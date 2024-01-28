44 Kitchen Upgrades You’ll Feel Like A Certified Genius For Buying

1. Some stick-on lights that'll help illuminate those perpetually dark and shadowy areas in your kitchen. Plus, you'll ~shine a light~ on your impeccable decor skills.
It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review "Honestly, this is such an easy-to-install product. I bought this because my house needed extra light. This brightens the room at night and makes your cabinets stand out! Took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to install but very straightforward and easy to use. Great product and great price!" —Tom16
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three light colors).
2. A stunning oil dispenser set to give your frequently used cooking oils the most aesthetically-pleasing upgrade possible.
This set also comes with a bamboo tray for the dispensers and 20 waterproof labels to choose from.
Promising review: "I love these dispensers. Not only are they the exact aesthetic I was looking for, but they function really well! The pours are consistent and the seals are great. The labels are easy to apply and are holding up really well." —TStan7291
Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three spout colors).
3. A clever cutting board with a pour spout for, quite possibly, the easiest meal prep (and cleanup) experience ever. This double-sided board has a spout on one side for easy disposal of juices and a phone slot on the other side so you glance at recipes while cooking.
Promising reviews: "This cutting board looks so nice I keep it on my counter all the time. Handy and sturdy. I like that one side has a grooved border that catches any juices from meat or poultry that's resting before carving. I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Joseph G.
"I already own these amazing cutting boards and just bought one for each of my daughters. The slot for your phone is genius, they are very generously sized, and easy to clean and maintain." —Kathy H.
Get it from Food52 for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. An herb savor pod so you can stop feeling like a total failure every time you toss wilted herbs that you seemingly *just* bought. You'll triple (!!!) the life of your herbs so you can actually use 'em.
Promising review: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried multiple things to try to help them last longer to no avail. I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs. She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." —Treese
Get it from Amazon for $14.90 (or a set of three for $29.13!).
5. A set of glass storage canisters because you shouldn't have to dread opening your pantry. These will help you get organized, save space, *and* make your storage look way more appealing.
This set includes 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get a set of five from Amazon for $29.95.
6. And some spice and pantry labels you can slap on your food storage containers so they're more organized (and prettier, of course). It'll also be easier to keep track of what needs to be added to the grocery list.
Upon placing your order, you can indicate whether you want a standard set of labels, which includes a specific list of spices (available in variations of 20, 40, or 80). You can also choose a custom set and indicate which spice labels you want to receive (available in multiple variations ranging from five to 50). Be sure to check out the pantry labels the shop offers as well!
Daisy Paper House is a Cali-based Etsy shop that designs a variety of simplistic labels for the home.
Promising review: "These labels are beautiful, I couldn't be happier with them. I bought the spice labels and I intend to buy the full array of pantry labels as I continue to improve my kitchen!" —Michelle Frasu
Get five custom labels from Daisy Paper House on Etsy for $12+ (available in seven label sizes, standard or custom sets, and other design options here).
7. A genius veggie chopper, aka your soon-to-be kitchen sidekick thanks to its undying usefulness. Consider your chopping game officially upgraded.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three colors).
8. Cabinet pulls that'll elevate your kitchen style with hardly any effort. Old, dingy handles not cutting it anymore? These will deliver an instant (and affordable) makeover.
Heads up that some reviewers recommend purchasing your own screws instead of using the included ones.
Promising review: "Wow!! That's my first thought on opening these. I'm in the process of updating my master bathroom and saw these online. Of course, the bargain shopper I am, I checked my local stores. They had packs of 10 for $54...very lightweight. So I was scared of what I was getting here. These are almost 5 ounces each!! Very heavy quality, all individually wrapped with the screws for each. Definitely best quality and best price!!" —Margaret
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $23.97+ (available in seven colors and in packs of five or 25).
9. An over-the-cabinet shelf to maximize kitchen storage space when it's *extremely* limited. Use it to store cutting boards and other essentials out of sight, which is better than shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out when you open it!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (also available as a two-pack).
10. A space-saving sliding tray so your bulky coffee maker can be tucked away when it's not in use. This is *much* better than shuffling a heavy appliance around — or worse, having it indefinitely take up way too much room.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea but oh how helpful this is. My husband pulls the coffeemaker out from under the cabinet when it’s brewing and forgets to put it back when it’s done so I do it. Such a simple idea yet this rolling thing is fantastic and with one finger I can roll it back under and there’s no sloshing. Even my husband, a born skeptic who thinks these kinds of things are just junk is showing people 'hey look at this.' LOL. This is a keeper." —Kirsten
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in packs of two or three).
11. A mounted stemware holder if you have an impressive drinkware collection and nowhere to put it. Store your precious glasses by mounting this holder under a cabinet or floating shelf.
This rack holds nine to 12 glasses depending on their size! If you're looking for some recommendations for wine glasses, we've got you covered.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fit the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93 (available in rows of three or four, multi-packs, and in four finishes).
12. A metal stand when you're ready to improve your stovetop game. You'll have a spot for both your wooden spoon and the lid that always seems to drip liquid all over the place.
Promising review: "I personally always hate it when you pull off the lid of something and the lid is leaking water everywhere while being super hot. With my new solid-surface counters, I definitely don't want to set the lid on there and ruin them. Putting it on the stovetop is either annoying due to the water mess or impossible if you are using the whole stove.
This was made for the fussy new-home person like me. I can now set the lid down and not worry about where all that hot water is going." —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
13. A vampire-shaped garlic press because meal prep doesn't have to be a total drag. This cute lil' gadget is a great way to make your kitchen routine a bit more fun.
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (also available as a garlic peeler).
14. A storage lid organizer to prevent that feeling of impending doom when you open a cabinet and prepare for a pile of lids to smack you square in the face.
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four sizes).