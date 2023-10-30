37 Great Gifts You Can Buy *Now* If You Love Finishing Holiday Shopping Early

JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned accessories brand based in Los Angeles. They sell minimalist handbags and shoes made with sustainable vegan materials.



BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd owns this pretty accessory and said: "When I started seeing this new 'it bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux-suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass owns it, too: "This has been my go-to bag for the last month. When I saw this style showing up everywhere on Instagram (and in my fellow BuzzFeed Shopping team posts), I knew I wanted to get my hands on it. The style really is unique and fun, yet still feels like it's a classic. I wasn't sure about the size, but it's big enough to fit my phone, small wallet, hand sanitizer, lipstick, and a mask. (which is about everything I need to carry around right now). The shoulder strap is a little small if I put it all the way up on my shoulder, but I actually prefer to hold it by my hand or the crook of my arm. And did I mention that this is amazing for the price?!? I mean, can you believe that it's less than $100??? Because I truly cannot. It's such good quality, and I know I'll be using it for a long long time."

Get it from JW Pei for $89 or Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 33 colors).

