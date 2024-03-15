If Cooking Is Your Love Language, Don’t Overlook These 38 Brilliant Kitchen Products

Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.

Be sure to check out our Souper Cubes review for more deets!

You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank. (Lori invested in the company!) This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.

Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and as a two-pack).