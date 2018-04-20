These Photos Show How Students Barricaded Themselves Against A School Shooter

While thousands of students walked out of high schools across the country to protest gun violence Friday, students at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, barricaded themselves against a school shooter, who injured one 17-year-old student in the ankle.
Students shared photographs of their classrooms on social media following the incident. Several had barricaded desks against the doors.
Jake Mailhiot, 16, a junior, posted a photo a friend had taken of a psychology classroom at the school, where students had piled desks and chairs against the door.
"I didn't hear anything other than people from other classrooms crying," he told CNN. The school was on lockdown for an hour, according to police.
People shared the images as students protested in Washington, DC, and elsewhere, as evidence of the continued presence of gun violence in schools.
Observers noted the students had also planned to hold a walkout against gun violence later in the day.
"Barricade building is a skill these kids should not have to be good at," one person wrote.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the 19-year-old suspect in the shooting did not resist being taken into custody, and the injured student was quickly transported to the hospital.
The wounded student's injuries are not life-threatening, according to a spokesperson for the school system.
Cora Lewis is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
