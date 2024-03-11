34 Must-Have Kitchen Upgrades It's *Finally* Time To Buy

1. Some stick-on lights that'll work wonders to illuminate those perpetually dark and shadowy areas in your kitchen. Plus, this will ~shine a light~ on your impeccable decor skills.
It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review "Honestly, this is such an easy-to-install product. I bought this because my house needed extra light. This brightens the room at night and makes your cabinets stand out! Took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to install but very straightforward and easy to use. Great product and great price!" —Tom16
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two sizes and three light colors).
2. A stunning oil dispenser set to keep your most frequently used cooking oils within reach in a way that actually makes you proud to have them on display!
This set also comes with a bamboo tray for the dispensers and 20 waterproof labels to choose from.
Promising review: "I love these dispensers. Not only are they the exact aesthetic I was looking for, but they function really well! The pours are consistent and the seals are great. The labels are easy to apply and are holding up really well." —TStan7291
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and three spout colors).
3. An all-in-one pan from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection if your cookware game is in need of a *major* upgrade. It has tall sides and an ergonomic handle perfect for all your cooking needs. It can fry, sauté, sear, boil, simmer, blanche, braise, poach, deep fry, stew, and serve!
The pan and its nonstick coating are manufactured without PFOA, lead, cadmium, toxic metals, or nanoparticles. It also comes with a beechwood turner.
Promising review: "I love this bright red pan! It is not heavy, but cooks evenly! Cleans up like a dream. It is just the right size. I highly recommend this purchase. Thank you!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $50.98+ (available in eight colors and two other styles).
4. A space-saving sliding tray so your bulky coffee maker can be tucked away when it's not in use. This is *much* better than shuffling a heavy appliance around — or worse, having it indefinitely occupy way too much counter space.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea but oh how helpful this is. My husband pulls the coffeemaker out from under the cabinet when it’s brewing and forgets to put it back when it’s done so I do it. The bottom of the coffee maker has a gripper on it so it sticks as I’m trying to push it back and sometimes coffee sloshes out the top...Such a simple idea yet this rolling thing is fantastic and with one finger I can roll it back under and there’s no sloshing. Even my husband, a born skeptic who thinks these kinds of things are just junk is showing people 'hey look at this.' LOL. This is a keeper." —Kirsten
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in packs of two or three).
5. A set of glass storage canisters because opening your pantry shouldn't give you nightmares. These will help you get organized, save space, *and* make your storage look way more appealing. That's what I like to call a 3-for-1 upgrade!
This set includes 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get a set of five from Amazon for $29.95.
6. Plus, some spice and pantry labels to slap on your food storage containers so they're more organized (and prettier, of course). It'll also be easier to keep track of what needs to be added to the grocery list.
Upon placing your order, you can indicate whether you want a standard set of labels, which includes a specific list of spices (available in variations of 20, 40, or 80). You can also choose a custom set and indicate which spice labels you want to receive (available in multiple variations ranging from five to 50). Be sure to check out the pantry labels the shop offers as well!
Daisy Paper House is a Cali-based Etsy shop that designs a variety of simplistic labels for the home.
Promising review: "These labels are beautiful, I couldn't be happier with them. I bought the spice labels and I intend to buy the full array of pantry labels as I continue to improve my kitchen!" —Michelle Frasu
Get five custom labels from Daisy Paper House on Etsy for $12+ (available in seven label sizes, standard or custom sets, and other design options here).
7. A kitchen island cart when you're desperate for more surface area and storage space but also want it to match your existing decor. It has locking wheels, drawer space, a removable towel rack, and three shelves for storage!
8. Cabinet pulls that'll elevate your kitchen style with hardly any effort. Old, dingy handles not cutting it anymore? These will deliver an instant (and affordable) upgrade.
Heads up that some reviewers recommend purchasing your own screws instead of using the included ones.
Promising review: "Wow!! That's my first thought on opening these. I'm in the process of updating my master bathroom and saw these online. Of course, the bargain shopper I am, I checked my local stores. They had packs of 10 for $54...very lightweight. So I was scared of what I was getting here. These are almost 5 ounces each!! Very heavy quality, all individually wrapped with the screws for each. Definitely best quality and best price!!" —Margaret
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in seven colors and various multipacks).
9. A mounted stemware holder when you have an impressive drinkware collection and nowhere to put it. Store your precious glasses by mounting this holder under a cabinet or floating shelf.
This rack holds 9–12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wine glasses, we've got you covered.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
10. Faux-marble adhesive so you can achieve the kitchen countertops of your dreams without going broke in the process. It's also perfectly fine to change your mind later because it peels off without leaving any damage behind!
It took most reviewers less than an hour to completely revamp their space, and it was two hours *tops* for others (depending on how much space you're redoing!).
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project of covering my ugly pink bathroom vanity in marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! Update: My vanity still looks great a couple of months later! I decided to do my tabletop in my laundry room [above, right] and it looks great too! Tips: Make sure there is nothing on the surface as bumps will show through with the tiniest of debris. Also, one roll is not enough; always buy more than you think you’ll need!" —Natalie Lamb
Get a roll from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in seven roll sizes).