BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Make The Most Of Your Tiny Living Space With These 28 Home Pieces

    These pieces are living proof that you can do a lot with your tiny space.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. wall-mounted, drop-leaf table that can be folded out of the way when you're done using it. This works great as a desk but some reviewers also use it as a mini kitchen table!

    reviewer's white wall-mounted desk fully extended with laptop on it
    same reviewer's desk with the drop leaf portion foldeddown
    same reviewer's desk fully folded down and chair in front of it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The perfect little table for a small space. I needed something for our tiny office/living room/guest room. This made the space so much more versatile without taking up valuable square footage. Easily folds when not in use, simple to put together." —M. Lincoln

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three colors).

    2. A wood lift-top coffee table if you love multifunctional furniture that also complements your small living space. It has a lift top, so you can use it to eat a meal and work on your laptop. There's also a removable shelf and a hidden storage compartment under the tabletop.

    photo of the coffee table with laptop on the lifted top
    reviewer photo of coffee table with top in down position
    reviewer photo of coffee table with top in lifted position
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Took about 1.5 hours to put together alone, but I was also multitasking — this is a really great and functional table BUT also doesn’t break the bank!! I got this to serve as both a desk and coffee table for my small studio apartment and couldn’t be happier. If you’re even considering it, buy it. It’s worth it and has some solid storage space too." —Joana Kyle

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five colors).

    3. A slim storage cart with locking wheels when your tiny kitchen or bathroom is simply not cutting it anymore. Slide this into that awkward empty space and BOOM, hello additional storage!

    white slim cart stored in the narrow space between kitchen counter and fridge
    black slim cart stored next to a bathroom sink holding various toiletries
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" —Betsy

    "This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." —Dana L.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).

    4. A sofa arm clip-on table because sometimes all you want is a place to set your drink down without buying a giant piece of furniture that requires tons of assembly. 

    the wood clip-on table holding a drink and attached to a sofa arm
    Atech Furniture / Etsy

    Atech Furniture is a Cali-based small business that makes a variety of storage and organization products for the home.

    Get it from Atech Furniture on Etsy for $84.99+ (available in two materials).

    5. An upholstered platform bed with built-in storage that'll look elegant in your bedroom *and* give you soo much extra room to organize stuff without buying several new pieces of furniture.

    the off-white tufted platform bed with two bottom storage drawers open
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great bed for the price. Storage underneath is large and clicks onto the bed. Sturdy and not hard to put together." —Joelle

    Get it from Wayfair for $259.99+ (originally $299.99; available in Full/Double, Queen, and King sizes and in five colors).

    6. A clever flip-top side table for small rooms that could use an extra surface with additional storage space. It also has two outlets and two USB ports for convenient charging!

    the berry brown table between two sofas with a phone plugged in to the USB charging port
    same table with the flip-top opened showing hidden storage
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "It's a great side table with ample storage. Great for organizing bedside stuff. Was easy to assemble as well. Good buy!" —SM

    "This only took me 25-30 minutes to assemble (I had the help of a 4-year-old and a cat, so it could’ve taken a lot less time). Everything was labeled to make it easy and quick to put together. It’s a super cute table and has two charging ports and two power outlets. No more need for power strips and cords everywhere! Awesome buy!!" —Concrete Mommy

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in five colors).

    7. A chic and sleek floor-lamp/end-table combo to solve two problems at once — love that for you. It can fit in that tiny space next to your bed or couch so you have a spot for your beverage *and* a light to brighten up the room.

    the lamp next to a couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily van den Berg

    Get it from Amazon for $83.49.

    8. A baker's rack that'll serve as a rustic home decor piece while giving you some much-needed kitchen storage. It comes with a large countertop, three open shelves, four hanging hooks for mugs or utensils, and eight S-hooks. 

    the baker's rack holding kitchen appliances and other items
    Wayfair

    Many reviewers were able to fit their microwave on the large countertop! Be sure to check the dimensions of your appliance first to make sure it'll fit.

    Promising review: "Really like this small baker's rack. It fit at the end of my cabinet perfectly and holds my microwave and my Ninja cooker perfectly. Color was great with my cabinets. Seems very sturdy once all put together. Feet adjust for floor variation for more stability. Love it!" —Gwendolyn

    Get it from Wayfair for $101.99 (originally $131.99; available in three colors).

    9. A folding, portable table because you gotta eat, right? It has two additional storage shelves while also being able to accommodate four people when it's fully extended. Use it to eat meals, work on your laptop, or have drinks with friends. Genius!

    the table when fully extended
    a reviewer's table folded up
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So happy with this table. It’s larger thab I had anticipated, which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner. It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" —Amber Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three finishes).

    10. A drop-leaf bar cubby for a cute and creative way to maximize your kitchen space that won't take up much room at all. It folds away when you're not using it and can store extra cups, dishes, bottles, etc.

    open cubby showing dishes and other kitchen items
    closed cubby
    Holistic Habitat

    Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small biz that was started in 2017 and run by Kristin and Rachael. They produce stunning, ethically-sourced home goods and give back on every purchase made.

    Promising review: "Very unique, attractive, cute, and functional. The natural wood and simple design and lines make this piece warm, unique... so don’t be surprised when your friends and visitors compliment the piece and inquire as to where you got it. Very Satisfied!! 😁" —Jess H.

    Get it from Holistic Habitat for $232.

    11. kitchen island cart when you're desperate for more surface area and storage but also want it to match your existing decor. Problem solved!

    the rolling white kitchen cart with solid wood top
    Wayfair

    It has locking wheels, three shelves, drawer space, cabinet storage, and a removable towel rack!

    Promising review: "Originally planned to use this for a coffee bar, but decided to switch it up. My husband's hot dog roller and my hot air fryer fit beautifully on the top. Added my race cooker to one of the bottom shelves. Abracadabra! Cleared counter space! This is sturdy and nice looking in our kitchen." —Linda

    Get it from Wayfair for $157.99+ (available in white and black).

    12. An adorably compact utility cart (seriously, though, it's less than two feet wide!) that can serve as a coffee station or bar cart. It's perfect for storing items that take up a lil' TOO much prime real estate in the kitchen. 

    reviewer's three-tier gold cart holding various spirits and glasses
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed a small cart or table to fit against the wall in my dining room. I couldn't find a single credenza/hall table small or functional enough. This one was perfect! The three shelves are perfect to hold the router/modem (which unfortunately must be in the dining room), it fits perfectly against the wall, and the burnished gold matches our bookshelf and MCM dining room set! It is very small, but it's sturdy enough, and is perfect in a small space like ours." —Nicole Cannon

    Get it from Amazon for $40.05.