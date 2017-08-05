In Another Setback For The Left, Mississippi Auto Workers Have Voted Against Unionizing

In a closely-watched organizing drive in the South, auto workers at a Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi, voted against unionizing this week, with more than 60% of the factory's roughly 3,500 workers casting 'no' ballots.

The vote is the latest in a series of losses for the United Auto Workers, one of the country's most significant blue-collar unions, which has been trying to organize factory workers in the increasingly non-union South for more than a decade. It also represents a frustration for labor advocates who had hoped the drive could be a sign of renewed energy and strength on the left.

The UAW's most recent union drive at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2014 similarly ended in a 'no' vote, though by a closer margin than Friday night's count.

"The result of the election was a setback for these workers, the UAW, and working Americans everywhere, but in no way should it be considered a defeat," said UAW President Dennis Williams in a statement Saturday, promising the union will continue to be "on the front lines" of the fight for "job security, safe working conditions and collective bargaining power" for Nissan workers.

Nissan spokesperson Parul Bajaj said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that "the voice of Nissan employees has been heard" with the vote and that the company "believe[s] this outcome positions Nissan to be competitive in the future."

"Our expectation is that the UAW will respect and abide by their decision and cease their efforts to divide our Nissan family," she said.