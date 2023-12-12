48 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get On Amazon For The Holidays

1. A tube of Stila mascara, aka the ideal stocking stuffer for anyone who lives for elevated lashes. This will give 'em tons of volume *without* any clumping or smudging. Santa who??
Former BuzzFeed writer Jasmin Sandal loves this mascara and here's what she had to say about it: "I don't think I ever knew the true meaning of wide-awake eyes until I armed myself with this mascara from Stila. Let's just start with the look and feel of it: It comes in a weighty gold tube — so you already know you're about to experience something special — and the applicator is curved in the center with just the right amount of product on it. Clearly from my experience, you can tell the obvious difference between the with and without — and, TBH, the 'without' has been my general M.O. during these recent times. But that has all changed thanks to this lash extension in a tube! Not only do my eyelashes appear thicker, but the length is just truly phenomenal. I feel like a brand-new, less-tired-looking woman any time I apply a lick of this!
"The product doesn't clump my lashes together, either, and there's no flaky leftovers come the end of the day. Just a really great formula that coats each lash. So if you're anything like me and want to do the complete bare minimum with makeup, you're going to want to have this in your beauty arsenal. It is the true definition of low effort, high *high* impact."
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $26
2. A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp that'll add an instant pop of flavor to their favorite meal — whether that be breakfast, dinner, or even dessert! It can be used on anything that would benefit from a lil' extra yum.
This Sichuan chili sauce is gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan, and made with non-GMO ingredients.
Fly By Jing is a small business founded by chef and entrepreneur Jing Gao. You'll find delicious Sichuan pantry staples, including Sichuan Chili Crisp and Mala Spice Mix, that'll elevate any dish, from dumplings, to pizza, to desserts.
BuzzFeed writer Jonathan Mazzei adores this sauce and said: "I got this sauce as a gift, and I have been obsessed ever since I tried it. It combines the most prized Sichuan peppercorns with fragrant dried chilies, fermented black beans, garlic, shallots and more for a numbing, umami-rich flavor that has enhanced truly everything I've tried it on — without overpowering the other flavors. I've been struggling to find the right sauce to take my home-cooked dishes to the next level, and let me tell you, this is it! Plus, the packaging is super cute and thoughtful, and mine even came with a beautiful little zine that includes a breakdown of the ingredients, some amazing recipe ideas, and more!"
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $11.99 (available in three flavors and as a two-pack)
3. A hand-poured Homesick candle with an 80-hour burn time to bring a smile to their face when they're missing home (and you, let's be honest). The candle design *and* scent will flood them with memories of their happy place.
Promising review: "A perfect gift, my husband and I moved to Colorado after we were married. He is from Montana and I think it was a perfect nod towards home. Smells amazing!" —Rebekah M.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $26.60 (available in 37 styles)
4. A JW Pei vegan leather purse if they've got a passion for fashion and don't believe in such a thing as "too many" handbags. It's the perfect accessory for holding a few of their must-have items without weighing them down.
JW Pei is a husband-and-wife-founded accessories brand based in Los Angeles. They sell minimalist handbags and shoes made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "I instantly loved this purse when it arrived. It was packaged so nicely in a gift box with a cloth bag inside. The blue is the perfect sky blue. It is a bit shiny, holds its shape, handle works well in the crook of an elbow or over the shoulder. LOVE IT." —McLulu
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $47.19+ (available in 16 colors)
5. An adorable Boba AirPods case for that one person who is always worried about losing their precious earbuds. It's also proof that the most last-minute gifts can still be quite thoughtful!
Promising review: "I own 2nd Gen. AirPods and I recently got this to replace my old AirPod case since it was ripping apart. All can say is that I’m blown away by the quality of this AirPod case it feels very sturdy and has a bit of a heft to it. I highly recommend this AirPod case if you're looking for something cute and to rep your love for milk tea!😊💖" —K.C.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $11.99
6. A burrito blanket so they have a good reason to stay inside and get ~wrapped~ up in their fave food. You could even get creative like the reviewer below who wrapped it in foil to gift it. Genius!
