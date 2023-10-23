29 Home Products That Reviewers Are Basically Kicking Themselves For Not Buying Sooner

Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business started after the founder, Julie Reinhold, was tired of detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room floor.

Promising review: "A perfect solution for liquid detergent issues. Wish I would have bought it sooner! Finally something to keep the laundry detergent drips off the floor and washing machine. This keeps the cup right where it needs to be and protects your equipment, walls and floors from drips. It does cause more build up in the cup overtime. But we have found if you just drop the cup into the washer every couple of loads it cleans it and works great. You can also pull these off easily and wash in the sink if they start to get buildup." —D. Fox

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.