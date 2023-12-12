48 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get On Amazon For The Holidays

Former BuzzFeed writer Jasmin Sandal loves this mascara and here's what she had to say about it: "I don't think I ever knew the true meaning of wide-awake eyes until I armed myself with this mascara from Stila. Let's just start with the look and feel of it: It comes in a weighty gold tube — so you already know you're about to experience something special — and the applicator is curved in the center with just the right amount of product on it. Clearly from my experience, you can tell the obvious difference between the with and without — and, TBH, the 'without' has been my general M.O. during these recent times. But that has all changed thanks to this lash extension in a tube! Not only do my eyelashes appear thicker, but the length is just truly phenomenal. I feel like a brand-new, less-tired-looking woman any time I apply a lick of this!

"The product doesn't clump my lashes together, either, and there's no flaky leftovers come the end of the day. Just a really great formula that coats each lash. So if you're anything like me and want to do the complete bare minimum with makeup, you're going to want to have this in your beauty arsenal. It is the true definition of low effort, high *high* impact."

Price: $26