39 Things To Help You Become More Organized Just In Time For ~New Year, New Me~ Vibes

1. A set of airtight food storage containers so you can toss all those bulky boxes in the trash and make your future self *very* happy. You'll save space in the kitchen and probably open your pantry simply to admire the organization!
This 14-piece set comes with reusable labels and markers!
Promising review: "No matter how many times I tried to make the package clutter in my pantry look nice, it wasn't happening. I tried the pop-top containers before but things still got stale and were too expensive to do the entire pantry. This set was so affordable that I bought two of them and was able to finally get everything organized! I've had no issues with things getting stale and my 4 yr old is now able to easily see, access, and open cereal or snacks when he wants to. Definitely recommend!" —Fisch
Get a 14-piece set from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in four sizes, colors black or blue, and in sets of four, 24, 36, or 48).
2. A water bottle organizer that'll help restore order to your cluttered kitchen cabinet and organize that massive collection of bottles and mugs you've acquired over the years.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
3. An under-cabinet sliding basket to solve your crowded cabinet woes ahead of 2024. Instead of opening the door to an awful mess, everything will be perfectly organized and easy to find.
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based on the high ratings and they hold true." —Brad J. Leahy
Get it from Amazon for $24.90+ (available in colors chrome or bronze).
4. A broom and mop organizer for taking your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with ~flawless~ organization. Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
5. A shower curtain and bath organizer so you can go into the new year *without* cluttered shampoo bottles and other slippery items stressing you out. Ever had one fall and land on your big toe? Ouch!
We've got you covered with some more recommendations for the Best Bathroom Accessories You Can Get On Amazon.
Promising review: "The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer, get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $20.14 (available in colors clear and grey).
6. A cutlery organizer tray to instantly turn your nightmarish silverware drawer into a thing of dreams. You'll find what you need much faster and no longer be flooded with disappointment upon opening the drawer.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $8.73.
7. Stackable clear drawer organizers if you've been avoiding your desk drawer due to the chaos that awaits. Everything will have a designated place and tbh, it'll feel like a whole new world in there.
The six-piece set comes with two 3"x3" bins, two 6"x3" bins, and two 9"x3" bins.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got ChapStick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available as an 18-piece set).
8. An over-the-cabinet storage shelf that'll store your cutting boards and small pans out of sight. You'll def prefer this over shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out the next time you open it!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available as a two-pack).
9. A roll-up closet organizer when you've run out of space in your closet for the essentials: nightshirts, lazy day shirts, workout shirts, etc. This can easily store up to 10 shirts on each side!
The Roll Keeper is a Washington-based small biz established in 2018 that specializes in crafting and closet organization.
Each organizer holds 20 T-shirts (10 on each side), although some reviewers use it for leggings and gym clothes, too!
Promising review: "I had seen this suggested for closet organization for so long and I finally decided to try it. WOW. The amount of space that's been freed up in my dresser is amazing. Plus, I can finally see all those shirts I don't wear but can't get rid of for sentimental reasons. It's a genius product!" —Charlotte
Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $15.29 (originally $17.99) or from Amazon for $23.99 (available in white or black elastic).
10. A set of magnetic glass spice jars so you can leave inefficient spice storage behind. Clear out that messy spice drawer or cabinet and use these cute little jars instead!
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars, I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." —rae.m.wri
Get a 12-pack of small jars from Amazon for $70 (also available as a 24-pack, and in large sizes).
11. A makeup organizer to hold all your fave products rather than trying to rummage in that one catch-all drawer. It comes with seven pull-out drawers and a top shelf for taller items.
This setup can work as a jewelry organizer too!
Promising reviews: "My makeup collection is not a mess anymore thanks to this product. All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to the makeup so they are not moving around in there as you open and close drawers." —Shorouq
"Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, looks clean, tidy, classy. It was packaged well, everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." —deidra
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
12. A cable organizer box because if you want less stress in the new year, you shouldn't have to look at tangled cords a moment longer. Protect your peace and conceal the mess with this handy box!
And grab a sleek cable sleeve (a.k.a. a wire cover) while you're at it!
Promising reviews: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn
"Seriously where has this been all my life??? Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution and it autocorrected to soulmate, however I think that’s accurate LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." —April Olsen
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
13. And a cable and charger organizer if your charging cords always end up in a knotted mess despite your best efforts. This keeps everything tidy *and* it can be easily carried around when you're traveling.
Mister Crafter is a small business that creates handmade, personalizable travel products, wallets, and accessories made from 100% top-quality genuine cowhide leather.
Promising review: "Really nice organization pouch made of very soft and fine leather. The straps inside are big and sturdy and hold all cables very well in place. The interior pouch is of very ample space, making this pouch a must-have for all travelers!" —Alain Deziel
Get it from Mister Crafter on Etsy for $36.96+ (originally $56.86; available in two sizes and two colors, personalization also available).
14. A hanger stacker for organizing that giant pile of messy hangers that you wrestle with whenever you need to hang something up.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
Get it from Amazon for $21.31.
15. A sock and underwear organizer set that'll whip your drawer back into shape in no time. If you know the feeling of hopelessly digging around for that one pair of underwear or socks, you need this organizer in your life.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally,f I had little choice and ordered this in pink. Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
Get it from Amazon for $13.47 (available in seven colors).
16. Some shelf dividers so you can keep each section of folded clothes neatly organized. No more piles toppling over onto each other like you just lost a game of Jenga. New year, new closet!
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
17. A Shoe Slotz space saver when it's time to organize that enormous shoe pile you've been eyeing for weeks. You'll be able to save space by stacking shoes on top of each other without them getting all squished.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in packs of 20 or 40).