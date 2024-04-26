37 Products That’ll Make You Think “OMG, That’s Genius” Immediately Followed By “I Need It”

1. A nifty outlet shelf to keep additional items off your cluttered surfaces. Use it to hold your electric toothbrush or even your Alexa device! Either way, you'll be relieved to have one less thing occupying counter space.
Promising review: "Bought this on Prime Day. I like listening to music/podcasts in the shower, but we don’t have much room for a speaker/Echo Dot on our counter space in the bathroom. This product solved this issue. It’s very sturdy and easy to install. Highly recommend!" —Jude Chauvin
2. A Cup Cozy Pillow because not everyone has space for yet another piece of furniture. Now you can binge your fave shows *and* beverages on the couch without worrying about spills.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "This is perfect for a big couch that needs cup/storage space where you can't put a table." —Natalie Murillo
3. A six-outlet USB wall charger and surge protector for a real light bulb moment, if you will. All your charging and plugging needs will be met. There's also a smart night-light with a sensor that automatically turns on when ambient lighting is insufficient!
It also has a touch sensor and three adjustable brightness levels.
Promising review: "These things are amazing. I have one in almost every room of my house. The light is just enough to be able to see at night to use the restroom or navigate the house without turning every light on. I love that the USB ports are built in — no more looking for an adapter. AND the plugs are set far enough apart you can plug some of the bigger things like Google Assistant or large AC adapters and still have plenty of room!!! These are a must-have in a tech or smart home." —SeiranCrow
4. An amazing milk frother that'll make your at-home coffee way more appealing, especially if you're spending a lil' too much at Starbucks. You'll be able to add some ~frothy deliciousness~ to any drink (even if you use non-dairy milk)!
Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle
5. A pair of beaded fan pull extenders with some big "why didn't I think of that?" energy. You'll never have to guess whether you're pulling the cord for the light or the fan! These also add a good foot of length to your pulls, which is super helpful for the shorties out there.
Promising review: "This is the definition of "product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed." I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek... now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor. (When you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?) As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" —LHD
6. A fabric shaver to remove those annoying pills and fuzzies from your fave clothes instead of tossing 'em in the trash! They'll look good as new so you won't have to spend a bunch of money on new stuff (sorry about that).
It has three different depth settings you can adjust depending on the fabric you're working with. Oh, and it works on furniture upholstery, too!
Promising review: "Seriously the best 12 bucks I’ve ever spent. I bought this for a particular cushion of my couch that my dogs like to lay on so it was extra pilly. It worked so well that I’ve been searching around my house for other things to de-pill. I’ve done some sweaters, pillows, pants, and even my slippers. Worked great for it all. Super happy with this little contraption." —ScarLo
7. A self-groomer cat brush when your feline needs constant pets and scratchies to be content. Now they can get some lovin' even when you're not around to supply it. Load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
8. A pair of reusable Sea Bands so you may live your best wanderlust life without motion sickness interfering. These target an acupressure point on the wrist to help reduce nausea, which is ideal for long car rides, cruises, and train rides.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I have always suffered from motion sickness. My whole life I have hated long car rides, even short car rides. As soon as I get in the car and buckle in, I already feel the nausea. I bought these for a 16-hour road trip, and they worked 100%. I felt perfectly comfortable the whole way through. I could even watch movies and text on my phone and feel alright. My two daughters suffer from the same thing (ages 1 and 3) to the point where they couldn't keep any food down. The kids bands worked for them 100% of the time, too. 10/10 recommend. I'll be buying more for sure." —Veronica
9. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller if you love your fur child but not the hair issue. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment into the trash. It has over 135,00 5-star ratings for a reason, folks.
Promising reviews: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
10. Prismatic window film that'll add whimsical light to any dull room while also giving you much-needed privacy from nosy neighbors — genius!!
Check out our Rabbitgoo window film review for more on why it's worth buying!
Promising review: "Easy to use, installation was a breeze. Follow the instructions and the output is great. I love the colors when [the] sun rays pass through the window. This works as a privacy screen and [is] also decorative and ornamental. Highly recommend." —Shan
11. A garbage disposal cleaner to put an end to all the mysterious gunk lurking down there *without* any elbow-deep dirty work. And the blue foam is pretty fun to watch, so this may become one of your fave cleaning tasks.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!) and run the water just a bit. Then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
