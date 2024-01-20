Skip To Content
    35 Pieces Of Clothing You'll Consider Essential This Winter

    If your closet is lacking winter staples, this list *literally* has you covered.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A reviewer-beloved turtleneck dress you'll keep in the rotation for as long as the cool weather permits! Wear it with your classiest OTK boots or opt for leggings and heels.

    Reviewer wearing the orange turtleneck dress with thigh-high boots
    another reviewer wearing the white dress with thigh-high boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    PS: It has pockets!

    Promising review: "I love this sweater dress! I bought it in two colors. I live in Wyoming, and it is very cold here during the winter months. I wear this dress with a pair of fleece-lined leggings, and I stay very warm. I have received many compliments from coworkers. This sweater dress is loose, but I think that makes it comfortable. I love the pockets. I was even called a VSCO girl because of this sweater lol." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 42 colors/prints).

    2. A perfectly oversized blazer to complete any winter outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It also happens to be *way* more affordable than it looks.

    reviewer wearing the black blazer with jeans
    another reviewer wearing the tan blazer with black pants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner

    Get it from Amazon for $49.43+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 styles).

    3. A luxe-looking asymmetric-hem turtleneck — it'll pair perfectly with leggings OR your go-to pair of blue jeans. It's so dang versatile, no one will have any idea how many times you've worn it.

    Reviewer wearing the orange turtleneck
    another reviewer wearing the white sweater with black pants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    *Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite sweater! Dress it up or wear with leggings for a cozy day. It’s absolutely comfortable in every way. Worth every penny!" —TUV

    Get it from Amazon for $41.39 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors/patterns).

    4. Or, a more fitted turtleneck because we all know it's not officially cold-weather season until you've worn a top like this *at least* once. 

    model in the black turtleneck sweater
    closeup of another model in the cornflower blue turtleneck sweater
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this sweater! It washes well and hasn’t faded, even though I’m not careful about how I wash it. I have already ordered it in other colors. It’s a great value for the money." —MolB

    Get it from Amazon for $23.90+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 22 colors/patterns).

    5. OR!!! A cropped turtleneck sweater that looks like it belongs on a NYFW runway with all its stunning details. The buttons, the dropped shoulders, the thumbholes?! I'm sold.

    Side view of a model wearing the olive green turtleneck showing the side buttons
    another model wearing the blue sapphire turtleneck
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!! Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." —Amy M

    Get it from Amazon for $44.90 (available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors).

    6. *THE* top-rated Orolay jacket with truly the softest lining you've ever felt. Brutally freezing days are no match for this jacket! It also has a spacious lined hood and tons of pockets.

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer in the green coat
    another reviewer in red coat with black knee high boots
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, www.amazon.com

    I can confirm that *many* of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team own and love this coat!

    Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat ❤️" —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 12 styles).

    7. An iconic pair of faux leather wide-leg, cropped pants if you're ready to create what will easily be your edgiest look of the season. Keep it casual with sneakers or get fancy with some heeled boots.

    front of model wearing the brown pants with a long-sleeve sheer top
    back of model wearing the brown pants
    Anthropologie

    Would you believe me if I told you these are MACHINE WASHABLE?!!

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan of the Collette [pant], it just fits me perfectly, so when I saw these I had to have them! They are soo buttery soft, and can be dressed up or down! New staple of my winter wardrobe." —cotswoldmummy

    Get it from Anthropologie for $148 (available in standard sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16–26, tall sizes 23–33, and petite sizes 24–34 and in six colors  — not all colors available in all sizes).

    8. A stunning button-front ribbed maxi dress, which was basically made to be a winter wardrobe staple. You can wear it on a nippy day when being warm *and* serving looks are your top priorities.

    model in hot pink button-front ribbed maxi dress
    close up of model in the dress showing the collar and ribbed material
    Rebdolls

    Rebdolls is a size-inclusive, Latine woman–owned biz that specializes in coats, dresses, bathing suits, jeans, and more!

    Get it from Rebdolls for $54.90 (available in sizes M–5X).

    9. A faux leather Levi's jacket when you're taking inventory of your closet and suddenly realize this nonnegotiable staple is somehow missing in action. Crisis averted!

    reviewer in the black faux leather jacket
    another reviewer wearing it in sage green
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket! I wear it all the time and it’s perfect for all seasons and most all occasions. It was definitely a splurge on my end but it was so worth it. Yes it’s stiff at first but more use of it makes it mold to your body. Highly recommend this!" —Kelley

    Get it from Amazon for $60.80+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 37 colors/patterns — not all styles available in all sizes).

