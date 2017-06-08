People Were Freaking Out Watching James Comey's Testimony At Bars

As former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress Thursday, bars across the country opened their doors for viewing parties.
The results were faces like this one.
And this one.
Hands to mouths.
Furrowed brows.
Quizzical Gazes.
Shaw's Tavern in Washington, D.C. served $5 Russian vodka flavors and $10 'FBI' sandwiches.
Bystanders in New York stopped to watch on the street.
El Rey de Las Fritas broadcast the testimony in Miami, Florida.
Though it didn't draw a crowd.
And a Miami laundromat tuned in for their customers.
Who watched the televised testimony throughout the morning.
Patrons flocked to San Francisco's red-lit Aces Bar early to watch....
... where reactions varied.
At Ace's, in city's the Nob Hill neighborhood, a mix of about 25 spectators and regulars gathered to watch CNN.
Tommy Whalen, the bar's co-owner, said that while the New York-sports themed bar — complete with seats from Yankee stadium — opened every day at 6 a.m., it had about double the attendance of a normal Thursday.
"We had some regulars that come in the morning that wanted to see this. Obviously it's a really big deal," he said. "Usually you don't want politics in the bar, but if it's this big of a deal you can bend the rules."
Whalen said that while the bar sometimes shows the news with the sound off in the afternoons, he has never shown a congressional testimony with sound before.
"It's never something that's that big of a deal and has the potential to impeach the president," he added.
Jason O'Hara, a 36-year-old Ace's regular, said he didn't know the Comey testimony was happening and only popped in to visit Whalen and the bartender.
"The only thing that comes on this early is soccer," he said.
You can read BuzzFeed's full coverage of the testimony here.
Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.
Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.
Ryan Mac is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on the intersection of money, technology and power.
Contact Ryan Mac at ryan.mac@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.