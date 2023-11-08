29 Products To Make Traveling Feel Like Less Of A Hassle

1. A universal adapter if you're traveling abroad and need to plan ahead when plugging anything into an outlet! It's designed for use in over 160 countries and can charge several devices at once, so you'll be good to go.
But remember that this is not a voltage converter!
Promising review: "I am a digital nomad so I travel full-time around the world. I have a lot of devices to charge (laptop, Kindle, phone, backup battery, portable wi-fi device, camera, the list goes on). A lot of times hostel bunks or hotel rooms only have one outlet and with the previous adapter I was using, I had to charge one device at a time. I used to literally set my alarm to wake up in the middle of the night and switch devices so that I could get more than one device fully charged overnight. I did my research finally and settled on this one because it is universal and has four USB ports. What a GAME CHANGER. On my latest trip I was able to charge all my devices at once and it made traveling so much smoother. It seems well made and good quality, too. Definitely recommend for my digital nomad and traveling peers. Happy travels! :)" —Maggie A.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in colors blue and black).
2. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can connect your AirPods (or any other wireless earbuds) to the inflight entertainment system. Say goodbye to those poor-quality airline headphones!
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time and you'll get 16+ hours of battery life that'll help you survive those extremely long flights! It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in two other styles).
3. And an in-flight phone mount when the airline isn't offering anything good to watch. Simply attach it to your seat-back tray and enjoy any movies or shows you downloaded before takeoff.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
4. A handheld mini fan because as fun as warm-weather trips are, you should be able to cool off whenever you feel like it! Not to mention that it also acts as a flashlight and a backup power bank. New travel essential unlocked 🔓.
It's USB rechargeable with two speed options!
See a TikTok of the handheld mini fan in action.
Promising review: "Bought this after seeing it on TikTok, and wow. Where has this been all my life? A portable charger (extra, because I already have one), a fan with two settings (this kept me cool during my brother’s outdoor college graduation), and a flashlight (perfect for finding my phone when I drop it in my car). It’s a great little thing that adds that extra EXTRA-ness to your life." —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in five colors).
5. A set of packing cubes you'll soon wonder how you ever lived without. Your clothes will stay perfectly folded (or rolled!) and you'll free up some room in your suitcase.
Each set comes with a small, medium, large, and extra-large cube, a shoe bag, and a laundry bag.
Promising review: "I have been on the fence about buying packing cubes for two years! I wasn’t sure if they would really make a difference in my packing or not. However, I am so glad I decided to get some! I have looked at many brands but I am happy I decided on this one! These are made from a great material and are super cute! This is one of the few brands that include both a shoe bag and a dirty linen bag! ... I was actually able to close my luggage with ease for the first time. These keep your clothes clean and organized. It makes packing and unpacking a breeze." —Cindy Underwood
Get a set of six from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 11 colors).
6. A sleek yet sturdy carry-on suitcase, aka love at first sight for frequent travelers — the front compartment is ideal for your passport, electronics, chargers, and other must-have items. No more stressful moments spent rummaging through a suitcase in the middle of the airport as you search for a needle in a haystack.
I recently took this on a two-week trip to Italy, and I cannot rave about this enough. It's sleek and slim, yet surprisingly spacious — seriously, I was able to fit SO many extra clothes thanks to the built-in compression pad. The front compartment was the perfect place to store my laptop, passport, AirPods, and other essentials I wanted easy access to. If you're looking to upgrade your old carry-on to something lightweight, sturdy, and spacious — this is it! —Daniel
Promising review: "I'm very happy with this suitcase. I was torn between the Carry-On and the Carry-On Plus Pro, but I'm glad I went with the latter. It's the perfect size carry on, but I really like that the front pocket allows me to store my electronics so I don't have to make my tote bag heavier than it already is by adding my laptop, wires, headphones, etc. The interior of the suitcase its soft but sturdy, and where most will skirt the inside design to make the outside perfect, that isn't the case with this one. The quality is overall really outstanding! I did a lot of research, and I'm happy to say that the sturdiness, design, and quality of Monos is impeccable." —Ellen Y.
Get it from Monos for $315+ (originally $332+; available in 12 colors).
7. And a deceivingly spacious travel backpack that opens like a suitcase, which is great if you live for short trips with light packing requirements. It also comes with three packing cubes to help maximize your space!
8. A bendy travel pillow made of memory foam to relieve pressure so you can *actually* relax on your journey. Even cramped window seat flights will be more enjoyable with this thing in your life!
Promising review: "I bought this for when I fly. The best part is you can shape this how you want. I’ve only used it once so far, but it was exactly what I wanted. If the cushion is directly behind your neck, as opposed to the side (and the snap behind you), it can push your head a little forward. However, move it to where the snap is on the back of your neck and problem solved. I’d buy it again." —Eric M.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
9. Or, a Trtl neck pillow with more than 15,000 5-star reviews — need I say more? You'll be comfy on long flights without having to carry around a bulky pillow. Get some shut-eye before arriving at your destination and wake up feeling ~refreshed~.
The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter!
Promising review: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hr flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!" —Julie Cox
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
10. A slim *and* lightweight Anker power bank for keeping your devices 100% juiced on vacation. No, but seriously, this monster can bring your phone to full battery more than once before the bank itself needs to be charged again!
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone multiple times over multiple days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in colors black and white).
11. Or a tiny and adorable portable charger so you never have to fret about a dead battery while you're on the go. Listen to all the music and take all the photos!
It's able to charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and an iPhone X one full time on a full charge.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This was perfect for when I went to Disney since you have to use the app for most things, even the tickets are on your phone. It really sucks if your phone dies so this was perfect and gave me peace of mind to take all the pics I wanted without having to conserve battery. It is also the perfect size for travel and no cord needed when you use it." —Barbara
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A sleek pill case with a whopping 10 compartments because you shouldn't skip vitamins or meds on vacation! Or worse, carry them in a flimsy plastic baggy. Yikes!
Promising review: "Love love love these!!! I have a lot of medications that I have to travel with and some of them are very expensive or very important and I get so worried I will lose some. These hold so many pills and have labels for each and they are so easy to open and fill but they also stay closed and seal well!" —Britney
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.97.