1 In 5 New Yorkers Who Wear Religious Clothing Have Been Pushed On Subway Platforms

A new study on the experiences of Muslim, Arab, South Asian, Jewish, and Sikh New Yorkers found rampant physical and verbal harassment in the lead-up to and after the 2016 election — including people being shoved on subway platforms and attempts to strip them of religious clothing.

The survey, which will be released by the New York City Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday and was obtained by BuzzFeed News, looked at xenophobia, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism in New York City.

Some of its findings include:

Over 1 in 10 indicated that they had experienced property damage or vandalism.

Nearly 1 in 7 experienced being unfairly denied services at a business because of race, ethnicity, or religion.

Nearly 1 in 6 experienced some form of racial, religious, or ethnic discrimination-related problem in their employment, either in a current job or while seeking a job.

Nearly 2 in 5 had experienced “verbal harassment, threats or taunting referring to race, ethnicity or religion,” with 1 in 4 reporting they had experienced it more than once.

Roughly 1 in 10 had experienced physical assault that they knew or suspected was a “result of race, ethnicity or religion.”

When asked about discrimination in public accommodations, survey respondents most frequently identified being followed by a security guard or sales clerk in a store and being purposefully pushed or shoved on a subway platform.

To compile the report, the commission — along with Strength in Numbers Consulting Group — surveyed 3,105 Muslim, Arab, South Asian, Jewish, and Sikh New Yorkers about acts of hate, harassment, and discrimination between July 2016 and late 2017.

The time frame includes the aftermath of a federal travel ban of several Muslim-majority countries and attempts to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program for millions of immigrants living in the United States.

A Muslim-American woman who wears a hijab and asked to speak anonymously so as not to draw attention to herself told BuzzFeed News, through a translator, that she was recently shoved on a subway platform at 125th Street while returning from dropping her son off at school.

"There was plenty of room," said the woman, who responded to the survey. "It was not necessary, and no one intervened."

The woman, who has lived in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx for 17 years, a community with many Bengali people, said that she was frightened and alone, and got away quickly, but didn't report the incident, in part because she didn't think anything would come of it.

The woman added that a friend of hers who wears the burqa, the full-body covering worn by some Muslim women, had recently been physically harassed by several men who tugged on it as if trying to remove it, while asking why she was dressed that way.

"Even serious, bias-motivated physical assaults are reported by just over one in four who experienced them," the NYCCHR study notes. "Barriers to reporting include believing no one would take the report seriously (23.5%)."

