1. A color-changing mushroom night-light for a touch of cozy charm that'll bring a smile to your face when you see it. And no more stumbling through the darkness for a midnight snack again!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
2. An ~eye-catching~ amethyst crystal sun catcher to make your space much more enchanting. Sit back and enjoy the iridescent sparkles dancing around the room while you admire your amazing "treat yourself" purchase.
Lillie Style is a small biz based in California that makes sun catchers!
Promising reviews: "This sun catcher is gorgeous. I put it in my window in my bedroom and it sends rainbows everywhere and it’s wonderful. I’m very happy with my purchase!" —Taryn
"Absolutely beautiful item! Exactly what I was looking for. Twice a day the sun hits the suncatcher casting rainbows all over the house! Well done." —Audrey
3. A lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover that'll help eliminate excess sebum and other impurities clogging your pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate and banish both blackheads and whiteheads.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like mine." —LuckLocust
4. A trendy Kitsch claw clip — it not only looks like jewelry for your hair but the durable metal design has a super strong hold to keep locks in place. Bonus: The rounded teeth are designed to prevent hair damage!
Kitsch is a woman-owned accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They also sell cute scrunchies, cloth face masks, satin pillowcases, and more.
Promising review: "Feels expensive. This hair clip works very well and also feels like a very high-end item. It’s very sturdy and is a great, trendy replacement for plastic claw clips." —Mae
5. A rainbow window film when you need some extra privacy *and* a glint of whimsical light dancing around the room. Kitty approved, and it'll create some very vibrant photo ops.
Promising review: "I was looking for privacy film for our windows but came across this and ended up buying it instead. I have it installed on the window in my bathroom. Super great for pictures and really pretty in general when the sun shines through!" —MK
6. Fuzzy memory foam slippers, aka the coziest treat your feet shall ever receive. Reviewers love how plush yet firm and supportive they are, so you can count on these babies to last!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! They honestly feel like you’re walking on a cloud. I’ve been using [them] for about one month and they feel just as great as the first use. I got the cream color which can get dirty easily but I think they’ll clean well" —Moojjse
7. An amazing milk frother so your at-home coffee is way more appealing, especially if you're spending a lil' too much at Starbucks. You'll be able to add some ~frothy deliciousness~ to any drink (even if you use nondairy milk)!
Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle
8. An adorable espresso martini candle, which might just be too pretty to light but you can be the judge of that. It also smells downright delicious so remember *not* to eat it, please.
Candle Luminescence is a small biz based in Canada that specializes in hand-poured candles made with nontoxic soy vegan wax.
Promising review: "The shipping was so fast and the quality of the candle is impeccable. my friends and family love it so much i had to order more right away." —Megan
9. And an electric lighter with a long neck for lighting even the deepest wicks without burning yourself. It's USB rechargeable, so you'll never have to worry about buying batteries for it.
Promising review: "I needed a lighter that I could keep without buying another one for a long time. Well, this little thing here is wonderful. Lights anything I need it to and I love that it’s rechargeable. Will be buying more." —Connie Fuller
10. A clever neck reading light bookworms will praise until the end of time for its sheer wisdom. You'll be able to read in the dark without straining your eyeballs or committing to a disturbingly bright overhead light.
Promising review: "I don’t have the best lighting in this house or the best eyes, and that makes for a hard time cross-stitching. These are absolutely wonderful! I can see my patterns and do my cross-stitching which is so great during this quarantine. Be sure to charge every night after use though. And they are so lightweight I forget I’m wearing them! Highly recommended!" —Nini
11. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl that'll keep your favorite tasty treats within arm's reach rather than having to juggle your giant tumbler *and* a separate bowl of goodies. Snack smarter not harder, folks!
Promising review: "This thing is one of the coolest most useful contraptions. Do you NEED it? No, but it sure is very nice to have! When I want to grab a few snacks from the kitchen and don’t want to bring several bags or bowls, this thing is right on time. I think things like this make the perfect universal gift for anyone no matter how well you know them (granted that you know they have a tumbler cup)." —Khristian Simone
