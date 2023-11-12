28 Inexpensive Pieces That Could Totally Pass For Designer

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A precious floral embroidery blouse for looking so effortlessly elegant that you'll want to snag it in every color. Pair it with your fave jeans or a mini skirt and you'll earn ALL the compliments.
Simple Retro is a woman-owned small biz with a passion for vintage and retro clothes ranging from the '50s to the '80s. Eighty-seven percent of their workers are women and they ensure ethical factory working conditions.
Promising review: "Love the color and fit of this top. This blouse is perfect for a casual look. Soft fabric and nice material and the color is just as pictured. Would def get in more colors!" —redwoodbird
Get it from Simple Retro for $49 (originally $54.99; available in sizes XS–XL and five colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
2. A faux leather double circle belt to add the perfect finishing touch to just about any outfit you come up with! Even the most casual looks (think distressed denim and crop tops) can be taken up a notch with this trendy accessory.
Promising review: "This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans, and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt. I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." —Everyday Teacher Style
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, 10 colors, and in packs of two).
3. A stunning silky V-neck slip dress when you want a versatile piece that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Sneakers or strappy heels? You decide.
Promising review: "This dress looks silky and high quality and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." —Kelley Cramson
Get it from Amazon for $54.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors/patterns — not all colors available in all sizes).
4. A pair of mules with such immaculate designer vibes, your friends will be begging to know how much they cost you. Just smile and nod, your secret is safe with me.
Promising review: "Wow, what a steal. These look great. Good value and quality, true to size, and comfortable. Highly recommend a good slip-on shoe; perfect for summertime in the workplace or to tie your outfit together at brunch. I want them in black now, too." —LC
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and nine colors).
5. An adorable tie shirt and skort set so you always have a *full* outfit ready to wear when you need it most. The skort has an invisible zipper and the top can be tied two ways — wrap it and tie it around OR crisscross and tuck it in.
Janet Gwen is an Asian woman-owned small business founded by Janet Hoang in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2014 when she was just 19. The company now creates elevated essentials including apparel, tech accessories, home goods, and more.
Get it from Janet Gwen for $32 (originally $52; available in sizes S–L and in beige).
6. A TikTok-famous chunky platform heel you'll have instant heart eyes 😍 for when you see how incredibly expensive they look despite the unbelievably cheap price tag.
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." —Courtney Van Court
Get them from Amazon for $45.77+ (available in sizes 4–10.5 and seven colors).
7. A ruched crop blouse with lace trim that is so darn cute, it should probably be illegal. The only thing you'll dislike about this top is that you have to eventually take it off to wash it.
Promising review: "I love this shirt! This shirt has become one of my favorite shirts! It is definitely true to size! I’d definitely recommend getting it!" —Cider Customer
Get it from Cider for $18 (originally $20; available in sizes 12-26).
8. A snazzy pair of heeled slip-ons so getting ready for semi-formal events will be affordable and a total breeze. Plus, you'll have a thick heel to keep you steady when you're struttin' down the imaginary runway.
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 13 designs).
9. A button-front vest, which can be worn solo OR over a basic t-shirt for a more casual feel. You might be tempted to complete this look with the matching pants and I can't say I blame you.
10. A sleek velvet jacket destined to become a wardrobe staple because, hello, look at this thing! It's perfectly smooth and flowy so you'll stay comfy while turning the heads of everyone in your vicinity.
Promising review: "The jacket is super cute on, and it is very comfortable. It's very dramatic and works with skinny jeans, leggings, and can even accessorize a dressier outfit. As others suggested, it could use a button to pull it together, and if you sew, that is an easy DIY fix. I'm going to buy a frog closure to sew on." —Joan V
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors).
11. A beaded handbag — basically living proof that you don't have to break the bank to enjoy the finer things in life! It's encrusted with faux pearls all over that make it look *extra* fancy.
Promising review: "It’s so impressive. There’s a designer version for four times as much. Why pay that when this one is so good! The packaging was exceptional, so it arrived safely. I love the little drawstring bag it comes with for your items. It’s sturdy and well-made. You can see the glue/threading on it but I can deal with that :) BUY IT! I have the cream one ordered as well." —Erin
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A strapless sweetheart tank that'll create SO many comfy and stylish outfits for cheap, you might lose count of all the options. It's lightly compressive while still being breathable.
Check out a TikTok of the sweetheart tank in action.
Promising review: "True to size and perfect length. The color is the pure white I wanted and looks great with denim. The knit is soft and comfortable and still thick and stretchy, so it’s not see-through. Length works great with my low-rise jeans or can be tucked in for higher rises." —Cina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors).
13. An airy puff-sleeve, ruched-bust dress if you want to feel like a dreamy forest fairy while simultaneously expressing your undying love for affordable vintage style. Name a better combo.
Promising review: "Listen, saying this dress is beautiful is such an understatement...So I ended up buying three different colored dresses. I just loved them all. It's like the designer thought of me when they made these dresses! The material feels great on my body. The upper part is stretchy and fits very well. I was worried it wouldn't fit just cause I weigh a bit more these days. But all in all, they all fit great! I am genuinely satisfied with my purchase!" —Olive Bukuru
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors/prints).
14. Oversized square sunnies when you want to leave everyone guessing about which designer made your iconic shades. Little do they know you're about to own 'em in every color.
Promising review: "I found these because a girl on TikTok was wearing them. The quality is amazing. Not cheap material. Good shape. I love them. Totally worth the price. I’ll probably end up getting another pair to keep in my car." —alisa bagel
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 13 lens colors).