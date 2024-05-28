37 Products So Shockingly Effective, You’ll Feel Like You Waved A Magic Wand At Your Problems

1. The Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle with a downright legendary design because it is *truly* leakproof. Plus, the inside portion of the straw is metal while the outside portion is silicone for optimal sipping comfort! The lid locks and keeps the straw in place so you can enjoy a leak-free drinking experience and finally dump your Stanley.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer agrees it's magic: "I have the Simple Modern one, too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAYS in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher.
Promising review: "As a nurse, I know we are picky and loyal to brands of pens and water bottles. I’ve had a Stanley, Owala, and a giant Hydrojug. This tops them all! I had ice from over 24 hours left! It fits in my car cup holder, the handle is sturdy, the straw breaks down easily for cleaning, and it’s TRULY leakproof! Yeah, the straw is exposed, but I just wipe it down with little alcohol wipes from work before I drink from it. For those who say the lid is hard to get off, you have to turn the lid to drink mode to unseal the lid, and then you can turn it. LOVE THIS!" —Dani
Get the 40-ounce size from Amazon for $44.99 (available in 13 colors, plus a 30-ounce size).
2. A WD-40 pen that'll make you believe in magic, especially if you've ever experienced the leaky can version in your lifetime — the worst. Now you can make quick and easy touchups to problem areas *without* the mess.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil for results you can actually see. This K-Beauty cleanser removes all traces of makeup and sucks sebum from your pores so that your skin is visibly clearer and smoother. If clogged pores are your main complaint, this stuff is for you!
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising reviews: "This product is incredible. After one use, I noticed a difference. I am so impressed with it. I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is, but I am happy it exists. If you’ve been buying products to get rid of blackheads and nothing is working, this will make you very happy." —A
"I can't live without this cleansing oil; it's magic in a bottle. this is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! it also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes! LOVE ITTTTT WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
4. A long-handled standing weeder because bending over (and over...and over...) to pull pesky weeds should be illegal. Not only will you save yourself time *and* lots of pain, but the yard will look absolutely stunning when you're done.
It's made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
5. A bestselling tightening cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine to help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I use a light coat all over after a shower. I'm heading for 60, and I inherited my family’s crepey skin. Nothing has really worked after the first hour, but this was amazing! My skin looked more for my age instead of an 80-year-old's. It isn’t dry and flaky anymore. Got one for my 86-year-old mother, whose calves looked like molted snake skin. No more flakes! Day after day! I use it on damp skin after my shower." —Veronica
Get it from Amazon for $22.
6. An oscillating tower fan so you can cool down instantly when your not-so-trusty air conditioner isn't cutting it. This powerhouse has six speeds, three modes, and an ultra-quiet design that won't disturb you. It also has a remote so you can lazily adjust the settings from the comfort of your bed without ever getting up!
It's sleek and narrow, so it won't take up a ton of space in your room, and it looks surprisingly cool! It comes with a remote control so you can turn it on from your bed, and the LED lights turn off in sleep mode, so you don't need to worry about being disturbed.
Promising review: "Cools like magic. Great fan. It’s super hot this summer, and I would not survive without it. Several speeds and functions. Quiet. Durable thus far, and it has run 18 hours a day every day since May. I didn’t think the remote was a big deal but now I wouldn’t want to be without it. Would recommend and buy again." —Javygirl
Promising review: "I am elderly and live in Texas, where we have 100+-degree heat on a daily basis in the summer. This is, hands down, the best and most powerful fan I have experienced. I love it so much that I bought a second one for my sister, who is heat-sensitive. She got rid of the two tower fans she was using as this fan cooled her room." —TJ
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two styles).
7. A clever expanding shower liner if you feel like the walls are slowly but surely closing in on you while showering. This liner is designed to curve away from you instead of blowing toward you like a fly you have to keep shooing away.
Promising review: "Wow! This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a tiny bathroom in an old apartment building with an untreated window that needs to be covered with a shower curtain inside my shower. Every time you'd shower you would be attacked by curtains from both sides. That is until I purchased this curtain. It gives so much more room in the shower like a curved shower rod, but without all that hardware and work associated with it. It's weighted enough so it doesn't move. I'm no longer attacked by my shower curtains. I 100% would purchase again" —Brittany Hopkins
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in seven colors).
8. An in-flight foot hammock when your biggest flying annoyance is the inability to stretch out. Attach this to the arms of your tray table and it'll feel like you waved a magic wand and landed yourself in first class! It can help prevent lower back pain, stiffness, and leg swelling on those super long flights.
Promising review: "This is a must for long distance flights. My hips always hurt and I have leg pain from being in one position for so long. This foot hammock is perfect for giving better circulation and positions for my legs! I love it. Its made all the difference when I travel." —Andrea T.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also aailable in multipacks).
9. Some bedsheet tags for anyone who is tired of playing guessing games when it's time to change the sheets. You'll automatically know which set of sheets are for which bed, and where each corner goes. See? Even the most mundane problems have effective solutions!
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555
Get a set of four labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $13.75+ (available in larger sets and nine styles).
10. A toenail brace set to help correct your nail's natural curve — you know, the one that causes awful ingrowns and makes you want to avoid painful closed-toe shoes at all costs. This'll straighten things out and finally relieve that pressure.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application, including a nail file, solvent, and cotton swabs. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.