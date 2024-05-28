Reviewers Have Declared These 42 Amazon Products As "Must-Haves" So Don’t Be Surprised If They End Up In *Your* Cart

The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.

Promising review: "I don't like to wear a ton of makeup, so this is a game changer! I have hereditary under-eye bags. This goes on so easily and you only need a little dab and it makes a world of a difference! Brighter eyes, and doesn't sit in creases. AND it's cheap!! Can't get much better than that! Must have!" —Cassie

Price: $6 (available in two shades)

