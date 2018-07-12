Stormy Daniels Was Arrested At A Strip Club In Ohio

The adult film star was detained by undercover cops after a customer touched her during a performance.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump and is currently suing him, was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, early Thursday, according to court records and her lawyer.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, now faces three counts of illegally touching a patron. Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted Thursday that his client was taken into custody while performing and was "arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a nonsexual manner." "Are you kidding me?" Avenatti tweeted. "They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities." Under an Ohio law known as the "Community Defense Act," an employee who regularly appears naked or semi-nude as part of a sexually related business is not permitted to touch anyone who is not a family member while undressed at said business. Franklin County Municipal Court records show Daniels was charged with three misdemeanor sex offenses, was released on bail of $6,142, and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a 9 a.m. arraignment.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta

According to an affidavit from the Columbus Police Department, Daniels "began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons" while performing topless. The officers also "observed Ms. Clifford fondling the breasts of female patrons," according to the document. Shortly after her performance began at about 11:30 p.m., Daniels proceeded to hold the faces of several undercover officers between her breasts, the affidavit states, "fondling" one officer’s buttock and breasts, also forcing the officer's "head into her chest between her breasts," and "smacking" her face with her breasts. Avenatti tweeted that the arrest was "a setup & politically motivated" and "reeks of desperation," adding that they will "fight all bogus charges." He tweeted that Daniels would plead not guilty. In a statement from Daniels, tweeted by Avenatti, the performer said she will not be going forward with an act scheduled for Thursday.

Official Statement From @StormyDaniels: As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus.

Daniels came into the national spotlight in January when she alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and that she received $130,000 in hush money from his attorney in 2016 in order to stay silent.

The performer is currently suing the president and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to be released from a nondisclosure agreement she says she signed prior to the 2016 election. Avenatti has also argued the payment was a violation of campaign finance law. Trump has denied the affair took place and said he reimbursed Cohen for the payment.





Cora Lewis is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!