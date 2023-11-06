33 Effective Beauty Products With Photographic Proof That’ll Make You Go, “OMG, I Need That”

1. A hypoallergenic cream-to-powder highlight if your main goal is to shine as bright as the sun ☀️ when you're applying your makeup. Consider your mission officially accomplished!
Promising review: "This is just gorgeous. It sells out in the store the second it hits the shelves so I am so glad that I can order it from Amazon. This highlighter is stunning. I wear it on the cheekbones and bridge of my nose and in the inner corners of my eyes. You will not regret buying this. I prefer it over the various Becca highlighters that cost twice as much. It has the heavenly scent of coconut, and it is slightly creamy but goes on as powder and just sinks into the skin." —Debbie
Get it from Amazon for $10.19+ (available in five shades).
2. Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream to revive your beautiful curls if they've been going through it lately. Hydrolyzed quinoa protein helps repair your hair for ~bouncy shine~ and mango butter helps reduce dryness and breakage.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that excels in creating haircare for not so basic hair. And they cater for curl types 3a–4c.
Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — it's so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." —Sephora Customer
Get it from Sephora or Bread Beauty Supply for $28 (also available in a mini size for $16).
3. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant so you can take care of blackheads *and* leave your skin feelin' super smooth. It's packed with 2% BHA (Beta hydroxy acid) to get rid of dead skin cells and unclog pores. Reviewers can't stop sharing their astonishing results — and it's easy to see why 👀!
Apply it after cleansing and toning for a clearer complexion!
Promising reviews: "I never write product reviews but I am OBSESSED with this product...I am so glad I decided to try something new. I've been using it for less than a week and my pores are smaller, skin tone is more even, breakouts are under control and fading at least twice as fast as usual, and my skin is GLOWING. I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin that is annoyingly combination. I haven't found this to be overly drying or irritating in any way. I would recommend this product to anyone." —Amazon Customer
"This is something I will never not purchase now. I've purchased several bottles now over the last few months or so and I am truly obsessed. Nothing has ever changed or improved my skin so much in such a short time. It's amazing. A holy grail for sure. It evens my skin tone, quickly gets rid of marks or breakouts, smooths my skin, adds a glow...it [really works]. I literally saw results the first night I used it (the next morning)." —Abigail Rose Marsicano
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara adored by literally thousands of reviewers because it delivers on its promises by adding volume and length to your lashes. Everyone will be asking what brand of falsies you use or if they can have your lash extension contact!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!" Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "My favorite find of 2022. This is the best mascara I’ve tried! Great coverage, smudge-proof, and lasts all day long. I always get compliments on my lashes when I wear this (I don’t wear it daily because I’m lazy). Beautiful color on this and I love the application wand. Will definitely be buying again!" —Strickley Sara
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. OR, L'Oreal's Telescopic lengthening mascara that'll give you ~out of this world~ volume and length. I can guarantee you'll never leave home without this in your makeup bag.
Promising review: "I’ve tried every mascara there is under the sun and the first stroke of this on my lashes for the very first time I was blown away! It’s what I had been looking for all this time! 😍 Mega lengthening and separates your lashes so absolutely no clumps. Left with beautiful, long batting eyelashes! I would highly suggest it to everyone and anyone. My eyelashes normally are kinda resistant to curling and separating (they all wanna clump together), also they grow straight out. So this is mind-boggling! 5/5 ⭐️" —Stacey Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
6. A potent glycolic acid peel when you've been holding out for a miracle in a bottle — this helps soften, even out your skin tone, improve texture, *and* reduce the visibility of fine lines. If you didn't believe in magic before, you will after seeing these photos!
Promising reviews: "Perfect remedy for an ultra dry-rough complexion. My face went from sandpaper rough to baby-bottom soft after just one application! And mine is a 70-year old face!!!!!" —gmb
"Made my skin baby soft! This peel is amazing!! I had a random break out of closed comedones/ acne and felt like it lasted forever. I went as far as going on Retin-A, and boy did that break me out! Once all the pimples surfaced, I was left with horrible scars all over my cheeks, so I purchased this peel in hopes that they would disappear. I'm already on my sixth use, and my skin is beautiful! I still have scarring but the color is light pink instead of harsh red. My skin is so smooth and bright, and almost all one color finally!" —Jasmin Taheri
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
7. One/Size blurring setting powder designed for anyone who wishes their pores would simply ~disappear~ once they finish their beauty routine. MUAs love that it's made for all-day wear with long-lasting shine control.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby owns this and swears by it: "I love love love this stufffff, omg. My skin is oily oily (gotta say it twice for emphasis) and I have spent my entire teen/adult life looking for products that'll make me matte and KEEP me matte. I've tried so many setting powders and literally none can compete with this one. This powder is a serious bad B. I mean, pores? Nonexistent. Oily shiny face? Not up in here. BTW I am a brown-skinned woman and the translucent shade works perfect for me. No caking, no flashback, nothing. Looks just like my skin!!
