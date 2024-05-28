Reviewers Have Declared These 42 Amazon Products As "Must-Haves" So Don’t Be Surprised If They End Up In *Your* Cart

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener to liven up your tired eyes with the help of a lightweight formula that delivers excellent coverage in just a few swipes. If you wanna minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, look no further! 👀
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "I don't like to wear a ton of makeup, so this is a game changer! I have hereditary under-eye bags. This goes on so easily and you only need a little dab and it makes a world of a difference! Brighter eyes, and doesn't sit in creases. AND it's cheap!! Can't get much better than that! Must have!" —Cassie
Price: $6 (available in two shades)
2. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for hotel-quality comfort at a budget-friendly price. Your head's about to feel like it's floating on a fluffy cloud so good luck getting outta bed in the morning!
Promising review: "I was looking for a set of pillows that would allow me to sleep throughout the whole night without waking up with neck pain. These pillows are like heaven! Don’t waste your money on all the other pillows. These are right out of a hotel and offer comfort, support, and just about the right amount of height. I slept through a huge thunderstorm we had. I woke up not knowing what year I was in. Seriously… Amazing. This is a must-have. 10/10 will be buying more of these for the whole house." —Cesar
Price: $79.99 for a set of two (available in two sizes and two material options)
3. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because believe it or not, snails have the healing touch. Bonus: This refreshing formula can be used on all skin types! Reviewers are obsessed with how well it helps heal acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising reviews: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin, and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
"Seen all the great reviews on this product. It’s been all over TikTok and I had to get it before it’' nowhere to be found lol! I've been using this along with their moisturizer and OMG holy glass skin!!!! This product is AMAZING and leaves my skin so soft and glowy!! It’s a MUST-HAVE in your skincare regimen!!" —Elisa
Price: $15.49
4. A genius veggie chopper, aka your future must-have kitchen sidekick thanks to its endless usefulness. Get ready to fall in love with meal prep again now that chopping is a breeze!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This is one of my absolute favorite kitchen tools! This is right up there with my stand mixer. I save hours a week using this for dinner prep. I HATE cutting up veggies for dinner and this makes it fast and fun! I can’t believe I didn’t buy one years ago. This is worth every penny. Easy to use and I can just throw it in my dishwasher for clean up. I’m obsessed. I will be buying these as gifts. This is an absolute must-have for everyone." —Reviewer
Price: $29.99+ (available in three colors and four sizes)
5. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if sweaty pits are ruining your day, every single day. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and you could potentially enjoy up to seven days of bliss with reduced sweat.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "If you have overactive sweat glands under the arms, this product works!! I've had issues with extra sweat for no reason since I was a kid. I finally saw this, read the reviews, and gave it a shot! It actually works! I use it once a week at bedtime after a shower. I have NO issues with sweat anymore under the arms. I can wear a long tee that's not black without worrying about sweat LOL. If you are having any issues with extra sweat, over amounts of sweat and need relief, this is a must." —Danielle Fallon
Price: $19.99+ for a 10-count box(also available in packs of two or three boxes)
6. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller when you love your fur child but not the hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done! It has over 135,00 5-star ratings for a reason, people.
Promising reviews: "We have two cats, one with long white hair who sheds a lot. I use this mostly on my furniture, comforter, and area rugs. It works wonderfully and is so easy to clean. Love that there is no sticky paper to throw away. A must-have for pet owners." —Steve Fadelli
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Price: $24.99
7. Reviewer-beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream, a top-rated lotion made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine to help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33-years-old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
"I'm not sure what I love more the moisturizing or the scent and I did see a noticeable difference in my skin. This is now a must-have product for me!" —Rachel
Price: $22
8. And Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist for anyone who is already low-key obsessed with their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and is now on a mission to smell like bottled sunshine 24/7.
9. A fungal nail renewal treatment so you can get ready to show off your feet just in time for sandal season. It helps treat fungal nail damage and may help reduce the discoloration, thickness, and brittleness associated with it.
This product has the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising reviews: "I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about three years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked ’til I bought this one. Let me tell you, it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than two months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!" —itslilac
"I can't believe how great this works and how quickly. I was told that I would have to have my nail surgically removed and this product saved me a medical expense and a minor surgery. This is a must-have in your medicine cabinet." —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.85.
10. TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum with vitamins C, E, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and brighten your skin at the same time. It can also help smooth and fade blemishes and dark spots like an absolute charm.
Promising reviews: "TruSkin Vitamin C Skin Serum has been nothing short of a revelation for my skincare routine. From the very first application, I could tell this was a game-changer. The serum’s lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers a powerful punch of hydration and brightness to my complexion. Over the weeks, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in dark spots and an overall more even skin tone." —Maxpower
"I love this product! I have paired it with the Niacinamide Vitamin B3 Serum and I cannot believe the improvement I have seen in my skin. The texture has smoothed on my aging neck and my face seems to be less blotchy. It has evened out my dry patches and I really have seen a difference in the fine lines around my eyes. It's a must-have in my daily skin routine!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $21.97 (available in two sizes)