40 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor People Might Think You Spent Double The Price On

1. A wireless library light to illuminate your pretty gallery wall or favorite painting if you want it to look like a luxury hotel or museum. Either way, you'll have your wish *without* spending a fortune.
This uses three AA batteries (not included!) and comes with a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "This was super easy to install, and I love how it looks. The plate on the back has a self-leveling tool making it error-proof for me. Popped in 3 AA batteries, and it is up. Easy to take down to change batteries when needed. I like how you can set a timer with the remote. Highly recommend." —Kat
2. A breathtaking floral wall mural so you can have a stunning (and surprisingly affordable) masterpiece in your home that all your guests will gush over.
It measures 12'1" w x 8'3".
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted, looks way better and more vivid IRL. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste. Definitely don't go easy on the paste, you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles, once it dries down it all adheres nicely. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. For the price, this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person. You won't regret it: )" —Almond Joy
3. A bold accent chair set that'll instantly brighten up any room that was starting to feel like a bit of a snoozefest. The price tag will have you doing a double take, especially with the plush velvet fabric and gold detailing.
Promising review: "These chairs really add to the look of my dining area and match my navy cabinetry and other accents. The velvet is so soft — not all fake crunchy feeling like some can be! Textures can bother me, but I love the feel of these. While cushioned, the chair is fairly firm and a bit narrow. An above-average-sized person might find these a bit snug. The gold tone is obviously a little fake, with a yellow-y look to it, but it's so low it blends fine with other shades of gold that I have in the room. Well packaged, easy to assemble, and great value!" —Satcheson
4. A comfy microfiber duvet cover set — it'll transform your bedroom into a serene escape, and for way less than you might think. Beware: You'll never want to get out of bed with this combo of comfort and style at your fingertips.
The queen set includes one duvet cover and two pillow shams. And if you're looking for a great comforter/insert to fill this duvet, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love!
Promising review: "I’ve been looking for a quality duvet without breaking the bank and just could not justify spending $300+ on one from Pottery Barn. Amazon to the rescue! So happy I came across this beauty. It’s super soft, cozy. and really elevated my bedroom. A must-buy!" —Alexandria Andrews
5. A 5' tall faux bird of paradise when your room needs a bit of greenery but *not* the added responsibility of keeping a pricy plant alive. It has bendable leaves so you can adjust it based on where you choose to display it.
Promising review: "For me, it's the perfect height. Placed in a planter and I loved it even more. Easy to assemble. You can bend the leaves to whatever direction you want them. Initially, they come out the package straight. There are no cons for this plant. I think it will work well in any space. I might purchase another one." —Amazon Customer
6. A baroque mirror if your style involves vintage-inspired decor pieces that look like they set you back much more than they actually did. Take that, expensive designer brands.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap-looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
7. A contemporary sling chair because who doesn't love a stylish chair that you can *actually* kick back and relax in?
Promising review: "Fabric is soft and very nice. Pillows have funky stuffing and definitely require a good fluffing but this chair is certainly a comp for a higher-end one that costs well over $1,000. So still worth it in the end! They are very sturdy and took me almost an hour each to put together. I have a set of two." —Victoria
8. An ultra-thin electric fireplace for anyone who's been dreaming of an easy *and* budget-friendly option that doesn't involve a contractor. It can be mounted directly to the wall and comes with a handy remote for setting a timer and adjusting the speed, color, and brightness of the flames.
Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy, it's very very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet, it's heating an approximately 1,000-square foot basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here, now I just set the fireplace on low and it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus it looks awesome, the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code
9. A striking arc floor lamp, aka the statement piece your friends will swoon over until the end of time. It adds just enough light to a reading nook or workspace while complementing your home's ever-so-sleek aesthetic.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" —Steve
10. A modern acrylic vase that'll be the shining star of your dining room table or any other surface that needs to be spruced up. Your wallet will thank you for this one, too.
Promising review: "Really unique and funky vase! I wanted something different from the same old clear glass vases I already have, and this definitely checks that box. I was a little surprised that it was a plastic-like material and it’s on the smaller side, but it still looks fancier than it is! Great color!" —Ben Berey
11. An acrylic coffee table you'll be so excited to show off because, c'mon, look at this thing! Everyone will assume you spent a LOT more than you did, so maybe keep the details a secret if you can help yourself (I know I can't).
Promising review: "This table is beautiful. Packed remarkably well. I’ve had it a few months now and just love it. Makes my smallish living room look so much larger." —susan e smith
12. Or this set of nesting coffee tables so you can save some space when they're not in use but still have plenty of surface area to work with when you need it. It doesn't hurt that these are practically a steal for the price!
Promising review: "We bought these for our mid-century modern vacation house in Palm Springs. The color is a perfect walnut color that was popular during the era. The guests rave about them. They are perfect." —LifeIsGood
13. A stylish industrial-style laptop desk when you need a place to get some work done but can't break the bank on a big desk. This one is wonderfully trendy and only 20" deep, so it'll fit in most small rooms without a fuss!
Promising review: "Perfect in minimal space! I had this blank corner in my living room and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to this area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble, it took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus any crafts/DIYs this spot is perfect to work at. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk. Anyway, I'm so stoked about this purchase! Highly recommended." —