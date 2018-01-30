The Family Of A Murder Victim Whose Killing Was Shared Online Is Suing Facebook

The family of Robert Godwin Sr., a 74-year-old Cleveland retiree whose murder was recorded and shared on Facebook, is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.

Police say that 37-year-old Steve Stephens shot and killed Godwin, a father of 10, in Cleveland last Easter Sunday. He recorded the slaying and posted the video to Facebook. In a series of other videos, Stephens claimed to kill others in the city, though police have only confirmed Godwin's murder.

Several days later, Stephens was found dead from a gunshot wound in Erie, Pennsylvania, in an apparent suicide.

A lawyer for Facebook told local media that the company has policies in place forbidding criminal activity, and that the platform takes swift action to remove threatening content when reported. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

