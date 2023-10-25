26 Pairs Of Shoes With Reviews That Prove They’re Undeniably Comfortable

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Endlessly supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks that'll have your back (and feet!) through thick and thin. Sliding in and out of these is easy peasy, so they're destined to become your go-to shoes.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 267 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
2. Chunky ankle boots if you love shape-shifting shoes that'll complement any outfit. You get a bit of extra height but *not* the extra dose of pain OR the outrageous price tag, so these are a no-brainer.
Promising reviews: "I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting. Very happy with my purchase!" —momtojsh
"I have wide feet, so I am always scared to buy boots because they tend to be too tight on my feet and hurt after a while. But I ordered my normal size in these boots and they fit perfectly! I’m glad to finally have a pair of boots that don’t suffocate my feet." —Bethany Shaffer
Get them from Amazon for $34+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide fits, and 10 styles).
3. A reviewer-beloved Italian leather flat when you're longing for a pair of ridiculously cushy shoes that can be paired with practically every outfit in your closet. You've just met your match!
The soft leather adapts to the shape of your foot for the perfect fit, and they even have tiny side vents to keep your feet from sweating during long walks!
Promising review: "The most comfortable flat ever. I love how the shoe conforms to my feet. I can wear them all day long! This is my second pair!" —hanleyfam
Get it from Everlane for $101 (originally $135; available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
4. A wonderfully springy Hoka running sneaker because your feet deserve an upgrade from those old worn-out tennis shoes you've been holding onto for dear life since high school. The responsive foam provides all-day comfort so no amount of walking (or running) will take you out.
Promising review: "Finally found the shoes I've been looking for! These were so comfortable right out of the box, they feel like walking on air. All that cushioning but they're still so light. Great travel shoes!" —walkaboutsheila
Get it from Nordstrom for $145 (available in sizes 5–12 and 12 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
5. A gorgeous pair of casual heels that — get this — won't cause you to cry out in agonizing pain. They're made to easily slip on and off, so getting ready and unready for the day is a breeze.
Ma'am is a woman-owned small biz based in LA that sustainably makes elevated everyday shoes, combining comfort with style.
Promising reviews: "This is an absolutely lovely shoe. I have a wide foot, so I ordered a half size up. The cushion is great and makes the heel very comfortable." —Julia Morelock
"I appreciate the comfort and styling. I have bad knees and was hesitant to wear them to night out. However, I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to wear them for hours without any discomfort." —Margaret Brim
Get them from Ma'am for $145 (originally $290; available in sizes 4.5–11 and three colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
6. Quilted rain boots so the occasional gloomy day doesn't rain on your boot parade. These stand out from traditional rain boots thanks to the fun quilted mid-calf design and roomy fit.
Promising review: "I love these boots! They are comfortable to wear and look great. My feet are wide and I tend to have trouble with boots because they rub on my toes, but these have plenty of room. I'm very pleased with the fit and totally impressed with the customer service from this company! I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9.5 and seven colors).
7. Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that'll take your morning run to the next level. You'll truly feel like you're walking on a ~cloud~ thanks to the soft cushioning that hugs your feet.
Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $60+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 43 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
8. A must-have pair of Birkenstocks for anyone who's seeking the chillest *and* most versatile pair of shoes ever. Whether you're wearing a skirt or cutoff shorts, these will complete the look. They also have a contoured footbed for extra arch support.
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. I bought them for a trip that we will be doing a lot of walking. They are so comfortable. I can wear them all day and my feet won't hurt after walking for long periods of time." —EmmaSimm
Get it from DSW for $109.96 (available in sizes 4–11.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in five colors — not all designs available in all sizes) or Birkenstock for $110 (available in sizes 4–12.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in three colors).
9. An always-iconic (and comfy) pair of Dr. Martens combat boots if you want shoes that'll truly stand the test of time. You'll keep coming back to these classics for the foreseeable future!
Promising reviews: "Just what I needed for my camo gear – all set to go on maneuvers! Comfortable fit and WOW color!" —Teeny Tiny
"I love my new Khaki Green Docs! I ordered size 7… same as my other Docs.. and they fit perfectly. The leather is softer than traditional 1460 Docs… beautifully gorgeous! I have them in the gray too, and both colors are true to the photos. I recommend these!!"—CindyChavez
Get them from Amazon for $160+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors) or from Free People for $170 (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).
10. Or Sam Edelman combat boots with main character energy written all over them. You'll feel like a total boss strolling down the street in these *and* your feet will be happy because they're unbelievably comfy.
Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" —Ben West
Get them from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).
11. Pointed-toe knit ballet flats so you can dance your way around town regardless of what's on the agenda. These offer superb support and they're even machine-washable!
Vivaia is a small shoe brand founded in 2020 with the mission to create stylish and high-quality footwear. Many of the brand's shoes are made from recycled water bottles, and they've implemented a production process that actively works to reduce waste.
Promising review: "Aria 5° flats are the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn! Love the design, the sustainability, and the quick delivery" —Jac***
Get it from Vivaia for $97 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 31 styles).
12. A trendy pair of Fila platform sneakers when you're going for pure '90s vibes while giving your footsies some TLC. These legendary kicks have made quite the comeback and you can count on them to provide your feet with plenty of comfort, style, and support.
Promising review: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" —Meredith Johnstone
Get it from Amazon for $63+ (available in sizes 5–11 and dozens of designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
13. A dependable Teva sandal to accompany you on warm-weather adventures. The quick-dry material allows you to explore to your heart's content without flopping around in yucky wet shoes after the fact!
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $54.95 (available in sizes 5–13 and 15 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).