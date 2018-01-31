Simone Biles Said She Didn't Speak At Nassar's Sentencing Because It Would Have Been Too Stressful

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, one of more than a hundred gymnasts molested by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, spoke to BuzzFeed's live morning show AM2DM Wednesday about her decision not to speak at his sentencing, saying she had not yet spoken to a therapist and was still actively training.

"I think for me that would be too much to handle, personally, especially before going to counseling and talking to anyone," Biles said. "And I was still training, so I couldn't take the time out and go, and I think it would just put too much stress on me."



The gymnast has put out a statement and tweeted about her experiences, and spoken to the media. Biles called the judge who sentenced Nassar to 40-175 years her "hero" and praised her decision to give his victims so much time to speak.

"I think with us speaking out about it, people don’t need to feel so ashamed," she said. "They need to feel they’re not alone. Sometimes talking about it is relieving, and that’s a first step, and then you can go to therapy."