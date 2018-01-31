Simone Biles Speaks Out About Larry Nassar's Abuse And Sentencing

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, one of more than a hundred gymnasts molested by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, spoke on The Today Show Wednesday about her abuse.

"I think we're very good at compartmentalizing things," Biles said, of how she was able to compete so successfully despite the abuse she and her teammates suffered at the hands of Nassar. "We push it in the back of our heads because we don't want anyone to think of that, or we don't want ourselves to think about that. We go out with a full heart and compete because that's what we love to do, to represent our country."

Biles called the judge who sentenced Nassar to 40-175 years last week "her hero," and said she was a "boss."

"The judge is my hero because she gave it to him straight and didn't let him get the power over the girls," she said. "And letting the girls speak is very powerful."