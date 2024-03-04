Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A gorg seamless crop top and leggings set that'll fulfill your dreams of having an undeniably cute matching 'fit for the gym. The four-way stretch material is made to wick away moisture, so don't worry about getting your sweat on!
Promising review: "Hands-down, my favorite yoga outfit! As someone who is particular about my yoga/workout attire from a fabric and fit standpoint, this one does not disappoint. The material is super soft, stretchy, and comfortable. Doesn't lose its shape and no gaps at the knees and hips when worn all day! The color is much prettier in person, given the texture and heathered color. Love the style and the comfort this set provides. I can wear this all day long!" — MGG
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L, seven colors, and two other top styles).
2. A staple-worthy shelf bra tank top you could easily wear on its own thanks to how well it supports you! Pair it with shorts, leggings, or sweatpants depending on your mood.
Superfit Hero is a woman-founded activewear brand known for their inclusive sizing and stylish performance pieces. From flare leggings to crop tops, you'll find clothes that are great for the gym and everyday wear.
Promising review: "The best workout tank. This tank is the PERFECT tank. Cute and functional." —Sherrel S.
Get it from Superfit Hero for $75 (available in sizes L–7XL and five colors).
3. Some full-length, high-waisted leggings if you've had your eye on a pricier option but can't bear to pay that much for activewear. Problem solved! These are unbelievably soft with plenty of stretch and support for all kinds of workouts.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two lengths, and in 16 colors).
4. Or these high-waisted capri leggings bound to become an essential in your workout wardrobe and beyond. They're perfect for active days *and* lounging days so the possibilities are endless!
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with these pants. I’m always skeptical because my body shape makes finding clothing difficult. The sizes don’t always match from store to store so I only bought one pair. I wish I had bought more! It doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything! They are super soft and comfortable. They aren’t see-through AND they have two functioning pockets. This is a MUST for errand running, lounging, and hanging out with friends! I’m gonna buy several more pairs!" —K. Perk
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one size and plus size, three lengths, 22 colors/patterns, and in sets of two).
5. A zippered running jacket with a high-neck collar and sweat-wicking fabric so it can handle even the most intense exercise sessions. It also has built-in thumbholes and fold-over cuffs that double as adorable mittens on chilly days.
Promising review: "Really nice running jacket – best part is the fold over sleeves-into-mittens. So great for running in cool fall weather over a lightweight running shirt!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors/styles).
6. A bold FP Movement cropped tank because there's nothing wrong with a "fitness but make it fashion" mentality. It has a ruched front and open back, which may just be the encouragement you need to get that gym sesh in.
Promising review: “This is so comfortable. I love it so much! It's worth every penny. It's supportive and not compressive so I can breathe freely. It's just perfect. True to size. I'm getting every color that's available. Looks great with the Tahiti Cargo Pant. Thank you, Free People. Love you!" —lilbean
Get it from Free People for $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
7. A breathable workout bodysuit everyone will ask about because of how precious it looks while *still* being suitable for those more active days. It comes with adjustable straps so you can get the right fit!
Promising review: "This fits SO WELL and is extremely comfortable – I use it for active times (skateboarding, roller blading) and also dress it up for a cute comfy chic look. The color options are so fun, I have it in green and white. The quality is SUPER impressive for the price – it's such a reminder to look to Amazon before buying from pricier stores like Aritzia!" —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors).
8. Aerie's crossover high-waisted leggings, aka THE definition of buttery smooth. They're both supportive and versatile, so you'll feel like you can conquer the world no matter what you've got planned.
I've been a fan of these Aerie leggings for a while now. They're perfect for relaxing at home or running errands around town, but they also offer plenty of support for workouts and casual strolls around the neighborhood. These are my go-to leggings when I want to be EXTRA comfy and not feel like I'm being held prisoner by constricting bottoms.
Promising review: "Actually the best leggings I have owned in my existence. Super comfy and form-fitting. They aren’t super tight but they also stay up. I’ve owned plenty of leggings in my lifetime and these are the ones I want to marry. 11/10" —Hannah
Get them from Aerie for $42.70 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, including long and short sizes, and eights colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
9. Quick-dry running shorts so your legs can breathe on warmer days as you tackle that dreaded outdoor activity. They have an underwear liner, elastic waistband, and airy material that dries quickly!
My colleague Emma Lord owns these and said: "I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in (at other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far but I'm excited to try other colors!"
Promising review: "These shorts are PERFECT for running! They stayed in place the whole time. They are the perfect lightweight, sweat-resistant material and a good length! Definitely recommend! Waist is a bit snug and otherwise true to size!" —Katie Micc
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 30 colors).
And here's a similar plus size version (1X–4X) for $27.99+.
10. Some colorful patterned leggings when solids just aren't your vibe. Spice up your wardrobe with these, which offer four-way stretch and a raised waistband so you can be flexible *and* fashionable.
Rochelle Porter Design is a small business that's known for their bold print clothes. If your activewear wardrobe needs some chic pieces, you'll find gorgeous bike shorts, bras, and leggings that'll elevate your gym OOTD.
Promising review: "These leggings are so soft! The quality is great and they are super comfortable. I would say they are light- to mid-weight and have been wearing them on hot summer days without issue!" —Ashley Moseley
Get them from Rochelle Porter Design on Etsy for $72 (available in sizes 2XL–6XL and other patterns/sizes here).
11. Soft hybrid leggings and joggers — it'll feel like you're wearing dreamy pajamas while still being a solid choice for a workout sesh. They're great for crisp morning walks and impromptu afternoon coffee dates.
Promising review: "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile. Perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or as just mentioned, working from home. Definitely my new fave." —Alejandra V.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–3X, four lengths/fits, and in 43 colors).