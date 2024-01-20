Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A reviewer-beloved turtleneck dress you'll keep in the rotation for as long as the cool weather permits! Wear it with your classiest OTK boots or opt for leggings and heels.
PS: It has pockets!
Promising review: "I love this sweater dress! I bought it in two colors. I live in Wyoming, and it is very cold here during the winter months. I wear this dress with a pair of fleece-lined leggings, and I stay very warm. I have received many compliments from coworkers. This sweater dress is loose, but I think that makes it comfortable. I love the pockets. I was even called a VSCO girl because of this sweater lol." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 42 colors/prints).
2. A perfectly oversized blazer to complete any winter outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It also happens to be *way* more affordable than it looks.
Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner
Get it from Amazon for $49.43+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 styles).
3. A luxe-looking asymmetric-hem turtleneck — it'll pair perfectly with leggings OR your go-to pair of blue jeans. It's so dang versatile, no one will have any idea how many times you've worn it.
4. Or, a more fitted turtleneck because we all know it's not officially cold-weather season until you've worn a top like this *at least* once.
5. OR!!! A cropped turtleneck sweater that looks like it belongs on a NYFW runway with all its stunning details. The buttons, the dropped shoulders, the thumbholes?! I'm sold.
6. *THE* top-rated Orolay jacket with truly the softest lining you've ever felt. Brutally freezing days are no match for this jacket! It also has a spacious lined hood and tons of pockets.
I can confirm that *many* of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team own and love this coat!
Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat ❤️" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 12 styles).
7. An iconic pair of faux leather wide-leg, cropped pants if you're ready to create what will easily be your edgiest look of the season. Keep it casual with sneakers or get fancy with some heeled boots.
Would you believe me if I told you these are MACHINE WASHABLE?!!
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of the Collette [pant], it just fits me perfectly, so when I saw these I had to have them! They are soo buttery soft, and can be dressed up or down! New staple of my winter wardrobe." —cotswoldmummy
Get it from Anthropologie for $148 (available in standard sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16–26, tall sizes 23–33, and petite sizes 24–34 and in six colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
8. A stunning button-front ribbed maxi dress, which was basically made to be a winter wardrobe staple. You can wear it on a nippy day when being warm *and* serving looks are your top priorities.
9. A faux leather Levi's jacket when you're taking inventory of your closet and suddenly realize this nonnegotiable staple is somehow missing in action. Crisis averted!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket! I wear it all the time and it’s perfect for all seasons and most all occasions. It was definitely a splurge on my end but it was so worth it. Yes it’s stiff at first but more use of it makes it mold to your body. Highly recommend this!" —Kelley
Get it from Amazon for $60.80+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 37 colors/patterns — not all styles available in all sizes).
10. OR, a Levi's Original Trucker Jacket with a warm, fuzzy lining that continues to be a popular favorite for a reason! It's stylish and lined to keep you warm. It comes in a few colors so you can find one that matches your preferred ~winter vibe~.
A lot of reviewers advise sizing up!
Promising review: "Love this jacket! I’ve wanted a trucker jacket for some time now and this is perfect. I purchased it larger than my normal size since I wanted it to be roomy to wear sweaters or layers for the cold weather. It’s comfortable and warm. Great staple and addition to my wardrobe." —Elissa Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $75.60+ (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors).
11. A lovely off-shoulder jumpsuit — it might as well be dubbed a walking compliment magnet. It's got long sleeves *and* pants so you'll be able to wear it all season long.
Promising review: "If you want to feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy PJs but look like a million bucks while you go shopping or to dinner, then buy it. I loved this, my boyfriend loved this, random strangers loved this. Material is soft, stretchy, and looks expensive." —Kristen Bogue
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).
12. Or a glorious velvet jumpsuit perfect for those winter days that never seem to end and you just know you'll be wearing the same thing for hours and hours. When you're feelin' *and* lookin' this good, that's never an issue.
Yes, you'll have to hand wash, but just look at it! Worth it.
YouGa is based in China and specializes in lovely made-to-order dresses, coats, pants, and skirts. P.S. This item ships for free!
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing jumpsuit! It's beautifully made and fits perfectly. I wore it to my friend's wedding and received many compliments. Delivery was quick, too." —Ned Karam
Get it from YouGa on Etsy for $64.35+ (originally $71.50; available in sizes S–6XL or a custom size, and nine colors).
13. A darling pom-pom jumper made of a buttery-soft material with fitted ribbed sleeves, so it'll easily be *the* cuddliest sweater in your closet.
Promising review: "My new favorite sweater. Incredibly soft. Super cute design. Love the sleeve detail. I received so many compliments on this sweater. Fits exactly as expected." —Triple Blessed
Get it from Amazon for $30.98 (available in sizes 4–18 and 11 colors/styles).
14. A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret — everyone will be asking for fashion tips after you debut this winter number.
Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $50.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors).
15. A wonderfully twirly plaid shawl if you're ready to succumb to your dreams of being cozy at all times. Now you can wrap yourself up whenever you want! It has charming fringe accents and comes in several color schemes, too.
Promising review: "This shawl is absolutely glorious! It’s the kind of style you can wear for a night on the town or for a hike in the woods. It’s very soft and lightweight and when the wind started picking up, it kept me quite warm." —Charlie Spudinsky
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in one size and 12 colors).
16. A vintage-inspired floral sweatshirt for anyone who naturally takes up residence in their fave sweatshirt for the entire season. And when it's this adorable, who could blame you?
Tee Atelier is a small biz based in Dublin, and anyone who appreciates fun clothing will be sure to love their designs, which range from Matisse to David Bowie.
Promising review: "Wonderful sweatshirt! Vivid colors, beautiful design, super soft, and really fast shipping. Thank you!" —Stacey
Get it from Tee Atelier on Etsy for $38.29+ (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
17. Or this comfy matching jogger set when you want to spend exactly zero minutes planning what to wear when you're about to face the cold weather. It has roomy pockets and a drawstring waist so you can get the right fit — what more do you need?
Promising reviews: "Great fit, comfortable for traveling. Wore them on a 6-hour plane trip. Washed up great! Love the style and look." —the.barlow.house
"I’m traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki colored set in long sleeve and can I just say WOW! I wasn’t expecting much since clothes online are hit or miss but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped but not too much. The pants are super cute and have a jogger ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings it all together and makes it look very elevated. I’m considering buying it in other colors as well." —Chelsea Burgess
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).
And here's a similar plus size version (XL–5X) for $38.99.