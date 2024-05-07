Perpetual Procrastinators Will Appreciate These 35 Low-Effort Cleaning Products

1. Wet & Forget shower cleaner that'll keep your shower sparkling clean and free of that awful mildew you regularly avoid. Spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean — no scrubbing or wiping necessary.
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.22+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and as a two-pack).
2. Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser, aka a premixed solution that delivers a *much* faster cleaning job than the original version. It work wonders at removing soap scum, tarnish, and rust from grimy surfaces.
Read our review of the Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser.
Promising review: "WOW, this product is AMAZING. I'm in the process of moving out of my apartment, and after reading reviews from other buyers, I settled on this product to help me tackle a lot of my cleaning projects, and let me say THIS DOES NOT DISAPPOINT. My roommate used these cheap 'poetry' magnets on the brand new stainless steal fridge that had came with our unit, and when we peeled the magnets off, there were these little rust stains left behind (not to mention the tons of finger print and water stains). THIS MIRACLE STUFF TOOK ALL OF THAT OFF; NOT A SCRATCH OR RUST SPOT TO BE FOUND!! The fridge still looks BRAND NEW (after two years of wear and tear, I thought no way am I going to get this fridge back to par so we don't get dinged on our walk-through, BUT I DID!!!). It also got rid of the water stains on my stainless steel dishwater AND WHITENED THE BOTTOM OF MY WALK-IN SHOWER STALL. I am so glad I got the two-pack. I will FOR SURE be using this stuff on other cleaning projects in the future!!" —Sarah K
Get it from Amazon for $7.80 (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
3. A portable car vacuum to eliminate all the dirt, dust, and crumbs in the backseat you've been desperately trying to ~steer~ clear of. When you have a vacuum IN the car, you'll officially be out of excuses for procrastinating.
Promising reviews: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
"This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (also available in white and with or without a light).
4. A ChomChom pet hair remover for pet parents who love their fur babies but not the shedding issue. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're finished!
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than 5 minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).
5. An all-natural oven scrub when you've been avoiding your oven because you have no idea how to remove all the old food remnants stuck in there. Apply the paste, scrub, and your job is done.
This oven scrub is also safe to use on stove-top burners, stainless-steel and cast-iron cookware, air fryers, toaster ovens, and more. The clear scent contains no essential oils. Purify contains peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon, and tea tree essential oils. Lift contains rosemary, lemongrass, and lemon essential oils. If you're trying to cut down on plastic, the oven scrub is available in a glass jar, too.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).
6. Or this fume-free oven cleaner so you can transform your nightmarish oven into a thing of dreams. Whether the mess is from you or previous tenants, it's about to be a thing of the past. Spray it on, wait 30 seconds, and wipe it away for good!
Promising review: "I saw this in a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw in the video, works great in shower stalls and tubs!" —Amy L Viau
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
7. Angry Orange pet odor eliminator, which is basically a lazy person's cleaning dream come true. Spray the spot, let it sit for up to 10 minutes, then blot. No relentless scrubbing required! It'll fill your home with a heavenly citrus aroma so divine, you might even forget about that stinky mess your pet left for you.
Promising review: “This is it: the solution to all pet odors EVER!!!!! I moved into a rental but could definitely tell there had been a cat here before us. Sorry, cat lovers! They are cute, but they can smell bad if not properly cleaned up after, and I’m seriously allergic!!! So, I knew I had some scrubbing and massive cleaning ahead of me so that I could live here. I bought this and OMG! It was like magic!!! The smell was gone from every room except the downstairs bathroom, which I figured was the scene of the crime: the litter box location!!!!! I sprayed that room as though I was cleaning up evidence from a horrific crime and got the doorjamb really well. It is unreal, but the smell is GONE.” —LauraLiz
Get it from Amazon for $17.96+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).
8. Dawn Powerwash spray if you know the struggle of not having access to a dishwasher and regularly delay doing the dishes as a result. This formula and bottle combo allows you to spray 'em, let 'em sit for a few minutes, then rub away the crud with a quick wipe and rinse.
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get a starter pack from Amazon for $8.44+ (available in various sizes and multipacks).
9. An instant mold and mildew stain remover spray for eliminating pesky mold before it gets worse. This can be used all over the home, including bathrooms, kitchens, and even patios. Spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold vanish!
Promising review: "It rains almost everyday during the Summer in Florida. By the end of Summer, my cool deck was green with mold around the perimeter. I was about to pay to have someone power wash my deck but found RMR-86 on Amazon. I purchased a bottle and sprayed all the areas that had mold and mildew. RMR-86 started working within minutes right before my eyes. It was like magic! I'm definitely getting more." —Marie Moore
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).
10. Or a mold and mildew remover *gel* that'll help target the stubborn mold that hangs out around showers, sinks, and tiled areas. Apply it, wait a few hours, and admire your not-so-hard work.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available as a two-pack).
11. A two-pack of reusable mop pads because sweeping and mopping the floor can be a lot easier than you might think. Plus, you'll stop wasting your hard-earned money on single-use Swiffer pads. They're made with extra-thick microfibers that trap dirt when sweeping and absorb moisture when mopping.
These pads are compatible with the original Swiffer. The company also sells a version of these mop pads that work with the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "The velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.25.
12. Bissell Stomp N' Go stain lifting pads when you're in a hurry and can't be bothered to pull out all the stops with carpet cleaner and rags. Place the pad on the stain and stomp on it to activate the cleaning formula. That's it!
The cleaning formula is released when you stomp, so there's no added spray involved. Everything you need is on the pad already.
Promising reviews: "I am FURIOUS at how great these things worked. FUMING. What sorcery is this? What kind of magic was cast? What spell was spoken? How...how do these things DO THIS. This stain...was impossible to remove prior. Every 👏🏻Single👏🏻Cleaner👏🏻Has👏🏻Been👏🏻Tried👏🏻 Then these little things…they come in and swoop up every ounce of elbow grease and tears I have poured into these SPOTS. IN SECONDS. The world will know...they need to know...that these things exist. I am having the absolute time of my life lifting these puppies and gasping every time. If you have a spot to remove...BUY THEM." —Kathy Prentkowski
"So easy! I ordered these for a bad coffee stain on my office rug, and they are just as easy to use as described! Worked like a dream with basically zero effort from me. They also got blood out of my white couch with zero scrubbing. My new favorite cleaning product!" —Justin Foster
Get 20 pads from Amazon for $26.
13. A tub of The Pink Stuff to purge your home of tough stains with *THE* most miraculous cleaning paste. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've procrastinated for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.29 (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
14. A microwave cleaner so you can obliterate all the gross gunk out you've been eyeing for months — or longer. Fill it with water and a hint of vinegar, then pop it in the microwave. It'll loosen all the grime and make it *much* easier to wipe away.
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran this one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. I highly recommend using it (more often than once every six months) for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).