hardwood floors and baseboard trim." —TNKindle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $32.99 (available in four colors).
9. And this cable and charger organizer if your charging cords always end up in a tangled mess despite your best efforts. This keeps everything neatly organized *and* it's perfect for traveling.
Mister Crafter is a small business that creates handmade, personalizable travel products, wallets, and accessories made from 100% top-quality genuine cowhide leather.
Promising review: "Really nice organization pouch made of very soft and fine leather. The straps inside are big and sturdy and hold all cables very well in place. The interior pouch is of very ample space, making this pouch a must-have for all travelers!" —Alain Deziel
Get it from Mister Crafter on Etsy for $34.12+ (originally $56.86; available in two sizes, colors, brown and black, and personalization also available).
10. A hanger stacker for organizing that giant pile of messy hangers you wrestle with whenever you need to hang something up.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
Get it from Amazon for $24.76+ (available in seven different pack sizes).