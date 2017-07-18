Last week, Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted out a series of emails from June 2016 that show how he came to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to obtain dirt to help his father's presidential campaign. In response to an offer of documents and information on Hillary Clinton's dealings with Russia, Trump Jr. responded, "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."
The line quickly became a meme.
This isn't the first time Don Jr. has used the "love it" catchphrase A search of his Twitter feed shows it's been his go-to for years. Here are a dozen, sometimes surreal, examples of things Don Jr. loves.
1. Hunting A Lot
2. Blue Gator Boots
3. Turtle Hunting With The Kids
4. Venison
5. The Zambezi River
6. "The Apprentice" Dream Teams
7. When Persistence Pays Off
8. New York Post Headlines
9. Breaking Records And Breaking Rules
10. The Beef Making A Social Media Appearance
11. Something Only A Person With A "Sick Sense Of Humor" Would Love
12. Seeing Dad In The Hot Seat
;)
Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.
