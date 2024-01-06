36 Beauty Staples You’ll Use So Often, Running Out Of Them Simply Isn’t An Option

1. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer to blur your pores and give you a buttery-smooth, matte complexion that's ~primed~ and ready to receive any makeup you may apply next. It contains collagen and hyaluronic acid, so you know it's the good stuff.
Check out a TikTok of the E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer in action!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! It goes on smooth, and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. It makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
2. An internet-famous set of makeup sponges with a reputation for expert-level blending — reviewers even say it's just as good (if not better) than the more expensive name brand. Use it wet or dry for BB cream, concealer, foundation, *and* powder.
Promising review: "Seriously. I’ve been through every sponge brand, kabuki brush, foundation brush, anything to achieve a flawless foundation base and this has blown my mind. It is SO soft when fully wet and then squeezed with a towel a few times. [It] distributes foundation evenly and doesn’t eat the foundation or concealer. Can’t rave enough about it and the price is unbeatable." —Chandler Bechtel
Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in nine colors).
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara because it delivers on its promises by adding volume and length to your lashes. This mascara is so dang impressive, you'll make sure you *never* run out.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!" Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "My favorite find of 2022. This is the best mascara I’ve tried! Great coverage, smudge-proof, and lasts all day long. I always get compliments on my lashes when I wear this (I don’t wear it daily because I’m lazy). Beautiful color on this and I love the application wand. Will definitely be buying again!" —Strickley Sara
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available as a three-pack).
4. OR, L'Oreal's Telescopic lengthening mascara that'll give you ~out of this world~ results without clumping. I can guarantee you'll never leave home without this in your makeup bag.
Promising review: "I’ve tried every mascara there is under the sun and the first stroke of this on my lashes for the very first time I was blown away! It’s what I had been looking for all this time! 😍 Mega lengthening and separates your lashes so absolutely no clumps. Left with beautiful, long batting eyelashes! I would highly suggest it to everyone and anyone. My eyelashes normally are kinda resistant to curling and separating (they all wanna clump together), also they grow straight out. So this is mind-boggling! 5/5 ⭐️" —Stacey Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $9.09+ (available in four styles).
5. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence reviewers are obsessed with due to how well it heals acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines. Believe the hype: snails have the healing touch.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I really didn’t have any expectations with this product but I read some reviews and it sounded like something I should try…. So glad I did. It feels so cooling and refreshing on my sensitive skin. I love it." —Michelle Towery
Get it from Amazon for $13.55.
6. A three-pack of long-lasting clear lip gloss when you don't want to reapply every five minutes. Each one has a different main ingredient that's like a treat for your lips, so it'll quickly become a staple in your beauty routine.
The rosehip oil gloss helps reduce fine lines, the coconut oil delivers a punch of moisture, and the mint oil gloss delivers a cooling sensation!
Promising review: "I️ saw these in a BuzzFeed article and I always need chapstick/lip moisturizer with me so I️ thought I️ would give these a try! And safe to say, these are perfect, exactly what I️ was looking for! I️ have had the mint one on for 30 minutes and I’m obsessed! It was a little sticky like any lip gloss at first but as time goes but it’s very cooling and moisturizing. I’ll definitely be ordering more to have on hand!" —Stephanie
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
7. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant so you can take care of blackheads *and* leave your skin feelin' super smooth. It's packed with 2% BHA (Beta hydroxy acid) to get rid of dead skin cells and unclog pores. The results speak for themselves 👀!
Apply it after cleansing and toning for a clearer complexion!
Promising reviews: "I never write product reviews but I am OBSESSED with this product...I am so glad I decided to try something new. I've been using it for less than a week and my pores are smaller, skin tone is more even, breakouts are under control and fading at least twice as fast as usual, and my skin is GLOWING. I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin that is annoyingly combination. I haven't found this to be overly drying or irritating in any way. I would recommend this product to anyone." —Amazon Customer
"This is something I will never not purchase now. I've purchased several bottles now over the last few months or so and I am truly obsessed. Nothing has ever changed or improved my skin so much in such a short time. It's amazing. A holy grail for sure. It evens my skin tone, quickly gets rid of marks or breakouts, smooths my skin, adds a glow...it [really works]. I literally saw results the first night I used it (the next morning)." —Abigail Rose Marsicano
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
8. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer if you love a quick, lightweight under-eye application instead of packing on several layers. It's also ideal for covering dark circles and minimizing puffiness.
Promising reviews: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy and covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
"I use this under my eyes to cover up dark circles. The coverage is fantastic — unbelievable with such an inexpensive product. It also helped that I picked that right shade — best match I've ever had in a coverup." —Dianne
Check out our full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 17 shades).
9. Or CoverGirl's TruBlend concealer for one-and-done coverage that seamlessly blends right into your skin. Many reviewers say they didn't even need foundation or powders for extra coverage, which is a HUGE makeup win!
