35 Cool, Random, And Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To So You Don’t Turn Into The Grinch

Even Cindy-Lou Who would be impressed by these treat-yourself finds.

Courtney Lynch
by Courtney Lynch

BuzzFeed Staff

1. color-changing mushroom night-light for adding such cozy charm to your space, you'll have no choice but to smile when you see it. No more stumbling through the darkness for a midnight snack again!

buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

Get it from Amazon for $6.99

2. A record/magazine/cool stuff holder because is there anything better than a lovely piece of decor that *also* serves a purpose? You can showcase your favorite things while keeping 'em neatly organized.

same organizer in gold holding books about plants
another reviewer's holder being used to store vinyl records
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —SP

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).

3. This eye-catching wooden alarm clock, which will instantly elevate your mood with a touch of mid-century mod energy. It has adjustable brightness, two alarm settings, and displays both the day of the week and the temperature!

a reviewer shows a close up of their wooden clock on a side table
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" —Robin

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors). 

4. A cloud-shaped utility knife to bring some colorful cheer to the mundane task of opening mail and packages. Plus, your flawless holiday manicure will stay perfectly intact.

Model using orange cloud shaped knife to open a package
Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99

5. A frog crochet bookmark so you never lose your place! And you'll get even more excited about finishing another item on your growing TBR list.

light and dark green crochet frog bookmarks inside of a book
person holding light green crochet frog bookmark
Comic Sans Crafts / Etsy

Comic Sans Crafts is an Etsy shop based in California that specializes in handmade crochet goods.

Promising review: "So cute and practical! It works so well as a bookmark and you can tell it’s made well. It’s sturdy enough to be knocked around in my backpack." —John Bellotti

Get it from Comic Sans Crafts on Etsy for $15.98 (available in light or dark green and other styles here).

6. Or an ~out of this world~ Kindle case if you've moved onto digital books and want to decorate your reader. This has a built-in credit card slot, hand strap, foldable stand, and magnetic closure!

reviewer holding their Kindle in the blue starry sky case
reviewer with the front flap flipped open showing the pockets on the left side and the reader display on the right
reviewer showing the Kindle standing upright on a flat surface while using the case's stand
www.amazon.com

This case is specifically designed for the latest 2022 Kindle (11th gen) but there's also a version available for the latest Kindle Paperwhite!

Promising review: "I purchased this case because of its many features and functionality but mostly because of the overwhelmingly positive reviews. It’s high quality, fits well, and is gorgeous. The stand is magnetized so it stays in place in the cover when not in use; it doesn’t flop around which is an appreciated detail. It’s very pretty and soothing. Makes want to curl up with it in bed every night. It came with a name and info card in the card slot which is nice because I have no intention of carrying credit cards there but having the contact info in case it’s lost is a nice plus." —Megan C.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 14 designs).

7. A pound of cereal marshmallows because there's nothing wrong with giving into your inner child, especially around the holidays! You're about to make your childhood dreams of eating an ENTIRE bowl of cereal marshmallows come true.

Reviewer holding the one-pound bag
another reviewer showing inside the bag of cereal marshmallows
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

8. A criminally cute "Karma is a cat" mug for Swifties who simply cannot choose a fave era and would rather celebrate them all with a warm cup of coffee in this purr-ty mug.

the
Swtshp Co. / Etsy

Swtshp Co.is a Virginia-based Etsy shop that makes a variety of unique gifts, including mugs, ornaments, and keychains.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my mug. It's so cute! I've already gotten compliments on it." —Lily Scott

Get it from Swtshp Co. on Etsy for $14.04+ (originally $25.53+; available in two sizes and five rim/handle colors).

9. A vibrant 17-piece vegan makeup brush set complete with everything you need to slay your holiday makeup look. Don't be afraid to shout, "Somebody's fabulous!" whenever you catch a glimpse of your reflection.

The bright pastel brushes
Amazon

It comes with the following brushes: powder, foundation, contour, highlight, smoke, blending, shadow, nose contour, detail, eyebrow, and lip.

Promising review: "These brushes are magic! I use these every. Single. Day. I love them so much! They are so soft and blend eyeshadow like a dream. I also use them for cream contouring, concealer, eyebrows, etc. They have everything you need especially for a beginner." —Meghan M Hixon

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four styles).

10. An orange juice vase that'll make your home stand out with a funky decor piece that no one else has. This ~juicy~ vase will store fresh flowers and capture the attention of all your guests.

the orange juice vase holding red flowers
reviewer holding the orange juice vase filled with orange roses
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising reviews: "Such a unique flower vase!! The vase appears just like in the photo. It definitely adds a nice touch to the room, adding a splash of color. I have no complaints just compliments <3 would recommend to those who love cute retro decor." —Stephanie

Get it from Amazon for $26.95.

11. A lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover so you can eliminate excess sebum and other impurities clogging your pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate and banish both blackheads and whiteheads.

A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like mine." —LuckLocust

Get it from Amazon for $11.88

12. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic, which may just help you get in the holiday spirit if you have a weak spot for Christmas tunes. It syncs with most devices so you can host a karaoke night right from your living room! Bonus points: it works as a Bluetooth speaker when you turn the mic off.

Reviewer holding blue karaoke mic with buttons
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "You don't understand — TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood, I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 15 colors;  be sure to clip the $6 off coupon for this price!).