1. A set of ceramic head vases you'll probably fall ~head~ over heels in love with. Whether you're displaying fresh or faux flowers, this is a budget-friendly way to brighten up any room!
Promising review: "These vases are honestly more beautiful than I expected! They look so lovely with peonies in them! These vases are simple yet rather stunning! 10/10 would buy them again! Would love to get some more in different poses!" —Katri
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in four other styles).
2. Some stick-on lights to illuminate shadowy areas and ~shine a light~ on your impeccable decor skills. Use 'em on floating shelves, under kitchen cabinets, in your office, etc.
It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review "Honestly, this is such an easy-to-install product. I bought this because my house needed extra light. This brightens the room at night and makes your cabinets stand out! Took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to install but very straightforward and easy to use. Great product and great price!" —Tom16
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three light colors).
3. A decorative disco ball if you're looking to glitz up a boring area without spending a fortune. That empty corner by the window? It's about to become *the* ultimate spot for impromptu IG photo shoots.
4. And a prismatic window film that'll add some whimsical light to your dull study/reading nook so it becomes *much* more lively. It'll also give you a bit of privacy from your nosy neighbor.
Promising review: "I just moved into a house with a boring view of the side of the neighbor's garage from my home office, and I spend WAY too much time in my office. This stuff makes a rainbow migrate throughout the day from the floor to the wall and makes my long work day a lot more tolerable! It also blocks my boring view of the neighbor's garage and their view in my window. It looks cool at night too." —Ariel Dutton
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
Check out our Rabbitgoo window film review for more on why it's worth buying!
5. A maximalist gallery wall set when you're looking for a fun yet affordable DIY project to transform your space. It comes with 20 printable art pieces (you pick the sizes!) so you can create the gallery wall of your dreams.
This gallery wall set is a digital download that you can print out at home, through an online printing service, or your local print shop. If doing it on your own, the seller suggests at least 300-grain textured paper for high quality. Reviewers say it's easy to do and even more beautiful in person!
7Art Prints is a small business that provides tons of beautiful printable posters and art prints, making decorating your home easy as heck.
Promising review: "I'm thrilled with how beautiful the arrangement is! These prints go very well together, and the image quality is fantastic. I get so many compliments on my gallery wall – couldn't be more pleased." —Kara Harvey
Get it from 7 Art Prints on Etsy for $9.35 (originally $17; and check out more gallery wall options here).
6. A squiggle mirror, perfect for your vanity or mantle, which won't take up a lot of space but will still make a very bold statement — for a fraction of the cost of expensive name brands!
Promising review: "Wow, I thought this would be a much smaller mirror but the size was bigger which I absolutely loveddd! So glad I got pink too, it’s beautiful!" —kimberlysantos
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in colors pink and beige).
7. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive to level up any piece of blah furniture for cheap without *actually* looking cheap. You'll refresh the old surface in minutes and you can change your mind later because it peels off without leaving any residue behind.
Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl(?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes).
8. A sleek digital clock with an eye-catching mirror surface you'll want to keep on your nightstand forever. Bonus points: You'll never be late for class or work again!
It has a dimming mode with three brightness levels and a dual USB port for convenient charging while you sleep!
Promising review: "This is a pretty basic alarm clock, but the mirror finish and large blue display give this a very modern look. Brightness is adjustable and controls are fairly simple. Blue is a deep vibrant shade and looks awesome against the mirror finish." —J. Pennington
Get it from Amazon for $18.36+ (available in 12 colors).
9. A vibrant 3D digital clock because if you're going to count down the hours until the weekend, you should give your eyes something snazzy to look at! The brightness is adjustable and you can choose whether to hang it on a wall or set it on a surface — no damage here.
Promising review: "Love all the little features of this clock! To be honest, I thought it was just to display the time, but it comes with much more! It does well in my office and is large enough to see! Love that I can adjust the brightness as well! 10/10 would recommend!" —Nelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and various colors).
10. A set of vinyl coasters when you already have a massive record collection but need a *few* more for decor purposes. The drink-related sayings on each coaster will give your guests a chuckle, too.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
11. OR, a punch needle coaster that'll keep your home's charming vibes going strong with the sweetest coffee table accent ever!
Zyn Atelier is an Istanbul-based Etsy shop that makes punch needle coasters and wall hanging decor.
Promising review: "I ordered four different designs. They are truly SO CUTE and bring so much color and happiness to my coffee table! Finally, coasters that don’t stick to the bottom of my glass or leave a ring of condensation when it’s humid!! Thank you!" —divadawg9234
Get it from Zyn Atelier on Etsy for $11.92+ (originally $15.90; available in seven patterns and also in sets of two, three, or four).
12. A plug-in, color-shifting mushroom light so you can add a touch of cuteness and convenience to your home. It'll look adorbs in any outlet and you won't have to worry about stubbing your toe on your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I bought this for my dorm in college and it looks so cute! It's really good at detecting room brightness, and it gives off a really pretty glow. I love that you can move the mushroom caps because the LEDs are different so they change colors. I might buy more as gifts for my siblings." —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
13. A vintage-inspired runner to spruce up your entryway with a burst of color, especially if you live with a roommate who has a tendency to track dirt and other filth inside (ugh).
Promising review: "We have had this rug in our kitchen for about two months now, and it's doing fantastic. I would go as far as to say it's the best rug in the universe. We absolutely love it, it's not too thick, not too thin, and it lays flat. It vacuums beautifully and you can't see any dirt on it. It's just 10 out of 10 on all levels. Honestly! I would buy it 10 times over!" —