Business

People Were Freaking Out Watching James Comey's Testimony At Bars

Covfefe and Russian vodka were served.

Posted on
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ryan Mac
BuzzFeed Contributor

As former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress Thursday, bars across the country opened their doors for viewing parties.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The results were faces like this one.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

And this one.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Hands to mouths.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Furrowed brows.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Quizzical Gazes.

Mary Altaffer / AP

Shaw's Tavern in Washington, D.C. served $5 Russian vodka flavors and $10 'FBI' sandwiches.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Bystanders in New York stopped to watch on the street.

Joe Penney / Reuters

El Rey de Las Fritas broadcast the testimony in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Though it didn't draw a crowd.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

And a Miami laundromat tuned in for their customers.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Who watched the televised testimony throughout the morning.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Patrons flocked to San Francisco's red-lit Aces Bar early to watch....

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

... where reactions varied.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

At Ace's, in city's the Nob Hill neighborhood, a mix of about 25 spectators and regulars gathered to watch CNN.

Tommy Whalen, the bar's co-owner, said that while the New York-sports themed bar — complete with seats from Yankee stadium — opened every day at 6 a.m., it had about double the attendance of a normal Thursday.

"We had some regulars that come in the morning that wanted to see this. Obviously it's a really big deal," he said. "Usually you don't want politics in the bar, but if it's this big of a deal you can bend the rules."

Tommy Whalen
Lam Vo / BuzzFeed / Via Lam Vo

Tommy Whalen

Whalen said that while the bar sometimes shows the news with the sound off in the afternoons, he has never shown a congressional testimony with sound before.

"It's never something that's that big of a deal and has the potential to impeach the president," he added.

Jason O'Hara, a 36-year-old Ace's regular, said he didn't know the Comey testimony was happening and only popped in to visit Whalen and the bartender.

"The only thing that comes on this early is soccer," he said.

You can read BuzzFeed's full coverage of the testimony here.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Ryan Mac is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on the intersection of money, technology and power.

Contact Ryan Mac at ryan.mac@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

