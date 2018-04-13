The Oklahoma Teachers Strike Has Ended

Share On more Share On more

Oklahoma public school teachers ended a nine-day strike and will return to their classrooms across the state on Friday, having won millions in education funding from state legislators.



The teachers spent the days staging demonstrations at the state capitol that attracted national attention.

Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, called the strike “a victory for teachers” at a news conference. The teachers won an average of $6,000 raises, with $1,250 raises for support staff.

The funds will come from new taxes on oil and gas, tobacco, online sales, and gambling. But the teachers failed to overturn a capital gains tax repeal, which the governor signed into law Wednesday.

The OEA, the state’s largest union, encouraged teachers to now turn their focus to helping elect candidates for the state legislature who will support more education funding.

The strike of public school teachers, which affected about 500,000 of the state’s 700,000 students, came in response to years of austerity and education budget cuts. All public schools in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the state’s two largest cities, were shuttered for nearly two weeks of classes.