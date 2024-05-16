If You’re Struggling To Organize Your Sunglasses, Handbags, And Other Accessories, Check Out These 28 Products

1. A ~handy~ clutch and wallet organizer because this is way more efficient than tossing them into a pile at the bottom of your closet, don't ya think?
This organizer has five slots for your wallets and clutches.
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for saving space in any room. I used this to organize clutches that were stored under my bed. This allowed me to have them beautifully displayed while saving space!" —CB
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four sizes and multipacks).
2. A scrunchie holder if you often find yourself tearing your room apart to find that *one* scrunchie that goes perfectly with your outfit. Problem solved! And tbh, they also just look really cute all neatly organized.
Promising review: "I love it! Holds all my scrunchies perfectly and makes my bathroom look a whole lot more organized. I had no idea where to put all these before lol. It feels sturdy too, not cheap." —Sophia Matamoros
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A pack of iridescent shelves that'll add some shimmery decor to your space while giving you a place to store all those sunnies you've acquired over the years.
Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon
Get a set of six from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in nine colors).
4. Or a hanging sunglasses organizer because some accessory collections deserve special treatment. When you have this many pairs, a designated organizer ✨just makes sense✨. Plus, it only takes a quick glance to find the pair you want to wear.
Promising review: "I needed something to organize all of my sunglasses with and something that I could easily see the sunglasses. This was a great solution. It’s lightweight yet the material does not fold in. It hangs very easily in the closet. I keep them hanging behind our closet door where I can easily see them when I need them!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).
5. A hanging shoe organizer for anyone who doesn't have tons of shelf/floor space in their closet but refuses to get rid of any shoes. Hang this over the door and call it a day!
If you're still deciding whether a hanging shoe rack is right for you, check out Shoe Organizers That Will Marie Kondo Your Life to explore other solutions!
Promising review: "Prior to making this purchase, my family would toss their shoes in an empty diaper box that immediately invaded the entryway space. It was chaos but this product has provided a place that is close to the front door and out of the walkway. Plus I enjoy having the ability to neatly organize all of our shoes." –Cayja Vu
Get it from Amazon for $8.47 (available in seven colors).
6. OR this genius rotating shoe tower to organize your impressive collection in a way that feels like you're visiting the National Museum of Kicks. Give it a spin and marvel at your ~flawless~ sense of style.
Promising review: "I ordered this shoe rack and could not be any more happy with it! I use it for my son's hats and all of the kid's shoes. It makes grabbing what we need so easy and for once my kids aren’t leaving their shoes all over the house. Such a perfect addition to our home! Assembly was very easy, it is definitely big yet not too difficult to move if you want to relocate its spot in your home." —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $219.98 (available in four sizes).
7. A gorgeous swivel jewelry cabinet *with* a full-length mirror so you can solve several problems at once, including a major lack of accessory storage. It even has three shelves on the back for purses, shoes, and other essentials.
The cabinet interior has 120 earring slots, 54 stud holes, 12 necklace hooks, 78 ring slots, one bracelet rod, and four shelves.
Promising review: "I love my new mirror/jewelry cabinet!!! My husband got it for me for Christmas, I had saved it to my cart a long time ago lol and I absolutely love it!!!! It's so cute and matches our bedroom decor and it holds all of mine and his jewelry, perfumes and colognes, deodorants, and lotions!!! And it's a full-size body mirror so I can check out all my outfits!!" —Caroline Rivera
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (clip the $40 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).
8. A slender bifolding jewelry stand because have you ever attempted to untie a necklace knot? Spoiler alert: it's not a fun time. This slim stand will help you organize your accessories and it'll look pretty doing it.
Simple and Neat is a small business based in Seattle that specializes in home storage and organization.
Promising review: "This is way better than throwing all my accessories in my drawer! It looks so neat and makes looking for earrings so much easier. I’ll probably buy another when I run out of room." —Marlena
Get it from Simple and Neat on Etsy for $30.99.
9. A hanging bag organizer if you're literally swimming in purses, have nowhere to store 'em, and simply can't stop buying 'em. This organizer gives you 10 pockets but many reviewers were able to fit a few in each depending on the size!!
Promising review: "LOVE THIS item! Plenty of compartments and super easy to assemble and store. I have it hanging in my closet and get plenty of compliments on it. Keeps all my stuff together, which is great because I recently downsized" —noelle_cecilia
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
10. Or an over-the-door handbag organizer when you have exactly zero hanging space left in your closet. Now you'll be able to organize your bags without sacrificing precious closet space.
Promising review: "Purchased this to keep my purses organized since I just had it laying around in random places and I can never find what I'm looking for. I love this addition to my closet door. I'm able to put so many size ranges of purses here from a small clutch to even a large purse. The clear plastic cover allows me to see which purse I have displayed. The over the wall hanger is sturdy. It fits perfectly on my door and doesn't slide around. Would recommend this product." —Kimmie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.75+ (available in three colors).
11. A versatile wall-mounted swivel rack made of solid wood you can use for almost any accessory that needs a home. It has five adjustable arms that you can hang hats, bags, and scarves on.
It can support up to 48.5 pounds!
Promising review: "I was very pleasantly surprised at the quality of this little swiveling rack. It's solid wood and the arms feel quite sturdy (I'm an engineer) and swivel easily from side to side. I mounted it in my wife's closet and she has loaded it up with purses. I recommend it." —Mark C.
Get it from Amazon for $23.69+ (available in oak or walnut)
12. An acrylic belt organizer so you can ~buckle~ down on accessory organization once and for all. This tall, slim organizer won't take up much room and it'll store your faves in an aesthetically pleasing way.
Promising review: "Wow! Love the way my belts look in the Elypro. Helped me keep my belts organized in a compact design. Easy to pick a belt for the day. No more fumbling with dangling belts in the closet. My closet feels like I’m at the store belt shopping." —Fred Rivera
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two sizes).