Promising review: "What a great blanket. I bought it as a gift for my adult nephew, and he loved it. It’s big, it’s very soft and lightweight, and it actually looks like a real tortilla. For gifting, I rolled it up like a burrito and wrapped it in aluminum foil — like a real burrito. Even the dog got excited, licking his lips, thinking it was a burrito." —Natalie A.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $20.99+ (available in five sizes and nine colors/styles)
7. A Revlon hot-air brush with three heat settings that'll allow them to dry and style their hair at the same time. This will help speed up their get-ready routine and give their hair an incredible amount of shine and volume so, what's not to love?
It also has a ceramic-coated barrel that acts as a shield against heat damage, making it easy to style their hair without breakage. Reviewers with everything from thin and short to wavy and fine to thick and curly hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!
Promising reviews: "I don't know why it took me so long to buy something like this. I went home to visit my family and my mom had this tool. I used it and instantly became obsessed. It smoothed my frizzy hair, dried, and styled it all in one. I've been exclusively using this tool for months to style my hair and haven't had to worry about pulling out any other tools! Love it!" —Gabby Stapp
"I’m totally in love with my dryer brush. I’ve been wanting one of these for years and finally decided to buy one! So glad I did! My hair is so shiny and soft after using this! I have fine hair and it works great as long as I don’t use it on high. I do let my hair air dry for about 20 minutes first and then start out on medium and switch to low to finish up. If you're on the fence about buying it just hit that buy button you’ll be happy you did!" —Bridgott Brown
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $47.98+ (available in four colors)
BTW, Revlon's got a One-Step Styler specifically for curly hair, too, for only $26.75! It has over 30,000 5-star reviews and has earned just as much love as the OG styler.
8. A rechargeable handheld light because if they don't already love you to the ~moon~ and back, they will now. This adds a warm, soft glow to their space and all they have to do is tap it to change the color and brightness.
Promising reviews: "I originally bought the 7-inch moon for my husband as a gift of 'I love you to the moon and back' for our anniversary. Well, I loved his moon so much that I kept stealing it from our bedroom and taking it to the living room.
These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a night-light, a lantern, or quasi-candle in the dark. These moons are the best gift for friends, family, coworkers, kids, pets, and spouses." —Amazon Customer
"Got this for my niece last Christmas and she loved it. Very nice for fall decor as well. I'd suggest this to anyone not sure what to get someone for Christmas." —jake reeves
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $13.59+ (available in four sizes and three colors)
9. A ~dreamy~ Zamat contour memory foam pillow to give them the gift of a good night's sleep — it's designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers! It comes with removable memory foam inserts so they can adjust the height of the pillow to their comfort. No stiff necks in 2024, please.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this pillow for a month and noticed a difference with my neck pain. It is great for side sleeping as well as back sleeping. I am happy with my purchase! I would highly recommend this pillow to everyone." —Tim
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $39.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors)
10. A squeaky hide-and-seek toy so the pups in your life remain happy for holidays, too. Whether you gift it to your own fur baby or to a friend's, they'll enjoy the challenge of digging donuts out of the coffee mug for the foreseeable future.
It comes with a pink coffee cup toy and three sprinkle donuts (pink, blue, and brown).
Promising review: "Our dogs absolutely loved the toy. We have two dogs one small Pomeranian-beagle and the other Australian Sheppard and the toy lasted a long time, considering their mission is to destroy the toys. Also great since the pieces can be put in the cup and the dogs have a lot of fun trying to get it out. Great item and definitely worth the money to see all the fun times doggos have with it!" —J3llz
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $18.99 (also available in many other styles)
11. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza when it's time for them to try something new at game night. Remember those five words and when there's a match between a card and a spoken word, players race to slap their hand on the central card pile. The last one to do so must take them all!
Promising review: "My family loves playing this game. It takes a few tries to get the rhythm of the game. But my 6- and 8-year-old are pros and love teaching new friends this game. It is one of my go-to gifts for families with elementary school-age kids. The adults get very competitive too!" —M&H
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Price: $9.84 (also available in a holiday version)