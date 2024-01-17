Just 44 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home In 2024

1. Some stick-on lights to illuminate those perpetually shadowy areas and ~shine a light~ on your impeccable decor skills. Use 'em on floating shelves, under kitchen cabinets, in your office, etc.
It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review: "Honestly, this is such an easy-to-install product. I bought this because my house needed extra light. This brightens the room at night and makes your cabinets stand out! Took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to install but very straightforward and easy to use. Great product and great price!" —Tom16
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three light colors).
2. A unique cloud-shaped frameless mirror that'll look so precious on your makeup vanity or bathroom counter as you get ready for the day.
Promising review: "I love this mirror!! It’s so different and looks super cute for a minimal home decoration." —julia lewis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
3. A concrete tray so you have a place to store your jewelry as you get ready for bed and begin your newfound self-care routine for 2024!
Gem We Love is a River Edge, New Jersey, small business that specializes in beautiful home decor and trinkets!
Promising review: "It's a well-made plate, simply cute, and I like the size. It has a nice detail of cork pads at the bottom, pretty shading colors of my fav combo of white and green. It's a perfect display for my accessories and will be useful in many other ways, I think. I'm already loving it!" —Liana
Get it from Gem We Love on Etsy for $20+ (available in two lengths and other colors/styles here).
4. Floating wall shelves for dressing up some blank walls *and* giving yourself a fun piece of decor to display all the books, trinkets, and candles you love so much.
Promising review: "I've been looking everywhere for shelves like these but have had no luck. Anything I found was either too big or over $100. These are fantastic. They go perfectly in my bathroom and allow me extra shelving for things I can't fit on the countertop. I'm buying another set or two for my living room. They're super easy to hang, especially if you have a drill." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $13.66+ (available in nine colors).
5. A set of six abstract line art prints you can toss in some frames to create a professional-looking gallery wall in your home. Your guests will soon be asking for your interior designer's digits!
Promising review: "I framed these prints and hung them above my bed. I love the color palette! They are a perfect bedroom pop, and there are a lot of accent colors you can choose from!" —Ellie Britton
Get the set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
6. An ~unbe-leaf-ably~ cute plush bath mat to add a splash of color (and comfort) to your bathroom in the new year. Bonus points: Your feet will thank you for this cushy upgrade.
Promising review: "Plants are abundant in my bathroom, and this mat is a perfect addition. It absorbs water well, and I can easily throw it in the washing machine when it needs cleaning. I am very happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.93+ (also available in five larger sizes).
7. A floating bookshelf if you love a minimalist vibe but still need a place to store your books. You'll show off your passion for reading without having to find a spot for another clunky bookshelf.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home and we've placed them in our hallway, so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and as a set of three).
8. A set of velvet throw pillow covers that'll make your sofa even comfier *and* fill the room with vibrant colors. It's a cheap and quick way to switch up the look of your space when you need a change!
These are just pillow covers, so don't forget the pillow inserts, if you need them.
Promising review: "I love these pillowcases! They are way nicer than I expected for the price. They are soft, wash well, and look more expensive than the price. I’m super happy with my purchase. I was kinda iffy on buying them, but I went ahead and did it because I knew I could return them if I didn’t like them, but I was actually pleasantly surprised." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 12 sizes and dozens of colors).
9. An infinity vase to top off your IG-worthy table decor with some faux flowers that'll *truly* never go out of style.
10. A charming three-tier macramé hanging fruit basket you can hang in the kitchen to store your produce *without* taking up any valuable counter space.
Birdie Design Company is a Houston, Texas-based shop that creates all sorts of organizational pieces to hang on your walls!
Promising review: "Exactly as pictured. Sturdily made. Really lovely piece bringing character to my kitchen! Will likely shop them again for some other stuff once I’ve settled in more." —Ashley Felde
Get it from Birdie Design Company on Etsy for $14.99.