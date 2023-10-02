32 Jaw-Droppingly Effective Products You Won't Want To Live Without

1. A pack of reusable silicone food savers because aren't you tired of fruits and veggies going bad overnight? Stretch the eco-friendly hugger around your food and breathe a sigh of relief knowing it'll last much longer.
Each set comes with five silicone food savers. These can help preserve produce better than foil or plastic wrap without the endless cycle of repurchasing.
Promising review: "These look so pretty in your fridge, and they have really saved me a lot of money from #1 throwing away less food and #2 not buying plastic wrap to use once and throw away. They really work and keep food fresh for a long time. I think they may even work better than plastic wrap which I can never get to stick anyway. They clean up easily and store nested in each other so they don't take up much space. The fact they are cheerful bright colors is just a bonus. I may order a second set in different colors!" —mel
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).
2. K-Cup cleaning pods when you're ready to face the scary buildup brewing inside your coffee maker. You'll be grossed out by the results, but at least you'll know how to keep it clean going forward!
Brew one large cycle with a cleaner pod and one large cycle with water-only. Toss the remaining liquid and cleaner pod when you're done!
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A ChomChom pet hair remover for pet parents who love their fur babies but not the shedding issue. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment! Seriously, you'll *always* want to have this handy.
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than 5 minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.
Get it from Amazon for $25.45.
4. An electric mug warmer you'll wish you had for all the countless times your coffee went cold before you got halfway through it. Your beverage will stay toasty so you don't have to keep running back to the microwave.
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in eight colors/styles).
5. Rainbow nesting storage containers if you need to save some room in your very crowded container cabinet. Plus, you'll never struggle to match a leftover container to its lid again!
The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.
Promising review: "I love this: I needed this for two reasons. 1. I wanted to conserve space in my kitchen cabinets and 2. I was tired of buying grocery store containers that were cheap in design and execution. This set does both things well. It is also made in the USA which I liked. I won't have to buy another set of storage containers for a long while." —Travis Partington
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $28.09+.
6. A tub of The Pink Stuff because sometimes you need a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of tough messes. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
7. A CurlCap when you want to protect your curly locks but still be able to rock a hat from time to time. The satin lining won't damage your hair and the adjustable design can accommodate any updo.
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these hats! They fit over my natural hair and my braids. They are so well made and stay on no matter what I do!!!!" —Lori Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 25 styles) or Curl Cap on Etsy for $24.98+ (available in nine styles).
8. A magnetic hanging utensil set so you don't have to live in fear of your catch-all drawer. If you tend to shove everything in there and hope for the best, this is a *much* better solution. It comes with a slotted spatula, spaghetti server, slotted spoon, solid spoon, and a ladle.
Promising review: "We travel full-time and move every three months so everything has to be compact and packable. These replaced five other kitchen utensils that did not nest in each other. They sit on the counter ready to use. They are sturdy and have been used in nonstick ceramic and cast-iron pans. Very happy with this set." —Justice Talbot
Get a set from Amazon for $27.49 (available in four color varieties).
9. Some vacuum storage bags for compressing bulky linens and heavyweight clothes so you finally have more room in your closet for daily wardrobe staples.
Promising review: "These bags are WONDERFUL! I have two kids and I have saved a lot of their clothes because we are expecting to have more children sometime, and I would love to not have to rebuy everything but they seriously take up so much space! I love that the hand pump is included, easy to use, and doesn't take long at all even on the large bags. The directions are printed on each bag so you are reminded how to use them without keeping a box or instruction manual. Thank you for a great product!" —Angela Urrutia
Get a set of five from Amazon for $33.99 (available in four sizes).
10. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer that'll work like a charm when you need a quick under-eye touchup. It can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, so you'll look well rested after you stayed up to binge the latest Vanderpump Rules episodes.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord had this to say: "TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy and covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YvonneL
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
11. A handy 8-in-1 spiralizer to help speed up meal prep in, quite literally, several ways. You'll also save some major kitchen storage space. Whether you're juicing, grating, or shredding, this lil' gadget can do it all!
Just swap out the inserts to go from one function to another!
BuzzFeed Shopping's Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "This is the second spiralizer that I have purchased, and by far the best I have used. It's super easy to use and to clean. My other spiralizer that I had was difficult to clean properly and I want to use they as often as possible so the use and cleaning of the product is very important! Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer is a great product and I will be purchasing more to give as gifts for the holiday season. I would definitely recommend. A+++ item." —Yvonne I
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (also available in four- and six-in-one styles).
12. A dreamy satin pillowcase with a wonderful cooling effect that's also sooo soft on your skin *and* creates less friction for your hair. Many reviewers even credit this pillowcase with helping to clear up their acne!
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and in 10 styles).
13. A jar of odor-removing gel if you're constantly battling stubborn smells and need to call in reinforcements that'll actually work. Open the jar, place it where odors linger, and the gel will absorb it rather than mask it.
I bought this stuff shortly after adopting a new cat because, somehow, I totally forgot about all the fun smells that linger in the house with a feline around. I keep this near the litter box and (with regular scooping/changing, of course) it makes a significant difference in the not-so-pleasant odors. I went with the original scent and I LOVE that it doesn't give off an overpowering, artificial smell. Also, one jar lasted over three months before I had to repurchase it. Needless to say, I bought a two-pack the second time around!
Promising review: "I have eight large breed dogs who have the run of the house, even though we sweep and vacuum twice a day you can still smell dog. I have little to nothing in the way of soft surfaces that hold odor and the whole house gets a deep clean three times a week, but the smell keeps popping up. I put three of these around my house and people have asked me if the dogs are not in the house anymore. It doesn't cover up the smell, it really eliminates it and leaves the house smelling crisp and clean." —Pamela Caldwell BB
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three scents, larger sizes, and individually).
14. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen for instant results that'll make you a believer. It can get rid of stains from wine, coffee, tea, etc. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price).
15. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that'll remove even the most difficult stains. Think coffee, wine, blood, deodorant residue, AND old stains. Yeah, it's just that good.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Buzzfeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "This spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods)."
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long presoak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes).
16. A jewelry-cleaning stick when you need to make any dull accessory ~shine bright like a diamond~ once again. The cleansing solution is on a brush, so you can really get in there and give your jewelry a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "My engagement ring had gotten really dull over time. I hadn't even really realized until I came across a picture of when I first got it and noticed it didn't sparkle anymore at all. Which was what I had loved so much. I tried EVERYTHING. Soaps, soaking it in baking soda and a little vinegar and dish soap, rinsing it, etc. and nothing was working. This cleaned it up immediately and completely restored it to its former super-sparkly glory! It gets into all the little crevices and clears away all the fogginess. Will definitely purchase again and again!" —Sheila
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.