    10. OR, a Levi's Original Trucker Jacket with a warm, fuzzy lining that continues to be a popular favorite for a reason! It's stylish and lined to keep you warm. It comes in a few colors so you can find one that matches your preferred ~winter vibe~.

    reviewer wearing the blue denim trucker jacket with black pants
    another reviewer wearing it in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A lot of reviewers advise sizing up!

    Promising review: "Love this jacket! I’ve wanted a trucker jacket for some time now and this is perfect. I purchased it larger than my normal size since I wanted it to be roomy to wear sweaters or layers for the cold weather. It’s comfortable and warm. Great staple and addition to my wardrobe." —Elissa Robinson

    Get it from Amazon for $75.60+ (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors).

    11. A lovely off-shoulder jumpsuit — it might as well be dubbed a walking compliment magnet. It's got long sleeves *and* pants so you'll be able to wear it all season long.

    reviewer in brown jumpsuit
    another reviewer in wine red jumpsuit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you want to feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy PJs but look like a million bucks while you go shopping or to dinner, then buy it. I loved this, my boyfriend loved this, random strangers loved this. Material is soft, stretchy, and looks expensive." —Kristen Bogue

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).

    12. Or a glorious velvet jumpsuit perfect for those winter days that never seem to end and you just know you'll be wearing the same thing for hours and hours. When you're feelin' *and* lookin' this good, that's never an issue.

    front of model wearing the blue velvet jumpsuit
    back of model wearing the blue velvet jumpsuit
    YouGa / Etsy

    Yes, you'll have to hand wash, but just look at it! Worth it. 

    YouGa is based in China and specializes in lovely made-to-order dresses, coats, pants, and skirts. P.S. This item ships for free!

    Promising review: "Absolutely amazing jumpsuit! It's beautifully made and fits perfectly. I wore it to my friend's wedding and received many compliments. Delivery was quick, too." —Ned Karam

    Get it from YouGa on Etsy for $64.35+ (originally $71.50; available in sizes S–6XL or a custom size, and nine colors). 

    13. A darling pom-pom jumper made of a buttery-soft material with fitted ribbed sleeves, so it'll easily be *the* cuddliest sweater in your closet.

    a model wearing the sweater with lantern sleeves and pom poms attached
    Reviewer is wearing the gray pom-pom sweater and red plaid leggings
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My new favorite sweater. Incredibly soft. Super cute design. Love the sleeve detail. I received so many compliments on this sweater. Fits exactly as expected." —Triple Blessed

    Get it from Amazon for $30.98 (available in sizes 4–18 and 11 colors/styles).

    14. A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret — everyone will be asking for fashion tips after you debut this winter number.

    reviewer wearing the tan dress with knee-high boots and a hat
    another reviewer wearing the gray dress with knee-high boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" —Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $50.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors).

    15. A wonderfully twirly plaid shawl if you're ready to succumb to your dreams of being cozy at all times. Now you can wrap yourself up whenever you want! It has charming fringe accents and comes in several color schemes, too.

    Model wearing the large plaid print shawl
    reviewer wearing the poncho with jeans
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shawl is absolutely glorious! It’s the kind of style you can wear for a night on the town or for a hike in the woods. It’s very soft and lightweight and when the wind started picking up, it kept me quite warm." —Charlie Spudinsky

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in one size and 12 colors).

    16. A vintage-inspired floral sweatshirt for anyone who naturally takes up residence in their fave sweatshirt for the entire season. And when it's this adorable, who could blame you?

    model wearing the purple floral sweatshirt
    model wearing the black floral sweatshirt
    Tee Atelier / Etsy

    Tee Atelier is a small biz based in Dublin, and anyone who appreciates fun clothing will be sure to love their designs, which range from Matisse to David Bowie.

    Promising review: "Wonderful sweatshirt! Vivid colors, beautiful design, super soft, and really fast shipping. Thank you!" —Stacey

    Get it from Tee Atelier on Etsy for $38.29+ (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).

    17. Or this comfy matching jogger set when you want to spend exactly zero minutes planning what to wear when you're about to face the cold weather. It has roomy pockets and a drawstring waist so you can get the right fit  — what more do you need?

    a reviewer in the tan set and a matching head scarf
    another reviewer wearing the green set while seated on outdoor steps
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Great fit, comfortable for traveling. Wore them on a 6-hour plane trip. Washed up great! Love the style and look." —the.barlow.house

    "I’m traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki colored set in long sleeve and can I just say WOW! I wasn’t expecting much since clothes online are hit or miss but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped but not too much. The pants are super cute and have a jogger ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings it all together and makes it look very elevated. I’m considering buying it in other colors as well." —Chelsea Burgess

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).

    And here's a similar plus size version (XL–5X) for $38.99.