    Here Are 33 Little Things You Should Treat Yourself To Because You Deserve It, Duh

    Friendly reminder: You don't need an excuse to buy yourself a lil' treat.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. color-changing mushroom night-light for a touch of cozy charm that'll bring a smile to your face when you see it. And no more stumbling through the darkness for a midnight snack again!

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99

    2. An ~eye-catching~ amethyst crystal sun catcher to make your space much more enchanting. Sit back and enjoy the iridescent sparkles dancing around the room while you admire your amazing "treat yourself" purchase.

    the four sun catchers in the sun
    gif of the four sun catchers glimmering in the sun
    Lillie Style / Etsy

    Lillie Style is a small biz based in California that makes sun catchers!

    Promising reviews: "This sun catcher is gorgeous. I put it in my window in my bedroom and it sends rainbows everywhere and it’s wonderful. I’m very happy with my purchase!" —Taryn

    "Absolutely beautiful item! Exactly what I was looking for. Twice a day the sun hits the suncatcher casting rainbows all over the house! Well done." —Audrey

    Get it from Lillie Style on Etsy for $10.49+ (originally $13.99+; available in four styles or as a bundle).

    3. A lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover that'll help eliminate excess sebum and other impurities clogging your pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate and banish both blackheads and whiteheads.

    A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    

    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like mine." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50

    4. A trendy Kitsch claw clip — it not only looks like jewelry for your hair but the durable metal design has a super strong hold to keep locks in place. Bonus: The rounded teeth are designed to prevent hair damage!

    reviewer with styled hair pulled into the gold claw clip at the back
    Reviewer with hair pulled into a bun with the clip at the back
    

    Kitsch is a woman-owned accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They also sell cute scrunchies, cloth face masks, satin pillowcases, and more.

    Promising review: "Feels expensive. This hair clip works very well and also feels like a very high-end item. It’s very sturdy and is a great, trendy replacement for plastic claw clips." —Mae

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in silver and gold). 

    5. A rainbow window film when you need some extra privacy *and* a glint of whimsical light dancing around the room. Kitty approved, and it'll create some very vibrant photo ops.

    reviewer photo of rainbow light cast on plants
    another reviewer photo of the frosted film on window and rainbow light cast onto cat
    

    Promising review: "I was looking for privacy film for our windows but came across this and ended up buying it instead. I have it installed on the window in my bathroom. Super great for pictures and really pretty in general when the sun shines through!" —MK

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    6. Fuzzy memory foam slippers, aka the coziest treat your feet shall ever receive. Reviewers love how plush yet firm and supportive they are, so you can count on these babies to last!

    reviewer in pink criss-cross fuzzy slippers
    a different reviewer wearing fluffy white slippers and leggings standing on an ornate rug
    

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! They honestly feel like you’re walking on a cloud. I’ve been using [them] for about one month and they feel just as great as the first use. I got the cream color which can get dirty easily but I think they’ll clean well" —Moojjse

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12, two styles, and eight colors).

    7. An amazing milk frother so your at-home coffee is way more appealing, especially if you're spending a lil' too much at Starbucks. You'll be able to add some ~frothy deliciousness~ to any drink (even if you use nondairy milk)!

    reviewer's black handheld milk frother next to glass of frothed matcha latte
    gif of anther reviewer using frother in their coffee
    

    Don't forget the AA batteries!

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 44 styles/colors).

    8. An adorable espresso martini candle, which might just be too pretty to light but you can be the judge of that. It also smells downright delicious so remember *not* to eat it, please.

    lit candle in a cocktail glass with a coffee aroma, accented with coffee beans
    Candle Luminescence / Etsy

    Candle Luminescence is a small biz based in Canada that specializes in hand-poured candles made with nontoxic soy vegan wax.

    Promising review: "The shipping was so fast and the quality of the candle is impeccable. my friends and family love it so much i had to order more right away." —Megan

    Get it from Candle Luminescence on Etsy for $21.40 (also available unscented and in various cocktail glasses).

    9. And an electric lighter with a long neck for lighting even the deepest wicks without burning yourself. It's USB rechargeable, so you'll never have to worry about buying batteries for it.

    gif of reviewer using the electric lighter on a candle
    reviewer holds a pink rechargeable lighter near a lit candle
    

    Promising review: "I needed a lighter that I could keep without buying another one for a long time. Well, this little thing here is wonderful. Lights anything I need it to and I love that it’s rechargeable. Will be buying more." —Connie Fuller

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in seven colors and as a two-pack).

    10. A clever neck reading light bookworms will praise until the end of time for its sheer wisdom. You'll be able to read in the dark without straining your eyeballs or committing to a disturbingly bright overhead light.

    reviewer wearing a lit-up book light around her neck
    another reviewer laying in an all dark room with the reading light around their neck illuminating the book in front of them
    

    Promising review: "I don’t have the best lighting in this house or the best eyes, and that makes for a hard time cross-stitching. These are absolutely wonderful! I can see my patterns and do my cross-stitching which is so great during this quarantine. Be sure to charge every night after use though. And they are so lightweight I forget I’m wearing them! Highly recommended!" —Nini

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight colors).

    11. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl that'll keep your favorite tasty treats within arm's reach rather than having to juggle your giant tumbler *and* a separate bowl of goodies. Snack smarter not harder, folks!

    Attached bowl on top of water bottle with compartments for nuts, chips sitting in a car
    blue version holding popcorn, pickles, and meat
    

    Psst — reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup, Yeti cup, *and* the cheaper alternative versions of the Stanley, like this $30 Simple Modern tumbler

    Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action. 

    Promising review: "This thing is one of the coolest most useful contraptions. Do you NEED it? No, but it sure is very nice to have! When I want to grab a few snacks from the kitchen and don’t want to bring several bags or bowls, this thing is right on time. I think things like this make the perfect universal gift for anyone no matter how well you know them (granted that you know they have a tumbler cup)." —Khristian Simone

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in two sizes and five colors). 