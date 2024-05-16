BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re Struggling To Organize Your Sunglasses, Handbags, And Other Accessories, Check Out These 28 Products

    Being a bona fide fashion icon is hard work, but these items will help simplify the organization process.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A ~handy~ clutch and wallet organizer because this is way more efficient than tossing them into a pile at the bottom of your closet, don't ya think?

    reviewer's clutches and wallets in the clear organizer on a shelf
    another reviewer's designer handbags by Kate Spade and Coach displayed on the clear organizer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This organizer has five slots for your wallets and clutches.

    Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for saving space in any room. I used this to organize clutches that were stored under my bed. This allowed me to have them beautifully displayed while saving space!" —CB

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four sizes and multipacks).

    2. A scrunchie holder if you often find yourself tearing your room apart to find that *one* scrunchie that goes perfectly with your outfit. Problem solved! And tbh, they also just look really cute all neatly organized.

    reviewer's two scrunchie holder stands holding stacks of colorful scrunchies
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! Holds all my scrunchies perfectly and makes my bathroom look a whole lot more organized. I had no idea where to put all these before lol. It feels sturdy too, not cheap." —Sophia Matamoros

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    3. A pack of iridescent shelves that'll add some shimmery decor to your space while giving you a place to store all those sunnies you've acquired over the years.

    a review uses the six shelves for holding sunglasses
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in nine colors).

    4. Or a hanging sunglasses organizer because some accessory collections deserve special treatment. When you have this many pairs, a designated organizer ✨just makes sense✨. Plus, it only takes a quick glance to find the pair you want to wear.

    reviewer's gray sunglasses organizer hanging over the door on two metal hooks
    close up of another reviewer's gray organizer holding various pairs of sunglasses
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed something to organize all of my sunglasses with and something that I could easily see the sunglasses. This was a great solution. It’s lightweight yet the material does not fold in. It hangs very easily in the closet. I keep them hanging behind our closet door where I can easily see them when I need them!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).

    5. hanging shoe organizer for anyone who doesn't have tons of shelf/floor space in their closet but refuses to get rid of any shoes. Hang this over the door and call it a day!

    reviewer's pink organizer hanging over closet door holding s hoes
    another reviewer photo of shoes organized in the hanging shoe rack
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    If you're still deciding whether a hanging shoe rack is right for you, check out Shoe Organizers That Will Marie Kondo Your Life to explore other solutions!

    Promising review: "Prior to making this purchase, my family would toss their shoes in an empty diaper box that immediately invaded the entryway space. It was chaos but this product has provided a place that is close to the front door and out of the walkway. Plus I enjoy having the ability to neatly organize all of our shoes." –Cayja Vu

    Get it from Amazon for $8.47 (available in seven colors).

    6. OR this genius rotating shoe tower to organize your impressive collection in a way that feels like you're visiting the National Museum of Kicks. Give it a spin and marvel at your ~flawless~ sense of style.

    reviewer's white 7-tier tower holding multiple pairs of shoes
    gif of another reviewer's rotating shoe rack with multiple pairs of sneakers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this shoe rack and could not be any more happy with it! I use it for my son's hats and all of the kid's shoes. It makes grabbing what we need so easy and for once my kids aren’t leaving their shoes all over the house. Such a perfect addition to our home! Assembly was very easy, it is definitely big yet not too difficult to move if you want to relocate its spot in your home." —Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $219.98 (available in four sizes).

    7. A gorgeous swivel jewelry cabinet *with* a full-length mirror so you can solve several problems at once, including a major lack of accessory storage. It even has three shelves on the back for purses, shoes, and other essentials.

    reviewer's rustic brown jewelry cabinet closed, showing the full-length floor mirror
    same reviewer's cabinet open revealing all the jewelry it holds
    www.amazon.com

    The cabinet interior has 120 earring slots, 54 stud holes, 12 necklace hooks, 78 ring slots, one bracelet rod, and four shelves.

    Promising review: "I love my new mirror/jewelry cabinet!!! My husband got it for me for Christmas, I had saved it to my cart a long time ago lol and I absolutely love it!!!! It's so cute and matches our bedroom decor and it holds all of mine and his jewelry, perfumes and colognes, deodorants, and lotions!!! And it's a full-size body mirror so I can check out all my outfits!!" —Caroline Rivera

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (clip the $40 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).

    8. A slender bifolding jewelry stand because have you ever attempted to untie a necklace knot? Spoiler alert: it's not a fun time. This slim stand will help you organize your accessories and it'll look pretty doing it.

    The gold bi-folding jewelry stand on a counter with baubles hanging off it
    Simple and Neat / Etsy

    Simple and Neat is a small business based in Seattle that specializes in home storage and organization.

    Promising review: "This is way better than throwing all my accessories in my drawer! It looks so neat and makes looking for earrings so much easier. I’ll probably buy another when I run out of room." —Marlena

    Get it from Simple and Neat on Etsy for $30.99

    9. A hanging bag organizer if you're literally swimming in purses, have nowhere to store 'em, and simply can't stop buying 'em. This organizer gives you 10 pockets but many reviewers were able to fit a few in each depending on the size!!

    reviewer photo of organizer in closet holding multiple purses
    another review photo showing bag organizer in closet holding larger tote style bags
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE THIS item! Plenty of compartments and super easy to assemble and store. I have it hanging in my closet and get plenty of compliments on it. Keeps all my stuff together, which is great because I recently downsized" —noelle_cecilia

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95.

    10. Or an over-the-door handbag organizer when you have exactly zero hanging space left in your closet. Now you'll be able to organize your bags without sacrificing precious closet space.

    outside of reviewer's closet door with two grey organizers hanging over it holding multiple purses
    inside of sam reviewer's closet showing bags hung on the other side of the door as well
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Purchased this to keep my purses organized since I just had it laying around in random places and I can never find what I'm looking for. I love this addition to my closet door. I'm able to put so many size ranges of purses here from a small clutch to even a large purse. The clear plastic cover allows me to see which purse I have displayed. The over the wall hanger is sturdy. It fits perfectly on my door and doesn't slide around. Would recommend this product." —Kimmie

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.75+ (available in three colors).

    11. A versatile wall-mounted swivel rack made of solid wood you can use for almost any accessory that needs a home. It has five adjustable arms that you can hang hats, bags, and scarves on. 

    Wooden wall rack with a cap and two items of clothing hanging, beside houseplant and cushions
    Amazon

    It can support up to 48.5 pounds!

    Promising review: "I was very pleasantly surprised at the quality of this little swiveling rack. It's solid wood and the arms feel quite sturdy (I'm an engineer) and swivel easily from side to side. I mounted it in my wife's closet and she has loaded it up with purses. I recommend it." —Mark C.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.69+ (available in oak or walnut)

    12. An acrylic belt organizer so you can ~buckle~ down on accessory organization once and for all. This tall, slim organizer won't take up much room and it'll store your faves in an aesthetically pleasing way.

    reviewer's three organizers on top shelf of closet holding multiple belts with large buckles
    view of acrylic belt organizer from above showing one compartment open with belt inside
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow! Love the way my belts look in the Elypro. Helped me keep my belts organized in a compact design. Easy to pick a belt for the day. No more fumbling with dangling belts in the closet. My closet feels like I’m at the store belt shopping." —Fred Rivera

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two sizes).