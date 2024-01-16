If Your Bathroom Clutter Is Giving You Nightmares, It’s Time To Invest In These 32 Organization Products

1. A two-tiered slide-out storage basket with dividers to organize the bathroom cabinet clutter that's been haunting your dreams! There's space for dry-erase labeling if you want *that* level of organization.
Promising review: "This was perfect for organizing under my bathroom cabinet. I used one each for (1) facial and dental, (2) hair, (3) makeup, and (4) "medicine cabinet" type randomness including sanitary care. I just pull a whole bin out for whatever I'm doing and put it back when I finish. Bye-bye countertop clutter and under-cabinet disaster area." —Tee H.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
2. Or an expandable shelf so you can use the awkward space under the sink to your advantage. It's adjustable so you can even arrange it to fit around the pipes!
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small. Under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall." —Calvin Laszakovits
Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three colors).
3. Some under-shelf baskets that'll magically turn every bit of unused space into storage to help you get more organized. Use 'em to store lotions, towels, or anything else that comes to mind.
Just slide it on your shelf — the installation's that simple!
Promising review: "Amazing organization. These are a game changer!!! Super useful in my bathroom closet for organizing hot tools and toiletries. I also used them in my laundry room for storing cleaning towels. They save sooo much space and look so sleek." —BB82
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two sizes, in colors black and white, and in larger sets).
4. A towel rack when you're ready to organize the terrifying heap of towels living on your bathroom floor. Mount this baby on the wall, roll up your towels, and your problem is solved!
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even with them tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in seven colors).
5. A multifunctional wall-mounted toothbrush holder so you can finally part ways with the frightening amount cups and trays occupying your precious counter space. It dispenses toothpaste *and* it can hold other products.
Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voila! Simply press your brush against the lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
6. Or, for even more space, this wall-mounted caddy to hold your toothpaste, toothbrushes, cups, and any other items that need a permanent home. There's also an automatic toothpaste dispenser *and* two drawers for anything you want to keep out of sight.
Promising review: "Very functional, and makes everything look more clean and put together. It's perfect for the kids, and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste for them. No more sticky messes on the counter." —Kristin baker
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
7. A shower curtain and bath organizer for those painfully small bathrooms with hardly any space for your products. Bonus: You'll never have to deal with the nightmare of slippery bottles falling off a ledge and onto your foot again.
We've got you covered with some more recommendations for the Best Bathroom Accessories You Can Get On Amazon.
Promising review: "The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer, get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (also available in gray).
8. An over-the-sink wooden rack because every square inch of space is valuable in tiny bathrooms! If you've been longing for additional counter space, this rack will be a dream come true.
This wooden rack is available in a variety of dimensions, so you'll be able to select the one that fits your sink area.
The 904 Blonde Squad is a small business based in Jacksonville, Florida that creates handmade home decor, ornaments, tumblers, and more.
Promising review: "Perfect for a small bathroom to create extra space… Looks great with my farmhouse/retro look. I liked that you could custom fit it to whatever height and length you need!" —Emily
Get it from The 904 Blonde Squad on Etsy for $28.50+ (originally $30+; available in 16 widths, six heights, and 20 stain colors).
9. A styling station that'll give your cabinets a much-needed break from your hair tools! You'll have room for more items under the sink *and* everything you need to get ready will be within reach.
Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in colors white and black).
10. OR! An over-the-door styling tool organizer if you want your brushes, hair dryer, and other tools out of sight. Rather than shoving it all in the cabinet and creating a tangled mess, this will keep it neatly organized.
Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but this metal basket minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow dryers, a flat iron, and a curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place, but the basket fits perfectly to my cabinet). Worth the buy. :)" —Alyssa Jewell
Get it from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in six colors).
11. Some clear drawer organizers when your catch-all bathroom drawers have gotten way out of hand. This means you won't have to take a deep breath to prepare yourself for the scary chaos residing in your drawers.
This set includes 23 clear drawers in four different sizes.
Promising review: "These are exactly what I needed. It comes with a good variety of sizes to fit all my different bathroom items. Since they’ll just be in drawers I think they’ll hold up well over time. Since they’re plastic they’ll be easy to clean as well. I like that they come with the rubber feet so they won’t slide around as I open and close the drawers. It really is a good value for what you get." —Kayla Alexander
Get the 23-piece set from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A two-tiered rotating shelf to get your bathroom essentials organized so you can stop losing sleep over the mess. You'll love being able to see all your stuff with a quick whirl of this shelf!
13. Miniature glass jars with bamboo lids because who says bathroom organization can't be cute AND effective? This will complement your aesthetic while keeping your toiletries in order.
P.S. the labels are included!
Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of Q-tips and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage
Get a set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in sets of two or three).
14. Orrr an adorable mounted organizer made out of lil' mason jars that are so cute, you'll turn your bathroom nightmare into a daydream! These can be used to store toothpaste, toothbrushes, skincare products makeup, etc.
Bing Decor Rustic is a small business based in Illinois that transforms mason jars into smart organization products and pretty home decor.
Promising review: "I can't believe how quickly I received this after ordering and it is so well made and works perfectly in our tiny bathroom for freeing up counter space! We love it." —Sara
Get it from Bing Decor Rustic on Etsy for $29 (available in colors gray or brown).
15. A nifty outlet shelf for keeping additional items off the horrifyingly crowded surfaces in your bathroom. Use it for oral care supplies or your trusty Bluetooth speaker so you can jam to your fave playlist while getting ready for the day!
Promising review: "Bought this on Prime Day. I like listening to music/podcasts in the shower, but we don’t have much room for a speaker/Echo Dot on our counter space in the bathroom. This product solved this issue. It’s very sturdy and easy to install. Highly recommend!" —Jude Chauvin
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in black and as a two-pack).
16. A silicone tray if you're tired of bar soaps, toothbrushes, and toothpaste bottles being a cluttered mess. These holders have a slip-resistant bottom and a deep design that keeps your stuff organized *and* secure.
17. A four-tiered storage shelf to maximize the space you have available to get your bathroom organized. Place it over your toilet and it'll easily hold your TP rolls, skincare products, and any other daily essentials.
Promising review: "Great storage capacity. Bought for my son in his new apartment. Very little storage space in the vanity and no shelves on the wall. This gave him a huge amount of storage space for his clean towels and toiletries." —Judkinfo
Get it from Amazon for $26.49+ (also available with woven baskets).
18. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves with super strong adhesive that can hold up to 15 pounds each, which is perfect for all your body wash and shampoo bottles. It even has removable hooks for sponges and loofahs.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in colors matte black and polished silver).