13 Sweaters To Make All Your Cozy Knitwear Dreams Come True This Winter

Promising reviews: "This sweater is adorable! I love the unique color combo, I got the orange and navy striped and it is a staple in my wardrobe. You can dress it up or dress it down, it is not itchy, it is not too thick or too thin. It looks great with jeans and boots, you could wear it in the fall or in the winter! I love it as a front-tuck option for my high-waisted jeans. I’ve washed it several times on cold and hang it to dry and it still looks great! Excellent value for the super reasonable price point." —Ashley Mancione



"Love love love this sweater! Warm and cozy and the colors are exactly as the pictures show. Great with jeans or leggings." —Diane

Get it from Amazon for $31.19+ (available in sizes S–XL and 18 designs).