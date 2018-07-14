A Jaguar Escaped Inside A Zoo In New Orleans And Killed Six Animals

Share On more Share On more

An adult male jaguar escaped its enclosure and fatally attacked six animals at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Saturday, according to an official statement from the Audubon Nature Institute.

The cat was first reported missing from its enclosure at 7:20 a.m. ET, at which time the zoo was closed to the public. It was free for less than an hour, according to the zoo.

Employees, including veterinary and security staff, located and tranquilized the jaguar and returned it to its "night house" by 8:15 a.m.

The animals killed by the jaguar included four alpacas, one emu, and a fox.

The zoo called the attacks a “tragic loss,” and said the animal care team is "devastated."

"Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family," they said in a statement.