Promising review: "I have used concealers for years for dark circles under my eyes. I have been amazed at how well this covers and how long it lasts. And for such a deal. I have paid 10 times this amount for concealer that does not cover nearly as well." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in 28 shades).
10. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops because it lives up to its claims of leaving your skin feeling hydrated and looking wonderfully dewy. It can also help reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots!
Promising reviews: "100,000% OBSESSED with this product! If there is one product I couldn’t live without, It is THIS one! First off, it smells amazing, the texture is wonderful and the results = unreal!! I have seen such a difference in my skin since using this!! I was instantly hooked on this serum and will recommend and brag about this product time and time again because it’s THAT good you guys!! Do yourself a favor and add this to your skincare routine, I promise you will not regret it!" —emilyroseh
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. I have been using this for the past few months and I’m OBSESSED! I use every morning with or without makeup, this is a staple product in my morning skincare routine. It leaves my skin looking glowy and feeling hydrated and just so fresh. I highly recommend this to anyone who's looking to create a flawless skincare routine." —missjulian
Get it from Sephora (available in three sizes) or from Amazon for $35 (available in three sizes).
11. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment with collagen ingredients and protein extracts to help restore over-processed hair. Dull, dry strands are about to go POOF like it's magic.
Reviewers say this works just as good as the higher-priced Olaplex! Simply apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out. It's designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Check out a TikTok TikTok of the Elizavecca hair treatment in action!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Check out our full Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.77.
12. A blackhead scrub stick that'll get rid of any excess sebum and other impurities that might be clogging your precious pores. After cleansing, rub it on your face to exfoliate *and* banish stubborn blackheads and whiteheads!
Psst! TikTokers love this thing!
Promising reviews: "Must-have. I use this a couple of times a week. I have terrible blackheads and this manages to scrub 90% of them away and the rest are barely noticeable. Will keep buying." —Princess Jasmin
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
13. L'Oreal Infallible foundation powder for full coverage without the burden of clogged pores. It leaves a perfectly matte finish and stays in place for up to 24 hours. You'll *always* have a backup ready so you don't run out.
Promising review: "I’ve been applying the powder with a sponge, gives amazing coverage. Covers up blemishes / scarring pretty well; the photos are only the powder (editor's note: See photos above). I really did not notice much transfer to my mask with this powder. Lasted during the day and didn’t fade even when it was hot. Overall affordable powder option, one I can just throw on and go. Pretty satisfied overall. 😊" —Gabby
Get it from Amazon for $11.25 (available in 17 shades).
14. A L'Oréal root touch-up spray so you can skip the costly salon visit and get your roots looking fab FAST! Simply spray, comb, and let it dry for one minute. You'll have flawless coverage that'll last until your next shampoo.
Promising review: "I love getting my hair highlighted but I don't love when the blonde highlights grow out and I start to see the greys creep in there. I received a sample of L'Oréal Root Cover up through buzz agent to try. One use of L'Oréal Root Cover up and in 10 seconds Loreal restored my color hid my grays — I can be a blondie again until my next highlight appointment. The application is much easier than the mascara applicator of other cover-up products. It takes less time and you get coverage in seconds instead of 20 minutes which is what the mascara applicator took. This is my new favorite root cover-up!" —CJV
Get it from Amazon for $9.47+ (available in eight colors and packs of two).
15. BYO Blush Oil to simplify your getting ready process with hardly any effort. Apply it on your cheeks and the blush will react to your pH, giving you a personalized color perf for your skin tone!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: all of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Promising review: "Obsessed with this blush and the natural flush it gives my cheeks. Super blendable and buildable and doesn't dry out my skin. Don't think I will ever go back to powder blush after trying this hydrating blush oil!!" —SQW
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
16. Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector, which has earned its coveted "holy grail" reputation for a reason. This salon-like treatment helps repair damaged hair at home for a fraction of the price!
Reviewers with thick and wavy hair (2c) and coily hair (4c) love this Olaplex treatment. And reviewers with straight hair (1a–1c) say it's great for getting softer, shinier hair!
Promising reviews: "I recently got a hair cut and the lady used a flat iron. I personally don't like using heat on my hair to prevent damage. Me being paranoid, I had to use this to protect my hair afterward. When I tell you my hair was SILKY SOFT and SUPER SHINY I mean it. It looked and felt so healthy after the first time." —Skinjunkie2
"This product is amazing!! I’ve been using it a couple of times and I’m already obsessed, I use it with No. 0 and it makes my hair super silky and soft which is a surprise because my hair is bleached and always been frizzy! Will definitely order again!" —Maryam91R
Get it from Sephora for $30 (available in two sizes) or from Amazon for $25.50 (where it has over 95,000 five-star reviews!).