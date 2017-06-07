The Trump Administration Just Did McDonald's And Uber A Big Favor

The Trump administration has withdrawn Obama-era legal interpretations that said millions of American workers, from McDonalds cooks to Uber drivers, should be treated as employees of the corporations they work for.

One of the interpretations, written by the Department of Labor in 2015, said workers should be considered employees of a company if they are "economically dependent" on it — a definition that would include the independent contractors that power the gig economy. Another said fast food workers hired by franchise owners should be considered jointly employed by the food giants themselves.

Today, after announcing their withdrawal, the Labor Department removed the text of each guidance from its website. They're still available online here and here.



When the Obama Labor Department first released the new definition of employees, it was seen as an attempt to rein in the trend towards classifying workers as independent contractors — a practice popular among startups like Uber, Lyft, Instacart and Postmates.

Christine Owens, the executive director of the National Employment Law Project, said in a statement that the change reflects the Trump Administration’s "willingness to take symbolic steps to attack workers – here, at the expense of additional clarity for all parties."

Palak Shah, the director of social innovation at The National Domestic Workers Alliance, echoed the idea that the Department of Labor's withdrawal muddies interpretation of employment law. "It makes it harder for employers to follow the law, harder for workers to thrive in this economy, and harder for the government to enforce the law," she said.