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all.
Promising review: "I tried the mini size first and I’m so glad I did. It really does blur and is long lasting. It feels lightweight while doing an excellent job. I’m so obsessed with it!" —lolo20
Get it from Sephora for $18+ (available in two sizes and four shades).
8. Dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips to get your pearly whites, you know, looking white again! You only have to use 'em for 30 minutes a day and they'll visibly remove stains for a brighter, whiter smile.
The pack comes with twenty-two 30-minute treatments, and two hour-long treatments. The strips are also enamel-safe!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily, naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. Ten years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink, like, a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award?
BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
Get a 22-count pack from Amazon for $45.99.
9. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer if you love a quick, lightweight under-eye application instead of packing on several layers. It's also ideal for covering dark circles and minimizing puffiness.
Promising reviews: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy and covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
"I use this under my eyes to cover up dark circles. The coverage is fantastic — unbelievable with such an inexpensive product. It also helped that I picked that right shade — best match I've ever had in a coverup." —Dianne
Check out our full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (available in 16 shades).
10. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because believe it or not, snails have the healing touch. This refreshing formula can be used on all skin types! Reviewers are obsessed with how well it heals acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I really didn’t have any expectations with this product but I read some reviews and it sounded like something I should try…. So glad I did. It feels so cooling and refreshing on my sensitive skin. I love it." —Michelle Towery
Get it from Amazon for $14.70.
11. A Revlon One-Step dryer so you can style and dry your hair at the same time. You'll speed up your routine while giving your hair an unbelievable amount of shine and volume so, like, what are you waiting for?
Reviewers with everything from thin and short to wavy and fine to thick and curly hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!
Promising reviews: "I love this, I wish I would have bought it sooner. Best purchase ever and most definitely would buy again. I absolutely love how it leaves my hair, soft and shiny. I don’t even need to straighten my hair because I have curly hair care. This helps me get ready in half the time that I would have to brush it. Blow dry it and flat iron this works." —Miriam Ramos
"I’m totally in love with my dryer brush. I’ve been wanting one of these for years and finally decided to buy one! So glad I did! My hair is so shiny and soft after using this! I have fine hair and it works great as long as I don’t use it on high. I do let my hair air dry for about 20 minutes first and then start out on medium and switch to low to finish up. If you're on the fence about buying it just hit that buy button you’ll be happy you did!" —Bridgott Brown
Get it from Amazon for $39.96 (available in three colors).
12. OR, a RobeCurls heatless hair curler for achieving a bouncy hairstyle with minimal effort. It's also great when you're trying to wean yourself off hair appliances that cause heat damage. Wrap damp hair in the satin-covered rod before bed and wake up with gorgeous curls in the morning!
This rod is designed to work with all hair types!
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with the RobeCurl. I have not picked up my curling iron since I bought it. It produces flawless curls every time without any heat damage. It is very easy to use. I rough dry my hair out of the shower or mist it if it’s dry, wrap, and wake up to perfect curls. My hair is down to my lower back, and this is the ONLY way I can get it to hold curl. Curls with an iron collapse within the hour, but these hold their bounce all day even after a workout. It is fairly comfortable to sleep on. You get used to it quickly. I have used it daily since I bought it and can’t see ever going back! —Thomas J Browning Jr.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).
13. A rechargeable Finishing Touch electric razor that'll have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief at the results. I dare you *not* to keep touching your silky-smooth legs after using it. It's time to leave accidental nicks and cuts behind. There's even a built-in light so you never miss a spot!
It features 18-karat gold-plated heads to contour every curve on your leg. Reviewers with disabilities or injuries also say it makes it way easier to get the job done!
BTW, this is solely for use on legs, do NOT use under your arms!
Promising review: "LOVE IT! This is now my favorite hair remover. It's so easy and comfortable to use, leaving my legs soft and smooth from top to bottom. There was no discomfort or irritation at all. Smoothly gliding around/over ankles, back of the knees, and blind curves. I have found using this is actually a relaxing experience." —Jez
Get it from Amazon for $23.10.
Psst — BuzzFeed Shopping editor Samantha Wieder is also a huge fan of the Finishing Touch eyebrow hair remover, and they make a tool for general facial hair removal too!