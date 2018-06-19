This Migrant Child Detention Center Worker Quit After Being Told To Stop Siblings From Hugging

A staff worker at a migrant detention facility in Arizona quit his job after being told to not allow several siblings to hug, he told BuzzFeed News Tuesday.

Antar Davidson had cared for children at a center run by Southwest Key, a nonprofit that operates 27 facilities detaining hundreds of immigrant children, including many who are younger than 12 years old.

Davidson said when the Trump administration's new policy of separating families at the border was implemented, young, terrified children started arriving at the facility with no understanding of what was happening or why.

"Kids are scared of the dark, so imagine what it would feel like for a kid when they’re separated from their parents in a facility," he said. "An overworked and underpaid staff had to deal with the trauma of these kids, that required a very specialized training."



In the past, Davidson said older children who had arrived in the United States unaccompanied, but who had some knowledge of what awaited them, typically made up the population the facility handled. The kids would then usually wait to be reunited with a sponsor.