28 Inexpensive Pieces That Could Totally Pass For Designer

Simple Retro is a woman-owned small biz with a passion for vintage and retro clothes ranging from the '50s to the '80s. Eighty-seven percent of their workers are women and they ensure ethical factory working conditions.

Promising review: "Love the color and fit of this top. This blouse is perfect for a casual look. Soft fabric and nice material and the color is just as pictured. Would def get in more colors!" —redwoodbird

Get it from Simple Retro for $49 (originally $54.99; available in sizes XS–XL and five colors — not all colors available in all sizes).