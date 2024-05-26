Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Lightweight faux leather strappy sandals when you're longing for a shoe that brings both style *and* comfort to your life. Reviewers love the strappy design that doesn't cut into the skin or leave you with pesky blisters. And that price tag? Add these to your cart immediately.
Promising review: "I walk a few miles a day commuting to my job and needed a sandal that would be comfortable, professional, and durable. These do the trick. I comfortably walked six miles in them yesterday. They have a slight amount of cushion, and the straps are the perfect tension. The honey-brown color is beautiful and goes with everything. Absolutely recommend." —Kate Johnson
Get them from Amazon for $23.70 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and eight colors).
2. Cushioned Reef two-strap sandals with a springy, supportive rubber sole to keep your feet happy during all the summer activities you have planned. Bonus points: They're made of vegan leather and will complement practically every outfit in your wardrobe!
Promising reviews: "I purchased these to wear on vacation a few times. Little did I know that I would live in them for the entire vacation in Puerto Rico. I then wore them every day in Disney for six days straight, and I was the only one in our party not to complain about sore feet and the wrong shoes." —J. Malone
"I have plantar fasciitis and these are the only sandals I can wear all day, every day. I'm on my feet anywhere between 8–13 hours a day. These are fabulous." —Stacey
Get them from Amazon for $54.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and 16 colors).
3. A trusty pair of walking sandals that are proof you can prioritize comfort and still rock your fave sandal style with pride. These have adjustable straps and solid arch support, so your feet won't be hurting anytime soon. Yep, this water-resistant shoe is ready for anything.
Viakix is a family-owned small footwear business that was founded in 2015 and based in New England.
Promising review: "Love the quality of the product. Perfect shoe for spring/summer. Very good support and the fabric is soft and does not rub your feet. Also like that they have a size chart. I recommend taking a look at that to get the perfect size for you." —Cece
Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 10 colors).
4. Cushionaire slides so nothing is off limits when you head out the door to explore! These easy-going shoes are great for casual daily wear but can also handle literal hours of walking. The suede insoles mold to the contours of your feet so your perfect fit is just around the corner!
Promising review: "Super supportive. Most comfortable sandals I own. I had these in a tan color and loved them so much I bought the black ones. They have nice arch support and are pretty secure for a slide sandal. I walked for hours on a Saturday in these and my feet felt great. My back also felt good — not like after wearing the regular flat flip-flops. I will probably get another color. They run very true to size. You can tighten or loosen both straps for a more snug or loose fit as needed." —Lisa Lazaro
Get them from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 21 styles).
5. A snazzy pair of braided block heels because yes, getting dressed for semi-formal summer events *can* be a breeze. You'll also have a thick heel to keep you steady no matter how many hours of standing (or dancing!) await.
Promising review: "I adore these shoes! The braided straps are nice and flexible, so they don't dig into the tender skin on your feet when you're walking in them. I found it doesn't hurt after wearing them for extended periods of time, which I attribute to the thick heel. I only have a handful of events where I wear open-toe shoes, and these are so versatile that I can really wear them with anything! I hope they go on sale soon so I can buy a pair in mocha...if I can wait that long :)" —Jena
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and in 26 colors/styles).
6. Or braided flat sandals if heels are not your vibe but you'd still like to add an elegant option to your regular shoe rotation. These have a thick rubber sole and a trendy square-toe design because comfy + cute = sandal heaven.
Promising reviews: "Love these shoes for summer. They are really comfy and have a little cushion to them. They look and feel more expensive than they are. Would definitely recommend!" —B
"These sandals are not only super comfy, they have a little bit of a cushion to them and a hard sole. They are also very durable and made really well. Great purchase for a great price." — Kelly
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and four colors).
7. Braided Plaka sandals perfect for tropical vacations because the sturdy straps keep your feet secure — no rubbing or pinching here! The thick rubber soles won't let you down either. Don't be surprised if these become a wardrobe staple you wear all throughout the year.
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet.
Promising review: "I have three pairs of these now! They feel great. The straps are comfy. When I bought my first pair I worried the straps would make it difficult to get the shoes on and that they might be uncomfortable/cause chafing. I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they really are though!!! I alternate the colors and wear them nearly daily now — perfect summer shoes. We went on a beach vacation...We walked for hours at a time and I never once got a blister or felt any discomfort. I didn't have any issues with my feet sliding around uncomfortably when wet — whether from sweat or when it rained. They were great for walking on the beach, too!! These are seriously the best summer shoe!" —Stark
Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
8. Teva sandals for anyone who spends the majority of their summer partaking in endless warm-weather adventures. Reviewers swear by the signature strappy design, durable sole, and fun color options.
FYI, aside from their style and comfort, Tevas are *known* for their durability — one reviewer said their last pair lasted for EIGHT YEARS. This isn't your average sandal that falls apart after one season.
According to Amazon reviewers, these tend to run large so consider sizing down, especially if you're usually between sizes.
Promising review: "Got these for both daughters and myself for a beach hike trip. I walked over 6 miles with them and my feet didn’t hurt; they dry pretty quickly too. They quickly became one of my favorites." —Miss. Customer
Get them from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes 5–13 and many styles). You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
9. A vibrant pair of huarache platforms when your ideal shoe is one that's both supportive and bursting with color. Reviewers can't stop raving bout how comfy these cuties are!
Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "These are just as cute if not more in person!! I love the colors and they’re super comfortable. Full disclosure, I got super drunk the first night I wore these and was fine walking for hours. I would totally recommend these!" —Christine Soegaard
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $62.32 (originally $79.90; available in sizes 5–10 and many other styles).
10. Birkenstock slides to ensure you have a pair of the chillest *and* most versatile sandals you can always rely on. They have a contoured footbed for extra arch support so you can spend all day walking in 'em if you want to.
Promising review: "I had been eyeing the sandcastle color for a while, and I wish I had gotten these sooner. Incredibly comfortable and wearable, you can dress them up or down. I’m going on vacation soon, and these are so versatile that I think I’ll only bring these and a pair of heels." —Free People Customer
Get them from Free People for $140+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and eight colors) or Amazon for $135+ (available in sizes 5–13.5 and several colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
11. OR these affordable double-buckle sandals if you've been on the hunt for a super comfy-cool sandal at a much more appealing price. They come in dozens of funky colors too.
Promising review: "I LOVE these sandals and have bought them in different colors. I was reluctant at first because my feet are very narrow, but a size 7 fit me exactly as my other size 7 shoes do. The buckles are also adjustable for those with narrow or wide feet. They are super comfortable and provide a good amount of arch support. I used to get hip pain from walking in flip-flops, but I haven't had it since I've worn these. I really love the variety of colors and how they go with shorts, sundresses, or even jeans. I wear them when I'm gardening, as house slippers, and going out. I would highly recommend these sandals, especially because of how cheap they are compared to many other shoes." —Kat Platt
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and dozens of colors).