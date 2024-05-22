1. A bestselling tightening cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine that'll help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I use a light coat all over after a shower. I'm heading for 60, and I inherited my family’s crepey skin. Nothing has really worked after the first hour, but this was amazing! My skin looked more for my age instead of an 80-year-old's. It isn’t dry and flaky anymore. Got one for my 86-year-old mother, whose calves looked like molted snake skin. No more flakes! Day after day! I use it on damp skin after my shower." —Veronica
2. LilyAna Naturals eye cream so you can brighten your under-eye area with superstar ingredients, like provitamin A, vitamins C and E, and rosehip seed oil. Reviewers love that it reduces the appearance of dark circles!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "OMG, what can I say? This stuff is great! I've had dark circles since I was in my 20s now in my 50s I find this product! Love it! Dark circles are gone! Puffy eyes are gone by the time it dries! My eyes look more lively!" —Lida Sadati
3. Or this TikTok-famous temporary eye tightener if you have an important event on the calendar and you need quick results — like, three minutes quick! If it seems too good to be true, this TikTok will make you a believer.
Check out our Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener review for more compelling B&As!
Promising review: "At 60-years-old I have some darkness, lines, and wrinkles around my eyes, and small bags just above my cheekbones. This product works miracles for me. I just have to make sure I don’t get it below my cheekbones because you can’t put makeup where the product is. Any moisture contact will make the product stop working. Also, there is a pulling sensation when first applied, but I get used to it after a few minutes. A little bit of the gel goes a long way. If you apply too much you’ll get a white flakey look. It takes a little practice to get it right. The product works a good 8 hours for me unless I’m sweating or get wet." —westielove
4. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel when you desire baby-smooth feet *without* paying for a visit to the nail salon. Reducing rough calluses is easier than you might think!
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I take very good care of my 67-year-old feet. Always have cause I am a distance walker and biker. Yet summer sandal weather in Texas had them looking and feeling less than baby-pink and soft. For me only took only three minutes on the heels and ball of foot, with a bit on the outside edge of big toe. But WOW, this really worked. In 10 minutes total, I am soft and super smooth and good to go!" —C. brown
5. Illuminating nail concealer for the most subtle, natural look that gives off luxurious manicure vibes. If you're currently healing weak, brittle nails, these will help give 'em a soft, smooth appearance in the meantime.
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising reviews: "I am 52-years-old with a lot of sun damage on my hands. I don’t paint my nails because I don’t like to draw attention to my hands. When I use clear nail polish, my nail beds turn yellow. I saw an ad for this product and thought I would give it a try. I really, really love it. When I got it I painted my thumbnail with it and just left it to see kind of how it went. A week later, it was still totally perfect. So, I moved forward and used it on all my nails. It makes my nails look so put together without any fuss. It goes on so easily and dries very quickly and lasts a long time. I loved it so much I bought it for my mom and my sisters to try as well." —Diane Auten
"For the first time in 62 years, my nails look nice without a gel manicure or artificial nails!! I am so impressed with this product!! It truly is far superior to other nail polish! I have given it as a gift to my three daughters and my 82-year-old mom! And my very best friends! They all have been so thrilled with it!!" —Gregory A. Robbins
6. And a vegan nail-strengthening polish, which comes in clear *and* tinted shades to spruce up your nails whenever they need a lil' pick-me-up. Bonus: It'll help protect against further peeling, chipping, and splitting.
Promising reviews: "Noticed a friend's nails looked so healthy and strong and pretty. She told me about this amazing product. I was unable to find it in any local stores, so ordered it on Amazon. Absolutely does everything it says it does. My nails were weak, splitting, peeling, and unattractive BUT now I am proud to show them off. My fashionista daughter noticed them and complimented me ... the highest praise! I am in my 70s and always had good nails until recently." —Kindle Customer
"I rarely write product reviews, but I feel compelled to explain why this is a great product. I am an older man who has struggled with fingernail biting my entire life. OPI Nail Envy really helps! 1. It is true matte with a barely noticeable shine. I am old-fashioned and would never use a shiny polish. I have tried several other brands that claimed to be matte, but they all had a little shine. 2. OPI Nail Envy not only strengthens my nails — it accelerates the healing of my cuticles and skin around my cuticles. 3. IMPORTANT: Be aware of the formula! This is a vegan formula. There is another formula, OPI Nail Envy Original Formula. I tried some, and it triggered a severe allergic reaction on my cuticles and skin. I switched back to the Vegan formula, and it healed the skin quickly. I wish I had discovered this product 50 years ago. It would have prevented a lot of embarrassment about my nails." —Stephen Bell
7. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder because it sometimes feels like your roots are trying to sabotage you. Not to worry — this will help revive limp, greasy hair and add volume. It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that absorbs oil, sweat, and dirt to keep locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: I love this product. I have never gotten the hang of the dry shampoo spray, but this works like a charm! I know many reviews say it's great for children, but I am 50-years-old, and I love it!" —Carolyn
8. K18, a truly magical leave-in treatment that'll help repair damage if your hair has been through some rough times. It's great for restoring hydration and softness, especially for those who use heat-styling tools, or for those who regularly bleach or chemically treat their hair!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman loves it: "I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. I snagged a bottle and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was — this stuff truly does what it says it will do. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 50 mL tube lasts a few months, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Promising review: "I am extremely pleased with this product. As an African-American woman in her 60s. Healthy hair is important. After one four-minute process, I could immediately see and feel the difference." —influencer2021
9. A wow-worthy snail repair cream so you can work on brightening your skin, adding plumpness, and minimizing discoloration. This wildly popular K-beauty product also uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate and glycolic acid to stimulate collagen production.
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
10. Essence Lash Princess Mascara adored by literally thousands of reviewers because it delivers on its promises by adding effortless volume and length to your lashes. If you've been scouring the internet for the ideal mascara, your search is officially over.
Promising review: "I am 68-years-old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes. I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." —Piaget
