13 Sweaters To Make All Your Cozy Knitwear Dreams Come True This Winter

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A colorful striped pullover with just the right amount of slouchy vibes for the sweater season. It's easy to throw on when you're in a hurry to get out the door but still want a cute outfit for the day!
Promising reviews: "This sweater is adorable! I love the unique color combo, I got the orange and navy striped and it is a staple in my wardrobe. You can dress it up or dress it down, it is not itchy, it is not too thick or too thin. It looks great with jeans and boots, you could wear it in the fall or in the winter! I love it as a front-tuck option for my high-waisted jeans. I’ve washed it several times on cold and hang it to dry and it still looks great! Excellent value for the super reasonable price point." —Ashley Mancione
"Love love love this sweater! Warm and cozy and the colors are exactly as the pictures show. Great with jeans or leggings." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $31.19+ (available in sizes S–XL and 18 designs).
2. A darling pom-pom jumper made of a buttery-soft material with fitted ribbed sleeves, so it'll easily be *the* cuddliest sweater in your closet.
Promising review: "My new favorite sweater. Incredibly soft. Super cute design. Love the sleeve detail. I received so many compliments on this sweater. Fits exactly as expected." —Triple Blessed
Get it from Amazon for $32.98+ (available in sizes 4–18 and 11 colors/styles).
3. Or, a more fitted turtleneck because we all know it's not officially cold-weather season until you've worn a top like this *at least* once.
4. A gradient open-front cardigan to brighten up your wardrobe a bit, especially when the winter blues are bringing you down. Did I mention the pockets??
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. It’s nice and long, so it pairs perfectly with either jeans or a dress. It is medium-weight, so it keeps me warm but isn’t bulky. The quality is fantastic — nothing cheap about it." —Steph G.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
5. A stylish cropped pullover complete with bubble sleeves that can be dressed up or you can go for a more casual look. It's warm enough that you'll want to keep it in the rotation all winter long!
Lilly's Kloset is a Black woman-owned small business based in Houston, founded by Kemetria Lilly.
Promising review: "Sooo cute!! I love the fact that I can rock this sweater in different ways. I can wear it [with] jeans, a skirt, and a dress. It is extremely versatile and comfy!" –Folasade A.
Get it from Lilly's Kloset for $68 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).
6. A long cable knit cardigan if your dream sweater is one that also doubles as a giant comfy blanket — you've officially met your match.
7. Or this crochet knit cardigan with an open front and a relaxed fit that somehow complements every ensemble you plan to wear this winter.
Promising review: "O.M.G. This sweater is fabulous. Just as others have said, it was soft and comfy right out of the bag. It’s warm without being stifling with the large weave. I loved it so much that I bought another one in red and will probably order a couple more!" —Tami A. Harms
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 1X–5X and nine colors).
8. A criminally cute graphic pullover that'll have everyone saying "are you ~kitten~ me" when they see how sweet you look covered in an array of grumpy cats.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "This sweater was even cuter in person than the picture and it's comfortable to wear without something underneath it because it's cotton. Sometimes sweaters with cute prints like this are acrylic and it feels terrible but this? Cute and comfortable. I ordered the cat faces one and it was a hit when I wore it to work. People stopped me to see the print. It's a nice, long, and roomy sweater, which is how I like them. I'm considering ordering the second cat sweater because it is just so cute and comfy." —Larissa
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 43 styles).
9. A multicolored knitted sweater so you always have a vibrant option at your fingertips when you're tired of boring winter clothes and need to mix it up ASAP.
Some reviewers recommend wearing a tank underneath due to the stretchy knit material with a crochet-like feel!
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small business based in Brisbane, Australia, that sells an array of gorgeous apparel.
Promising review: "Super bright colors, true to size fit! I recommend wearing a shirt under since it's kinda crochet material but it's so so pretty." —Kylee P.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $49.99 (available in sizes S–L and two color schemes).
10. A chunky knit turtleneck with roomy balloon sleeves and an oversized fit — you don't have to feel constricted for the sake of being nice and toasty!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this! It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater. Perfect length for high or mid-waisted jeans and true to size. I normally wear an 8 but went one size up for a looser fit... the medium would have been perfect for a more fitted look. Material is SO soft. Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays, looks and feels like an expensive designer one!" —Bee Dav
Get it from Amazon for $41.88+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 44 colors).
11. A ~dreamy~ button-front cardigan you'll reach for again and again thanks to its magical ability to make you feel (and look) like you're floating on a fluffy cloud.
Promising reviews: "Perfect cardigan. Soft, true to size, no smell, doesn’t shrink in wash (cold, low heat) no color transfer. Love it!" —Tiffany Byrd
"This sweater is perfect. 💙 I love everything about it. 💙 it's super cozy and cute. 💙" —clara
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes L–3X and nine colors/styles).
12. An oversized sweater vest because who doesn't love leveling up a basic collared tee with a touch of sophistication? This vest has your back.
Promising review: "Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe." —Stephanie Menard
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors)
13. A V-neck popcorn sweater for unlimited comfy vibes while somehow looking stylish as ever. Whether you're bundled up at home or out and about, this sweater can do both.
Promising review: "Love this sweater. I have received lots of compliments. Do not size up. Soft, pretty colors, and launders very well. I throw it in the washer and dryer, and it comes out beautiful. Can't wait to order more in different colors. Very comfortable." —Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.