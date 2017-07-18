Sections

12 Things Donald Trump Jr. Said He Loved Before He Loved The Promise Of Clinton Dirt From Russia

"If it's what you say"

Posted on
Cora Lewis
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Pool / Getty Images

Last week, Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted out a series of emails from June 2016 that show how he came to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to obtain dirt to help his father's presidential campaign. In response to an offer of documents and information on Hillary Clinton's dealings with Russia, Trump Jr. responded, "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

The line quickly became a meme.

Twitter
Twitter / Via Twitter: @davidgross_man

This isn't the first time Don Jr. has used the "love it" catchphrase A search of his Twitter feed shows it's been his go-to for years. Here are a dozen, sometimes surreal, examples of things Don Jr. loves.

1. Hunting A Lot

@littlebair1 I hunt a lot. Love it. My fav pastime w fishing. Love sheep &amp; africa hunts but really anytime I can get in2 the woods is good
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@littlebair1 I hunt a lot. Love it. My fav pastime w fishing. Love sheep &amp; africa hunts but really anytime I can get in2 the woods is good

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. Blue Gator Boots

Love it like blue gator boots @johnrich: Look what just came in the mail from D Trump!I call it "Rich &amp; RICHER" Haha! http://t.co/Q2qLYVCU
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Love it like blue gator boots @johnrich: Look what just came in the mail from D Trump!I call it "Rich &amp; RICHER" Haha! http://t.co/Q2qLYVCU

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Turtle Hunting With The Kids

Turtle hunting w the kids. Not what ur thinking... chicken leg tied to a string kai and D3 love it. http://t.co/WcmiMtL
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Turtle hunting w the kids. Not what ur thinking... chicken leg tied to a string kai and D3 love it. http://t.co/WcmiMtL

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. Venison

Yea she does even my kids love it. "@SirBensonB: @DonaldJTrumpJr DTJ, does the wife partake in the venison?"
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Yea she does even my kids love it. "@SirBensonB: @DonaldJTrumpJr DTJ, does the wife partake in the venison?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. The Zambezi River

@WLynton well done i love it there. my go to is a 375 h&amp;h fast light reliable but i have a couple bigger boys too.
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@WLynton well done i love it there. my go to is a 375 h&amp;h fast light reliable but i have a couple bigger boys too.

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. "The Apprentice" Dream Teams

@johnrich ok, I love it who would be on your @ApprenticeNBC dream team America? Two strong contenders in already(kenny powers and r simmons)
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@johnrich ok, I love it who would be on your @ApprenticeNBC dream team America? Two strong contenders in already(kenny powers and r simmons)

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. When Persistence Pays Off

I really love it when persistence pays off. I hope all of you ended your week on as good a note as I did. Happy friday!!!
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

I really love it when persistence pays off. I hope all of you ended your week on as good a note as I did. Happy friday!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. New York Post Headlines

One day I want to write headlines for the @new_york_post I would be good at it. Today's headline: Obama beats weiner love it.
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

One day I want to write headlines for the @new_york_post I would be good at it. Today's headline: Obama beats weiner love it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. Breaking Records And Breaking Rules

Breaking records and now breaking the rules. I love it!!!
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Breaking records and now breaking the rules. I love it!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. The Beef Making A Social Media Appearance

@bjohn22 ha. The beef making a social media appearance. Love it buddy. Hey you've see a lot worse just not in digital format;)
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@bjohn22 ha. The beef making a social media appearance. Love it buddy. Hey you've see a lot worse just not in digital format;)

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. Something Only A Person With A "Sick Sense Of Humor" Would Love

@LilJon I love it. But I have a sick sense of humor hope the sales team agrees. Richard hatch adding to the twist.
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@LilJon I love it. But I have a sick sense of humor hope the sales team agrees. Richard hatch adding to the twist.

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. Seeing Dad In The Hot Seat

@hollyrpeete @realDonaldTrump @lisalampanelli hilarious night. Good to see @realDonaldTrump in the hot seat for a change;) love it
Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@hollyrpeete @realDonaldTrump @lisalampanelli hilarious night. Good to see @realDonaldTrump in the hot seat for a change;) love it

Reply Retweet Favorite

;)

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

