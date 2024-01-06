36 Beauty Staples You’ll Use So Often, Running Out Of Them Simply Isn’t An Option

Reviewers say this works just as good as the higher-priced Olaplex! Simply apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out. It's designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Check out a TikTok TikTok of the Elizavecca hair treatment in action!

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso

Check out our full Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!

Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.77.