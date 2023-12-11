35 Cool, Random, And Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To So You Don’t Turn Into The Grinch

1. A color-changing mushroom night-light for adding such cozy charm to your space, you'll have no choice but to smile when you see it. No more stumbling through the darkness for a midnight snack again!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A record/magazine/cool stuff holder because is there anything better than a lovely piece of decor that *also* serves a purpose? You can showcase your favorite things while keeping 'em neatly organized.
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —SP
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
3. This eye-catching wooden alarm clock, which will instantly elevate your mood with a touch of mid-century mod energy. It has adjustable brightness, two alarm settings, and displays both the day of the week and the temperature!
Promising review: "This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" —Robin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
4. A cloud-shaped utility knife to bring some colorful cheer to the mundane task of opening mail and packages. Plus, your flawless holiday manicure will stay perfectly intact.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A frog crochet bookmark so you never lose your place! And you'll get even more excited about finishing another item on your growing TBR list.
Comic Sans Crafts is an Etsy shop based in California that specializes in handmade crochet goods.
Promising review: "So cute and practical! It works so well as a bookmark and you can tell it’s made well. It’s sturdy enough to be knocked around in my backpack." —John Bellotti
Get it from Comic Sans Crafts on Etsy for $15.98 (available in light or dark green and other styles here).
6. Or an ~out of this world~ Kindle case if you've moved onto digital books and want to decorate your reader. This has a built-in credit card slot, hand strap, foldable stand, and magnetic closure!
This case is specifically designed for the latest 2022 Kindle (11th gen) but there's also a version available for the latest Kindle Paperwhite!
Promising review: "I purchased this case because of its many features and functionality but mostly because of the overwhelmingly positive reviews. It’s high quality, fits well, and is gorgeous. The stand is magnetized so it stays in place in the cover when not in use; it doesn’t flop around which is an appreciated detail. It’s very pretty and soothing. Makes want to curl up with it in bed every night. It came with a name and info card in the card slot which is nice because I have no intention of carrying credit cards there but having the contact info in case it’s lost is a nice plus." —Megan C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 14 designs).
7. A pound of cereal marshmallows because there's nothing wrong with giving into your inner child, especially around the holidays! You're about to make your childhood dreams of eating an ENTIRE bowl of cereal marshmallows come true.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A criminally cute "Karma is a cat" mug for Swifties who simply cannot choose a fave era and would rather celebrate them all with a warm cup of coffee in this purr-ty mug.
Swtshp Co.is a Virginia-based Etsy shop that makes a variety of unique gifts, including mugs, ornaments, and keychains.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my mug. It's so cute! I've already gotten compliments on it." —Lily Scott
Get it from Swtshp Co. on Etsy for $14.04+ (originally $25.53+; available in two sizes and five rim/handle colors).
9. A vibrant 17-piece vegan makeup brush set complete with everything you need to slay your holiday makeup look. Don't be afraid to shout, "Somebody's fabulous!" whenever you catch a glimpse of your reflection.
It comes with the following brushes: powder, foundation, contour, highlight, smoke, blending, shadow, nose contour, detail, eyebrow, and lip.
Promising review: "These brushes are magic! I use these every. Single. Day. I love them so much! They are so soft and blend eyeshadow like a dream. I also use them for cream contouring, concealer, eyebrows, etc. They have everything you need especially for a beginner." —Meghan M Hixon
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four styles).
10. An orange juice vase that'll make your home stand out with a funky decor piece that no one else has. This ~juicy~ vase will store fresh flowers and capture the attention of all your guests.
11. A lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover so you can eliminate excess sebum and other impurities clogging your pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate and banish both blackheads and whiteheads.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like mine." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
12. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic, which may just help you get in the holiday spirit if you have a weak spot for Christmas tunes. It syncs with most devices so you can host a karaoke night right from your living room! Bonus points: it works as a Bluetooth speaker when you turn the mic off.
Promising review: "You don't understand — TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood, I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 15 colors; be sure to clip the $6 off coupon for this price!).