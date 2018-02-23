 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Politics

Trump Just Delivered A Speech Transporting Us All Back To 2016

The president broke out his greatest campaign hits and audience members chanted "Lock her up" at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Rolling Stones played him off.

Posted on
Cora Lewis
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump on Friday gave a speech at CPAC, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

And a lot of it seemed very... how would you say... familiar.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Advertisement

Like circa 2016 presidential campaign familiar, when Trump would go off-script, unpredictably rambling and riffing at his campaign rallies.

Trump in Biloxi
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Trump in Biloxi

On Friday, Trump entered to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Just like 2016.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

He promptly played to the crowd, getting into some preening.

Trump looks at his image and says "I would love to watch that guy speak," preens for the crowd, and says, "I try li… https://t.co/8iijaVWyCA
Tom Namako @TomNamako

Trump looks at his image and says "I would love to watch that guy speak," preens for the crowd, and says, "I try li… https://t.co/8iijaVWyCA

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some boasting.

"My administration I think has had the most successful first year in the history of the presidency," says… https://t.co/xpyzlUK5Ca
CPAC 2018 @CPAC

"My administration I think has had the most successful first year in the history of the presidency," says… https://t.co/xpyzlUK5Ca

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And flexing.

.@realDonaldTrump flexing at #CPAC2018! #CPAC #ATimeForAction
CPAC 2018 @CPAC

.@realDonaldTrump flexing at #CPAC2018! #CPAC #ATimeForAction

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The wall" got a shout-out, of course. The crowd went wild.

Trump: "A strong nation must have strong borders." The CPAC crowd erupts into a chant: "Build the wall! Build the w… https://t.co/G2lN5QXe4x
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump: "A strong nation must have strong borders." The CPAC crowd erupts into a chant: "Build the wall! Build the w… https://t.co/G2lN5QXe4x

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just like in 2016.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

At one point, when he called Hillary Clinton a "crooked candidate," the crowd broke into a "Lock her up!" chant.

"Lock her up!" chant at CPAC. We are officially back in 2016.
Tom Namako @TomNamako

"Lock her up!" chant at CPAC. We are officially back in 2016.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just like in 2016.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

And of course, he recited the lyrics of his favorite song, "The Snake" — which he uses as an allegory for immigration.

.@realDonaldTrump reads "The Snake" poem #CPAC2018 #CPAC #ATimeForAction #Immigration
CPAC 2018 @CPAC

.@realDonaldTrump reads "The Snake" poem #CPAC2018 #CPAC #ATimeForAction #Immigration

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just like 2016.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

And exited to the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

Trump closes CPAC speech with Rolling Stones' song https://t.co/TM2NaOfSCV
USA TODAY Video @usatodayvideo

Trump closes CPAC speech with Rolling Stones' song https://t.co/TM2NaOfSCV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Juuust like in 2016.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed
Advertisement