Just 36 Fabulous Home Office Products That Remote Workers Swear By

1. A laptop cooling pad so you can focus on your work without worrying about your computer catching fire. It's USB-powered with three cooling fans, so your laptop will be cool as a cucumber.
Promising reviews: "I use it to keep my work laptop cooler during work from home days. I thought the blue LEDs might be distracting but they are not. I bought one a couple of years ago and It's still working fine, so when I needed to set up a second remote work location, I bought a second one." —Deadmanrunning
"This is a fantastically phenomenal product!! I work 100% from home and use my laptop all the time, this has improved my work experience tremendously!" —Amy Lynn Pittman
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A pair of webcam covers because you shouldn't have to worry about being spied on while working remotely. 👀 Keep it closed when you're working independently and open it when it's time for the next team video call.
Promising reviews: "These little things are fantastic! I used to keep a Post-it note over my laptop camera. Now that I'm working from home and have Zoom meetings every day, I'm going through Post-it notes constantly. They stick well, slide easily, and do not obstruct the view of my camera lens. They also are super-thin and don't impede the ability to close either of my laptops. Overall, this is a genius product!" —Amazon Customer
"Great product, super small, and hardly noticeable. Installation is easy and flush with [the] monitor bezel so nothing sticks out. In this day of remote calls and remote work, [it's] nice to have additional security." —EricOSU
Get them from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five color combinations).
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler so you can take a break to stretch your legs, grab a snack, or use the bathroom without worrying about your status turning to "away" on Teams or Slack — the horror.
Tech8 USA is a small biz based in Austin, Texas.
Promising review: "A *must* if you're a remote worker. Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in nine styles).
4. A ventilated laptop stand that'll elevate your screen to eye level so you can stop straining your neck! The ventilated design also gives your laptop fan room to breathe without overheating.
Read more about how elevating your screen to eye level can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "I have bought a handful of these for my family and personally have used it for a long time. It makes me cringe when I go to coffee shops and see people hunched over their laptops while straining their necks. This stand is worth every penny! It's very sturdy and holds my 15.6-inch laptop with no problem. I love how it allows me to maintain a good posture and not strain my neck. All of this for a fraction of the cost of a visit to the chiropractor! Would highly recommend!" —Aaron A.
"This made me having to work remotely from home so much better. [The] ergonomic design makes it better for my back, I can adjust wherever I need it. If you work from home, this will bring stability to your work desk." —Mary Ruiz
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 10 colors).
5. A memory foam wrist pad set your future self will surely thank you for. Long hours in front of the computer can do a number on your wrists, but these ergonomic pads are a total game changer.
Read more about preventing wrist pain at Cleveland Clinic!
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary... The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 17 colors, and wrist rest also sold individually).
6. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set to brighten up your WFH setup and, dare I say, actually make you excited about the day ahead!
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert it into your computer to connect!
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this keyboard. I've tried to switch to different ones and I've come back to this kind every time. The keys are elevated in just the right way so I can type quickly and accurately with my acrylic nails. And I work by myself from home so the loud clickity clack from the keyboard isn't bothering anyone. I highly recommend this keyboard! Not only is it adorable but so functional as well.." —Haelee
"I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
Get it from Amazon for $31.89+ (available in 11 colors).
Pssst...if you're looking for a compact version (i.e., without the numeric keypad), Amazon has that, too! Check it out for $35.99+.
7. An adjustable standing desk for sitting *or* standing while you work remotely. No more being stuck in the same position all day long! It has a sleek design that'll look fab in any home office.
You can adjust the height from 28 inches to 47.6 inches depending on whether you're sitting or standing. It's equipped with an industrial-grade steel frame and a solid wood desktop with a weight capacity of 187 pounds.
Promising review: "I love my desk! Working remotely from home and spending hours sitting down at the computer was causing me terrible back ache. Now that I have the option to sit or stand whilst working, the back ache has gone. The desk rises and lowers quietly as well as so smoothly. One of the best purchases I have ever made." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in five sizes and in 10 color schemes).
8. Or a sit-to-stand desk converter when you're not quite ready to take the leap and buy a new desk. This gives you the ability to keep your existing desk *and* use it while standing or sitting.
About a year into working remotely, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back.
Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).
9. And an anti-fatigue mat you'll def want to use with a standing desk. If it's your first time standing for long periods, having a mat with a soft foam core can help reduce stress on muscles and joints.
Promising review: "I bought this to go with my new standing desk converter and I love it. I stand at my desk all day when working from home and the extra thickness of this mat definitely makes a difference. The diamond pattern makes it not slick but is also shallow enough not to collect dirt. If you are going to be standing for a long time, definitely consider this mat." —Andrew
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four sizes, 15 colors, and as a two-pack).
10. A gel-enhanced seat cushion that'll make those unnecessarily long meetings more tolerable. If you have to sit all day, you should be comfy! It'll relieve back pain and help improve posture.
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising review: "I don't have a proper office chair at home (or the space to get one), and this cushion is an awesome solution to making our regular chairs way more comfortable for the workday. I have now purchased three total and have been telling everyone who works remotely these days to get one!" —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
11. A 24-inch monitor so you can maximize your screen space as much as possible. Working on your laptop from a coffee shop or while on vacation makes sense, but an external monitor for daily use is a WFH essential!
It features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook!
Promising reviews: "If you work from home, you must have this in your life! Super easy to set up, great packaging, great quality, great price. I absolutely LOVE this!" —RR
"Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all 5 stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." —Allison H.
Get it from Amazon for $97.97 (available in two sizes and two styles).