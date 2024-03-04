Promising review: "Hands-down, my favorite yoga outfit! As someone who is particular about my yoga/workout attire from a fabric and fit standpoint, this one does not disappoint. The material is super soft, stretchy, and comfortable. Doesn't lose its shape and no gaps at the knees and hips when worn all day! The color is much prettier in person, given the texture and heathered color. Love the style and the comfort this set provides. I can wear this all day long!" — MGG

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L, seven colors, and two other top styles).

