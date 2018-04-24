Here Is What We Know About The Victims Of The Toronto Van Attack

The suspect, Alek Minassian , has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Graham Gibson said the victims were "predominantly female" and their ages range from mid-twenties to eighties.

A spokesperson for Toronto Councillor Cesar Palacio confirmed that Anne Marie D’Amico was among those killed Monday when a man drove a van into pedestrians on a sidewalk.

An employee at an investment management firm was the first of 10 people killed in the Toronto van attack to be identified.

D’Amico was an employee at Invesco, a US-based investment management firm, according to her Facebook profile. The company's Canadian headquarters is located on the street near where the pedestrians were struck.



D’Amico’s family described her as generous and loving in a statement to CityNews.

“She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself for others happiness,” the family said. “She only had kindness in her.”

Palacio said in a city hall meeting Tuesday morning that there was nothing he could say or do to comfort the family, according to the Toronto Sun.

"The same applies to all the families," he said. "This unthinkable tragedy brings us all together as a single family."

D'Amico had been voted "volunteer of the year of 2016" for her work with the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, the organization said.

A former coworker wrote on Facebook that she was “one of the best people he had ever worked with,” and another wrote that her “smile and positivity” would always be remembered.

D’Amico’s friend Brodie MacDonald wrote on Facebook that one of her fondest memories was of how D’Amico “schooled everyone at the pool table.”

“You did it with a smirk and no words, which made it even funnier as all of the cockiness out of some of the fellas slipped away quickly as you sunk ball after ball,” she wrote. “[A]s tears roll down my face thinking about the incredible person that you were, please know that you made a difference in so many peoples' lives."

