New York Lawmaker Pushes To Rename Donald J. Trump State Park

Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman has introduced a bill to strip Donald Trump's name from a closed state park following the president's reportedly racist comments about Haiti and countries in Africa during a closed-door immigration discussion.

"This fresh outrage gives even greater impetus to strip his name from a New York state park," Hoylman told BuzzFeed news. "There's no hiding from Trump's bigotry, but we New Yorkers can take a stand against his racism and divisiveness by removing his name from public buildings and parks."



The bill would leave the renaming of the park, a 436-acre area in New York's Westchester and Putnam counties, to the community, should it pass.

"Having a state park named after you is an honor that Donald Trump doesn't deserve," the senator said.



Trump reportedly donated the land located in Yorktown and Putnam Valley to the state in 2006 after failing to obtain permits to build a golf course, and the space was shuttered due to budget cuts in 2010.



Queens Assemblywoman Nily Rozic is cosponsoring the legislation to rename the park. Rozic has previously proposed commemorating Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old counterprotester killed in 2017 during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, by naming the park in her honor.

Former state Sen. Daniel Squadron has also previously called for removing Trump's name from the park, urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to do so during the presidential election.



"I'm a senator in Albany, not Washington, so I can't initiate an impeachment of the president, but I can stand up for my constituents to a president who is so hateful and racist in his words and deeds," said Hoylman. "My constituents want to know that their representatives in Albany are going to be fighting Trump every step of the way. This is one symbolic, but highly visible way to do that."

