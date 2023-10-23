29 Home Products That Reviewers Are Basically Kicking Themselves For Not Buying Sooner

1. Detergent cup holders that'll have you whispering "where have you been all my life?" whenever you do laundry. Gone are the days of wiping up soapy puddles that dripped onto the floor.
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business started after the founder, Julie Reinhold, was tired of detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room floor.
Promising review: "A perfect solution for liquid detergent issues. Wish I would have bought it sooner! Finally something to keep the laundry detergent drips off the floor and washing machine. This keeps the cup right where it needs to be and protects your equipment, walls and floors from drips. It does cause more build up in the cup overtime. But we have found if you just drop the cup into the washer every couple of loads it cleans it and works great. You can also pull these off easily and wash in the sink if they start to get buildup." —D. Fox
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.
2. A milk frother if you really want to take your coffee game to the next level. You'll have rich, creamy goodness for your morning fuel that may taste a bit like regret for how long you spent drinking coffee without it.
Promising reviews: "Our son and daughter had one of these for frothing creamer in their cup before pouring their coffee. I loved it and bought the same unit for our house. Absolutely no regrets." —Amazon Customer
"Wish I would have found this little gadget sooner! Love it. I use a keto creamer that doesn’t blend well with my coffee. Not an issue anymore!!" —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 24 colors).
3. A cooktop cleaning kit when your stove has seen better days and needs all the help it can get. It's so great at lifting grease stains and other messes, you'll have to find it in your heart to forgive yourself for not buying it sooner.
Comes with a 10-ounce bottle of cooktop cleaner, a cleaning pad, and a scraper. It helps to clean grease, stains, and remove burnt and baked-on deposits.
Promising review: "I had tried four different cleaners before discovering this one and I wish I would have found it sooner! All of that caked-on liquid that runs out of the pans and burns into the stovetop while you’re cooking?? This removes all of it. It doesn’t scratch your glass top stovetop and it leaves it looking brand new. I won’t ever buy another cleaner — this is it for me!" —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
4. An auto-shutoff outlet so you don't have to spend half the day worrying about whether you remembered to unplug that one appliance. Put this in your outlet, plug in your device, and set the timer. The only second thought you'll have is about how you survived without this.
You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.
5. A lid organizer to prevent that feeling of impending doom when you open a cabinet knowing a pile of lids is about to come tumbling down! No regrets here... except waiting this long to find a solution.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I was looking for a way to organize my messy lid situation. It was driving me wild. I finally decided to buy one of these after it sat in my cart forever. I should have bought one sooner! I love it! Now all my lids are organized, and I’m never having to deal with the lid hassles. It is very sturdy and holds a lot. I did get the larger one, which I’m glad I did. I’ve been using it for a month and so far it seems very durable. I absolutely recommend this product." —J. H.
Get a large size from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A large capacity rotating makeup organizer that'll improve your get-ready routine by a LOT. You'll no longer dread looking for stuff and you'll feel like a genius whenever you give it a spin (even though you should've bought it ages ago).
Promising review: "You won't regret buying this! This product is a game-changer. It assembles in a snap without tools and the heights are adjustable - which is so handy! Having everything in one place and organized makes the morning makeup routine a breeze. Only wish I'd bought it sooner!" —Jeannine T.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
7. A clear toy blocker for ~blocking~ out the thought of how much time you've wasted trying to retrieve lost toys from under the fridge, stove, etc. It comes in two heights, can be cut to fit your space, and the tape is removable *and* washable!
Promising review: "I am constantly retrieving dog toys from under my couch. So often, in fact, I think my dog does it on purpose. THESE BLOCKERS ARE AMAZING. Every time she tries to push her ball under the couch, it pops right back. I wish I had gotten these sooner." —Evan Stark
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
8. A jar of *THE* Pink Stuff because sometimes you need a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of tough messes. You'll be shocked by how easily it can lift the stains you've battled for years — and how you didn't know about it sooner.
Promising reviews: "I am speechless. I had burned on crud on the glass door inside of my oven. I literally took the product and put it on with a sponge, let it sit for 30 seconds, wiped it off with a hot watered paper towel, and it wiped clean! I regret not taking before and after pictures. I have tried everything under the sun and regret not trying this sooner. I was skeptical because I saw it on TikTok. BUY IT!!!!!! Can’t wait to try it on the shower! [Best] stuff I’ve ever used!" —Courtney
"This is one of those 'changed my life' products that you come across every once in a while. I have tried so many different things to clean my clear glass shower door and just end up wasting time, money, and effort. The reviews and price of this product sold me on it. I love the smell (very subtle) and I used it with a basic sponge on my shower door. It did take a little effort but not bad and yielded amazing results. I then got excited about the other possibilities and have used it on the inside of my oven door with similar results. It’s great. You won’t be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. An all-season, down alternative comforter you'll keep on your bed all year long, especially when you find out it's *actually* machine washable. There are reversible options so you can switch it up when you need a change or it can be used as a duvet insert. What more could you need?
Promising reviews: "I bought this in white to use as a duvet insert. My only regret is that I didn't purchase it sooner. This blanket is so warm, so easy to wash, and you can't beat the price. I have been using it for almost a year and I absolutely love it." —Bridget Doherty
"It's so fluffy! As soon as I got it I threw it in the dryer with some dryer sheets and when it came out it was fluffier than before. I threw it on my bed and my dog immediately jumped up on it and hasn't left since. He enjoys it and so do I." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in eight sizes and six colors).
10. And a reviewer-beloved set of breathable, cooling bedsheets to keep you perfectly cozy while you sleep. You may even snooze your alarm once or twice — just take it from the 200,000+ 5-star reviewers who are low-key judging you for not buying 'em sooner.
Promising reviews: "Why haven’t I purchased these sooner? Such great quality. Super affordable and most important super soft and cool." —Jessica
"I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service, and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors).
11. A cereal dispenser if you're constantly scowling at the boxes taking up way too much room in your pantry. This is a much better storage option *and* your kids will be able to get their own dang cereal for a change. Yeah, you're gonna wish you jumped on this bandwagon a long time ago.
Promising review: "I love this thing!!! My kids were constantly leaving cereal open or spilling it when they pour. This has been great. My 2-year-old loves that she can be independent and get her own cereal now. Bonus it looks pretty too! Wished I would have purchased sooner. I also like that it has two containers so we can have two different kinds of cereal open but not stale." —Ashlee P
Get it from Amazon for $41.54.
12. A pack of dual-sided shower curtain hooks because you don't have to struggle with changing curtains and liners for a moment longer. Better late than never, amirite?
These rust-resistant hooks have a dedicated hook on each side – one for the curtain and one for the liner. They slide seamlessly on your shower curtain rod too, so no more snagging!
Promising review: "Where has this product been my whole life!?! The only reason people don’t use this product is because they don’t know it exists. I will never go back to regular shower rings again. It is SO much easier to change out shower liners this way and takes maybe two minutes instead of the tedious waste of time that is unhooking the regular shower rings. I highly recommend this for everyone and see no downside to it. I wish I had discovered this sooner." —Resipsamew
Get them from Amazon for $5.84 (available in five colors).