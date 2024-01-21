42 Budget-Friendly Amazon Fashion Finds That Could Totally Pass As Designer

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A stunning *and* shockingly affordable silky V-neck slip dress when you want a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Sneakers or strappy heels? You decide.
Promising review: "This dress looks silky and high quality and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." —Kelley Cramson
Price: $49.41+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors/patterns — not all colors available in all sizes)
2. Lace-up combat boots if you love creating edgy looks that don't cost a fraction of your rent. Pair 'em with skinny jeans, leggings, dresses, or skirts — the possibilities are truly endless.
Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal lace-up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love 'em!" —Implied Queens
Price: $36.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)
3. A wonderfully soft button-down so you can achieve your goal of looking sophisticated *and* adorable at the same time — for an absolute steal of a price, I might add.
Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." —Jenna Lauren
Price: $24.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors/patterns)
4. A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret — it'll look like you blew some serious dough on this little number!
Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" —Katie
Price: $50.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors)
5. A perfectly oversized blazer that'll complete any outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It just so happens to be *way* cheaper than it looks — no designer price tags here.
Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner
Price: $49.43+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 colors)
6. Oversized square sunnies when you want to keep everyone guessing about which fancy boutique you got your shades from. Little do they know you're about to own 'em in every color.
7. Or a retro-inspired pair of cat eye sunglasses because you can love high-end fashion accessories but *hate* their steep prices. Yep, you just hit the eyewear jackpot.
Promising review: "I simply LOVE THEM! Super trendy, comfy, and excellent quality for the price. They look and feel wayyy more expensive!" —Colorada_Colorida
Price: $14.99 (available in nine styles)
8. An adorable wide-leg jumpsuit if you're tired of the standard shirt and pants combo. Shake things up with this oversized overall jumpsuit, which has deep pockets and comes in several fun colors!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 24 colors)
9. Chunky ankle boots, aka the perfect pair of shape-shifting shoes that can complement any outfit. You get a bit of extra height but *not* the extra dose of pain OR the outrageous price tag, so these are a total no-brainer.
Promising review: "I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting. Very happy with my purchase!" —momtojsh
Price: $36.17+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide sizes, and 10 styles)
10. Or these over-the-knee suede boots so you can keep wearing your fave dresses and skirts during the cooler months without your legs turning into popsicles.
Promising review: "I was looking for a warm pair of boots to wear to an outdoor dinner party (it’s always cold where I live) and took a chance on these boots based on all of the positive reviews. I was a bit nervous about fit as I’m short and athletic. I needn’t have worried, these are fantastic! They look so much more expensive than they are and they fit this curvy girl like a dream. I did go one half-size up, and I’m glad that I did based on the toe box. So pleased!" —J C
Price: $47.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11, in various heel heights, and in nine colors/styles)
11. A darling pair of huggie earrings you'll never want to take off considering how well they go with... everything you own. And you won't have to spend big bucks on 'em, either!
Promising reviews: "Love, love, love, love, love! These earrings are exactly what I was looking for! I wanted one in each of my two holes per ear. They’re dainty and stylish, match with everything, and have a little sparkle. I run, work, shower, and sleep in them with no problems at all!" —Tiffani Lutz
"Go-to huggie earrings! I’ve gifted them to all my friends and family, and they’re perfect for everyday use. If you haven’t gotten them, you need to!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $13.95+ (available in four colors and two types of metal)
12. A pair of Levi's jeans when you suddenly realize your wardrobe is missing that one pair of trusty blue jeans that goes with just about everything. Casual or formal, these pants are the OG chameleon that can change to match the occasion.
Promising reviews: "These jeans are perfect. I have almost 20 pairs of Levi's, all different styles/fabric content. In other styles, I have to size up one or two sizes to accommodate my legs, but these were true to size thanks to the elastane content. I have a small waist with a bigger butt and bigger thighs, and the ribcage jeans have so far been the absolute best fit. These are no exception — buy them!" —Amazon Customer
"I really love these pants! I'm pretty short, about 4'11 and so I normally have trouble finding a good pair of pants. I saw these on TikTok from a fellow petite girl, and I'm so glad I got them! They fit perfectly on me and are comfortable :)" —Dina
Price: $55.99+ (available in straight sizes 24–32, plus sizes 16–24, and 17 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)