The Democratic National Committee Sent Fundraising Letters That Look Like Collection Notices

Andrew Saturn, a designer at tech company Yak, posted Monday on Twitter two images of a mailer he said he received from the Democratic National Committee.

.@TheDemocrats proving how disconnected from the working class they truly are: sending out donation pleas that look… https://t.co/AnJJZpNXFp

The envelope had the words "FINAL NOTICE" printed on it and a return address of a "Finance Department" in Washington, DC, on "Official Business." Saturn tweeted pictures of the mailer's envelope, which he said contained a letter seeking donations for the DNC. It shows "how disconnected from the working class" Democrats truly are, he said, "sending out donation pleas that look like collection letters." Plenty of people on the platform agreed.

@andsat hey @keithellison and @TomPerez , what's up with this nonsense? @TheDemocrats

@andsat @TheDemocrats My grandmother has received pleas like this for many years. It's terrible, regardless of party or cause.

Some pointed out that Republicans and others use similarly deceptive practices.

@andsat @TheDemocrats Nah. I got the same sort of thing from the GOP. Looked like a late bill with screaming warnings all over it.

BuzzFeed News covered the practice last spring, when letters disguised to look like Notices of Delinquency went out purportedly raising funds for the Republican National Committee.

@Killingcrawdads @andsat @TheDemocrats That only suggests that the GOP is disconnected too.

At the time, the RNC declined to comment. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the DNC and will update with any response.

@andsat @TheDemocrats Recieved sim. mailers from both GOP and dems. I'm more concerned that the two major parties a… https://t.co/GfRiVakIc9





